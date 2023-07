Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of disruptive medicine companies. Fidelity's disruptive strategies seek to identify innovative developments that could signal new directions for delivering products and services to customers. Generally, these companies have or are developing new or unconventional ways of doing business that could disrupt and displace incumbents over time. This may include creating, providing, or contributing to new or expanded business models, value networks, pricing, and delivery of products and services. Companies within the disruptive medicine theme include but are not limited to those companies that, in the Adviser's opinion, are engaged in robotic surgery, cell and gene therapy, genomics, rare diseases, medical devices and equipment, immunotherapy, technology-based health care platforms, advanced diagnostics and consumer wellness. In pursuing this investment theme, the fund may invest in companies in any economic sector. Although the fund may invest across economic sectors, the fund concentrates its investments in the health care industries. Normally investing primarily in equity securities. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments with quantitative portfolio construction. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Investing in securities of domestic and foreign issuers.