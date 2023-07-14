Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF

FLV | Active ETF

$59.23

$232 M

2.03%

$1.21

0.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$232 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$59.8
$52.95
$61.87

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FLV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    3725000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Philip Sundell

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s assets in securities of large capitalization companies. For purposes of this 80% test, the fund defines large capitalization companies as those with capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index. Though market capitalization may change from time to time, as of September 30, 2022, the total market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $271.14 million to $2.22 trillion.
In selecting stocks for the fund, the portfolio managers look for companies whose stock price may not reflect the company’s value, by looking for companies that are temporarily out of favor in, or whose value is not yet recognized by, the market. To identify these companies, the portfolio managers consider earnings, cash flows and/or assets that may not be reflected accurately in the companies’ stock prices. The managers attempt to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the managers believe more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques to help them buy or hold securities of companies that meet their investment criteria and sell the securities of companies that do not. In addition to fundamental financial metrics, the portfolio managers may also consider environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) data. However, the portfolio managers may not consider ESG data with respect to every investment decision and, even when such data is considered, they may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making decisions for the fund. The fund normally invests in a relatively limited number of companies, generally 30-50.
The fund will invest principally in U.S. exchange-listed common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The fund uses ADRs to obtain exposure to foreign securities. ADRs are issued by a U.S. financial institution (depositary) and evidence ownership in a security or pool of securities issued by a foreign issuer that have been deposited with the depositary. The fund may only invest in exchange-traded ADRs that are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and trade on a U.S. exchange contemporaneously with the fund’s shares.
The fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The portfolio managers may sell stocks from the fund’s portfolio if they believe a stock no longer meets their valuation criteria, a stock’s risk parameters outweigh its return opportunity, more attractive alternatives are identified or specific events alter a stock’s prospects.
Read More

FLV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -12.7% 217.8% 82.86%
1 Yr 8.7% -58.4% 200.0% 19.12%
3 Yr 11.6%* -23.0% 64.4% 16.67%
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.2% 29.3% 57.44%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 70.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.9% -65.1% 22.3% 1.18%
2021 8.3% -25.3% 25.5% 46.97%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -12.7% 217.8% 87.08%
1 Yr 3.4% -58.4% 200.0% 67.38%
3 Yr N/A* -23.0% 64.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.9% -65.1% 22.3% 1.18%
2021 8.3% -25.3% 25.5% 47.05%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

FLV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLV Category Low Category High FLV % Rank
Net Assets 232 M 1 M 151 B 79.37%
Number of Holdings 50 2 1727 79.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 82.3 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 73.74%
Weighting of Top 10 37.15% 5.0% 99.2% 17.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Medtronic PLC 5.12%
  2. Johnson Johnson 5.05%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 3.93%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.78%
  5. TotalEnergies SE 3.74%
  6. JPMorgan Chase Co 3.72%
  7. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 3.70%
  8. Raytheon Technologies Corp 3.67%
  9. Procter Gamble Co/The 3.67%
  10. Duke Energy Corp 3.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLV % Rank
Stocks 		99.06% 28.02% 125.26% 33.94%
Cash 		0.94% -88.20% 71.98% 64.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 97.69%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 96.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 97.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 97.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLV % Rank
Financial Services 		25.27% 0.00% 58.05% 10.79%
Healthcare 		24.46% 0.00% 30.08% 5.39%
Consumer Defense 		13.09% 0.00% 34.10% 13.36%
Industrials 		10.16% 0.00% 42.76% 66.14%
Technology 		8.09% 0.00% 54.02% 80.91%
Energy 		6.91% 0.00% 54.00% 65.73%
Utilities 		6.45% 0.00% 27.04% 24.81%
Communication Services 		3.27% 0.00% 26.58% 78.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.17% 0.00% 22.74% 97.84%
Real Estate 		1.12% 0.00% 90.54% 73.53%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 99.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLV % Rank
US 		86.41% 24.51% 121.23% 80.76%
Non US 		12.65% 0.00% 41.42% 13.46%

FLV - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.42% 0.04% 45.41% 90.20%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.00% 1.50% 22.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 488.00% 48.49%

FLV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLV Category Low Category High FLV % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.03% 0.00% 41.61% 9.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLV Category Low Category High FLV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.00% -1.51% 4.28% 15.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip Sundell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Mr. Sundell, CFA, is a portfolio manager for American Century Investments, a premier investment manager headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. He is based in the company’s Kansas City, Missouri office. He joined American Century Investments in 1997 as a financial analyst and became a research analyst for the Global Value Equity discipline in 2001. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Texas Christian University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Phillip Davidson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Mr. Davidson, CFA, is a senior vice president and executive portfolio manager for American Century Investments. Prior to joining American Century in 1993, Phil was vice president and equity portfolio manager for Boatmen’s Trust Company in St. Louis. During his 11 years at Boatmen’s, he specialized in the management of institutional equity accounts using a value-oriented investment style. He has worked in the financial industry since 1980. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in finance from Illinois State University.

Kevin Toney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Kevin Toney, CFA, CIO, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments, joined the company in 1999 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2006. Kevin is responsible for the teams that manage the company’s value and real estate equity strategies that comprise the firm’s Global Value Equity discipline. Before joining American Century Investments, Kevin was an associate in the M&A group of Toronto Dominion Securities. He has worked in the investment industry since 1993.

Brian Woglom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Brian is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the U.S. Value Yield, U.S. Value, U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value strategies and related accounts, and he co-manages U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value. He joined American Century Investments in 2005. Previously, Brian was an investment analyst for Argo Partners and an analyst for the portfolio management unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He has worked in the investment industry since 1998. Brian earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Rene Casis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Executive Chairman (since July 2016), Co-Chief Investment Officer (since June 2012),Mr. Casis, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, he was a Partner at 55 Institutional, LLC from 2016 to 2017. From 2009 to 2016, he served in roles as US iShares Smart Beta Investment Strategist, US iShares Product Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager in Beta Strategies for BlackRock Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Michael Liss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Michael Liss, CFA, is Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of American Century. Mr. Liss has been with American Century since 1998. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Albright College and an MBA in finance from Indiana University.

Adam Krenn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Krenn, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since 2011. He joined American Century Investments in 2011 as an investment analyst. He became a senior analyst in 2012 and a portfolio manager in 2020. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame. He is a CFA charterholder

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

