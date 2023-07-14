Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

FM | ETF

$27.29

$659 M

3.13%

$0.86

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$659 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.3
$23.26
$28.31

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    13550000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Savage

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of issuers economically tied to frontier markets and issuers economically tied to emerging markets, or in depositary receipts representing such securities.
Frontier markets are those markets that are considered to be among the smallest, least mature and least liquid investable equity markets. Additionally, the emerging markets in which the Fund seeks to invest are those markets selected from the lower size spectrum of emerging markets (i.e., emerging market countries with lower gross national income per capita and total stock market capitalizations relative to those of the full spectrum of emerging market countries). For this purpose, frontier markets and select emerging markets include, but are not limited to, the markets included in the MSCI Frontier and Emerging Markets Select  
Index (the Benchmark). As of May 15, 2023, the Benchmark consisted of securities in the following countries or regions: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, Estonia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lithuania, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Romania, Slovenia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. To the extent that markets restrict or delay repatriation of the applicable local currency, the Fund may choose not to invest in, or limit their investments in, such markets.  
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund, BFA uses optimization techniques relative to the Benchmark in order to provide exposure to frontier markets and select emerging markets while taking into account, among other things, regulatory requirements, market limitations, and repatriation restrictions as determined by BFA. As a result of the optimization techniques, the performance of the Fund may materially differ from that of the Benchmark.  
The Fund may also invest in other securities and instruments, including but not limited to, certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates. In certain situations or market conditions, the Fund may temporarily depart from its normal investment process, provided that the alternative, in the opinion of BFA, is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and is in the best interest of the Fund.  
The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of any collateral received). 
Read More

FM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -11.0% 31.2% 93.87%
1 Yr 3.4% -12.4% 30.0% 91.19%
3 Yr 6.1%* -17.4% 12.6% 6.61%
5 Yr 1.2%* -9.8% 36.0% 22.57%
10 Yr 2.4%* -12.3% 12.5% 24.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -50.1% 7.2% 52.99%
2021 11.5% -18.2% 13.6% 0.28%
2020 -1.1% -7.2% 79.7% 97.37%
2019 4.6% -4.4% 9.2% 43.01%
2018 -3.9% -7.2% 7.0% 49.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.7% -30.3% 31.2% 98.46%
1 Yr -5.3% -48.9% 30.0% 90.91%
3 Yr 4.2%* -16.6% 12.7% 14.20%
5 Yr 3.6%* -9.8% 36.0% 9.46%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 18.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -50.1% 7.2% 52.99%
2021 11.5% -18.2% 13.6% 0.28%
2020 -1.1% -7.2% 79.7% 97.37%
2019 4.6% -4.4% 9.2% 43.01%
2018 -3.9% -7.2% 7.0% 55.41%

FM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FM Category Low Category High FM % Rank
Net Assets 659 M 717 K 102 B 42.97%
Number of Holdings 240 10 6734 25.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 116 M 340 K 19.3 B 54.56%
Weighting of Top 10 27.84% 2.8% 71.7% 64.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kaspi.KZ JSC 4.26%
  2. Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE 3.14%
  3. Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam JSC 3.09%
  4. Banca Transilvania SA 2.87%
  5. Hoa Phat Group JSC 2.71%
  6. Vietnam Dairy Products JSC 2.62%
  7. Credicorp Ltd 2.61%
  8. Vingroup JSC 2.46%
  9. Masan Group Corp 2.33%
  10. NAC Kazatomprom JSC 2.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FM % Rank
Stocks 		96.35% 0.90% 110.97% 63.72%
Cash 		3.65% -23.67% 20.19% 30.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 96.92%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 94.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 95.37%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 96.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FM % Rank
Financial Services 		37.00% 0.00% 48.86% 0.91%
Real Estate 		12.64% 0.00% 17.15% 0.65%
Basic Materials 		11.66% 0.00% 30.03% 15.39%
Consumer Defense 		8.74% 0.00% 28.13% 22.64%
Communication Services 		7.14% 0.00% 39.29% 72.57%
Energy 		7.02% 0.00% 24.80% 14.10%
Industrials 		4.86% 0.00% 43.53% 67.92%
Technology 		3.31% 0.00% 47.50% 99.35%
Utilities 		3.09% 0.00% 39.12% 20.44%
Healthcare 		2.78% 0.00% 93.26% 69.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.76% 0.00% 48.94% 99.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FM % Rank
Non US 		94.89% -4.71% 112.57% 63.16%
US 		1.46% -1.60% 104.72% 35.69%

FM - Expenses

Operational Fees

FM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.03% 41.06% 85.11%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 2.00% 35.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 190.00% 37.36%

FM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FM Category Low Category High FM % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.13% 0.00% 12.61% 24.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FM Category Low Category High FM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.17% -1.98% 17.62% 14.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2012

9.72

9.7%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2012

9.72

9.7%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

