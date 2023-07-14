The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of issuers economically tied to frontier markets and issuers economically tied to emerging markets, or in depositary receipts representing such securities.

Frontier markets are those markets that are considered to be among the smallest, least mature and least liquid investable equity markets. Additionally, the emerging markets in which the Fund seeks to invest are those markets selected from the lower size spectrum of emerging markets (i.e., emerging market countries with lower gross national income per capita and total stock market capitalizations relative to those of the full spectrum of emerging market countries). For this purpose, frontier markets and select emerging markets include, but are not limited to, the markets included in the MSCI Frontier and Emerging Markets Select

Index (the “ Benchmark ” ). As of May 15, 2023, the Benchmark consisted of securities in the following countries or regions: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, Estonia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lithuania, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Romania, Slovenia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. To the extent that markets restrict or delay repatriation of the applicable local currency, the Fund may choose not to invest in, or limit their investments in, such markets.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund ( “ ETF ” ) and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund, BFA uses optimization techniques relative to the Benchmark in order to provide exposure to frontier markets and select emerging markets while taking into account, among other things, regulatory requirements, market limitations, and repatriation restrictions as determined by BFA. As a result of the optimization techniques, the performance of the Fund may materially differ from that of the Benchmark.

The Fund may also invest in other securities and instruments, including but not limited to, certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates. In certain situations or market conditions, the Fund may temporarily depart from its normal investment process, provided that the alternative, in the opinion of BFA, is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and is in the best interest of the Fund.