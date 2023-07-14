Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
|Period
|FLV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|82.86%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|19.12%
|3 Yr
|11.6%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|16.67%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|57.44%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|70.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|FLV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.9%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|1.18%
|2021
|8.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|46.97%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|FLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLV % Rank
|Net Assets
|232 M
|1 M
|151 B
|79.37%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|2
|1727
|79.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|82.3 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|73.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.15%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|17.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLV % Rank
|Stocks
|99.06%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|33.94%
|Cash
|0.94%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|64.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|97.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|96.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|97.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|97.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLV % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.27%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|10.79%
|Healthcare
|24.46%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|5.39%
|Consumer Defense
|13.09%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|13.36%
|Industrials
|10.16%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|66.14%
|Technology
|8.09%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|80.91%
|Energy
|6.91%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|65.73%
|Utilities
|6.45%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|24.81%
|Communication Services
|3.27%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|78.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.17%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|97.84%
|Real Estate
|1.12%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|73.53%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|99.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLV % Rank
|US
|86.41%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|80.76%
|Non US
|12.65%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|13.46%
|FLV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.42%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|90.20%
|Management Fee
|0.42%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|22.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FLV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FLV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|48.49%
|FLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.03%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|9.47%
|FLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.00%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|15.43%
|FLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.338
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.304
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Mr. Sundell, CFA, is a portfolio manager for American Century Investments, a premier investment manager headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. He is based in the company’s Kansas City, Missouri office. He joined American Century Investments in 1997 as a financial analyst and became a research analyst for the Global Value Equity discipline in 2001. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Texas Christian University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Mr. Davidson, CFA, is a senior vice president and executive portfolio manager for American Century Investments. Prior to joining American Century in 1993, Phil was vice president and equity portfolio manager for Boatmen’s Trust Company in St. Louis. During his 11 years at Boatmen’s, he specialized in the management of institutional equity accounts using a value-oriented investment style. He has worked in the financial industry since 1980. Phil holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in finance from Illinois State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Kevin Toney, CFA, CIO, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments, joined the company in 1999 as an investment analyst and became a portfolio manager in 2006. Kevin is responsible for the teams that manage the company’s value and real estate equity strategies that comprise the firm’s Global Value Equity discipline. Before joining American Century Investments, Kevin was an associate in the M&A group of Toronto Dominion Securities. He has worked in the investment industry since 1993.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Brian is a member of the team of investment professionals managing the U.S. Value Yield, U.S. Value, U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value strategies and related accounts, and he co-manages U.S. Large Cap Value, U.S. Value, U.S. Mid Cap Value and U.S. Equity Market Neutral Value. He joined American Century Investments in 2005. Previously, Brian was an investment analyst for Argo Partners and an analyst for the portfolio management unit of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He has worked in the investment industry since 1998. Brian earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Executive Chairman (since July 2016), Co-Chief Investment Officer (since June 2012),Mr. Casis, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, he was a Partner at 55 Institutional, LLC from 2016 to 2017. From 2009 to 2016, he served in roles as US iShares Smart Beta Investment Strategist, US iShares Product Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager in Beta Strategies for BlackRock Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Michael Liss, CFA, is Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of American Century. Mr. Liss has been with American Century since 1998. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Albright College and an MBA in finance from Indiana University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Krenn, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since 2011. He joined American Century Investments in 2011 as an investment analyst. He became a senior analyst in 2012 and a portfolio manager in 2020. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame. He is a CFA charterholder
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
