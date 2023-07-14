Home
Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF

ETF
FLZA
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.3794 -0.18 -0.78%
primary theme
Small Regions Equity
Vitals

YTD Return

-3.3%

1 yr return

7.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.6
$19.30
$25.20

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.19%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FLZA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 10, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    200000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dina Ting

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index maintained and calculated by FTSE Russell with a capping methodology applied quarterly to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index weight, and all issuers with weights above 5% do not cumulatively exceed 50% of the FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index’s weight. The FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index is based on the FTSE South Africa Index and is designed to measure the performance of South African large- and mid-capitalization stocks. FTSE Russell determines eligible securities for the FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index based on measures such as the company’s place of incorporation, listing country, investor protection regulations present in the country of incorporation, tax domicile, location of headquarters/factors of production and currency of denomination. As of May 31, 2022, the FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index was comprised of 61 securities with capitalizations ranging from $504 million to $45.94 billion.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index). However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index, but may not track the FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index. Under the representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index, including securities that resemble those included in the FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.

The Fund may enter into foreign currency forward contracts and/or currency futures contracts to provide the Fund with additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying Index, such as by facilitating local securities settlements or protecting against currency exposure in connection with distributions to Fund shareholders.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the FTSE /JSE South Africa Capped Index is concentrated. As of May 31, 2022, the FTSE/JSE South Africa Capped Index was concentrated in the financials sector.

Read More

FLZA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLZA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.3% -99.8% 571.8% 90.38%
1 Yr 7.5% -99.8% 508.7% 69.23%
3 Yr 7.0%* -86.7% 80.5% 50.00%
5 Yr 0.0%* -68.4% 33.8% 64.36%
10 Yr 0.0%* -44.2% 17.1% 53.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLZA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -98.9% 105.8% 17.00%
2021 5.0% -14.8% 20.1% 59.18%
2020 -2.0% -7.5% 12.6% 74.23%
2019 2.7% -4.8% 10.7% 73.20%
2018 N/A -10.8% 3.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLZA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -99.8% 571.8% 36.54%
1 Yr -5.3% -99.8% 508.7% 63.46%
3 Yr 5.4%* -86.7% 80.5% 56.44%
5 Yr N/A* -68.4% 38.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -44.2% 22.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLZA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -98.9% 105.8% 17.00%
2021 5.0% -14.8% 20.1% 59.18%
2020 -2.0% -7.5% 12.6% 74.23%
2019 2.7% -4.8% 10.7% 73.20%
2018 N/A -10.8% 3.7% N/A

FLZA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLZA Category Low Category High FLZA % Rank
Net Assets 2.1 M 500 K 6.04 B 96.15%
Number of Holdings 64 13 873 34.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.66 M 996 K 3.17 B 97.12%
Weighting of Top 10 50.70% 10.1% 100.0% 71.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Naspers Ltd 14.99%
  2. FirstRand Ltd 7.09%
  3. Standard Bank Group Ltd 5.43%
  4. MTN Group Ltd 5.43%
  5. Gold Fields Ltd 4.93%
  6. AngloGold Ashanti Ltd 4.27%
  7. Absa Group Ltd 3.57%
  8. Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd 3.39%
  9. Sasol Ltd 3.17%
  10. Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd 3.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLZA % Rank
Stocks 		99.92% 0.00% 102.00% 17.31%
Cash 		0.08% -2.00% 100.00% 83.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 25.96%
Other 		0.00% -7.90% 31.19% 32.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.30% 26.92%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.75% 26.92%

FLZA - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLZA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.09% 4.32% 90.10%
Management Fee 0.19% 0.00% 1.35% 10.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.08% 0.15% 12.50%

Sales Fees

FLZA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLZA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLZA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.19% 4.00% 217.50% 35.16%

FLZA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLZA Category Low Category High FLZA % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.85% 0.00% 14.40% 12.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLZA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLZA Category Low Category High FLZA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.56% -4.11% 6.59% 9.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLZA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLZA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dina Ting

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 10, 2018

3.64

3.6%

Ms. Ting joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2015. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments, she was a senior portfolio manager at BlackRock.

Hailey Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Ms. Harris joined Franklin Templeton in 2018. Hailey Harris joined the Global X Management Company in April 2015 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Harris was a Senior Analyst, Portfolio Management at ProShare Advisors, LLC from 2011 through 2015 and a Client Operations Associate at Cambridge Associates, LLC from 2010 through 2011. Ms. Harris received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 31.8 8.09 10.64

