Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
1.2%
1 yr return
2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.1%
Expense Ratio 0.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.71%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds and investments that provide exposure to bonds. Bonds include, but are not limited to, a variety of fixed and variable rate debt obligations, including government and corporate debt securities; money market instruments; mortgage- and asset-backed securities; and municipal securities.
The Fund targets an estimated average portfolio duration of one (1) year or less. Duration is a measure of the expected price volatility of a debt instrument as a result of changes in market rates of interest, based on the weighted average timing of the instrument’s expected principal and interest payments and other factors. For purposes of calculating the Fund's portfolio duration, the Fund includes the effect of derivative investments.
The Fund invests predominantly in U.S. dollar denominated, investment grade debt securities and investments. Investment grade debt securities are securities that are rated at the time of purchase in the top four ratings categories by one or more independent rating organizations such as S&P® Global Ratings (S&P®) (rated BBB- or better) or Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) (rated Baa3 or higher) or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s investment manager. Derivatives whose reference securities are investment grade are considered by the Fund to be investment grade. The Fund’s focus on the credit quality of its portfolio is intended to reduce credit risk and help to preserve the Fund’s capital. The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value of $1.00 per share.
The Fund generally expects to invest a substantial portion of its assets in cash, cash equivalents and high quality money market securities, including commercial paper, certificates of deposit, repurchase agreements and affiliated or unaffiliated money market funds.
The Fund may invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or by non-U.S. governments or their respective agencies or instrumentalities, including mortgage-backed securities and inflation-indexed securities issued by the U.S. Treasury. A mortgage-backed security is an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made and packaged or “pooled” together by banks, mortgage lenders, various governmental agencies and other financial institutions for sale to investors to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. The Fund’s investments in mortgage-backed securities include securities that are
issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, which include mortgage pass-through securities representing interests in “pools” of mortgage loans issued or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac). The Fund also invests in other types of mortgage securities that may be issued or guaranteed by private issuers including commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). The mortgage securities the Fund invests in may be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities (ARMS).
The Fund may also purchase or sell mortgage securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered must meet specified terms and conditions.
The Fund may invest in asset-backed securities. An asset-backed security is a security backed by loans, leases, and other receivables. The Fund may invest in collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).
The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar denominated foreign securities, including emerging market securities.
For purposes of pursuing its investment goal, the Fund may enter into certain interest rate-related derivatives, principally interest rate/bond futures contracts and interest rate swaps. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposures to select interest rates or durations. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain exposure to certain instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments. Derivatives that provide exposure to bonds may be used to satisfy the Fund’s 80% policy.
Although the Fund may invest across economic sectors, the Fund concentrates its investments in financials related industries.
In choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager selects securities in various market sectors based on its assessment of changing economic, market, industry and issuer conditions. The investment manager uses a “top-down” analysis of macroeconomic trends, combined with a “bottom-up” fundamental analysis of market sectors, industries and issuers, to try to take advantage of varying sector reactions to economic events. The investment manger may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities. The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become fully valued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the
issuer’s fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
|Period
|FLUD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|25.33%
|1 Yr
|2.4%
|-5.0%
|6.6%
|10.92%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-2.9%
|10.5%
|9.91%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|23.71%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|15.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|FLUD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|9.50%
|2021
|0.0%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|12.56%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|FLUD
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLUD % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.5 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|98.25%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|1
|3396
|91.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.03 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|89.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.05%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|22.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLUD % Rank
|Bonds
|88.73%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|35.09%
|Cash
|7.17%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|66.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.10%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|41.23%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|39.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.84%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|43.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLUD % Rank
|Corporate
|84.60%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|2.19%
|Securitized
|8.23%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|69.74%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.17%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.37%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|47.37%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|63.16%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLUD % Rank
|US
|83.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.98%
|Non US
|5.21%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|72.81%
|FLUD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|94.04%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|9.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|FLUD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FLUD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLUD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.71%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|7.85%
|FLUD
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLUD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.31%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|13.16%
|FLUD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FLUD
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLUD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.55%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|41.63%
|FLUD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 14, 2020
1.88
1.9%
Shawn Lyons is the head of the Money Market group and portfolio manager of the taxable money funds. Mr. Lyons joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1996. Mr. Lyons received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of California at Berkeley. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a member of the Security Analysts of San Francisco (SASF) and the Association for Investment Management and Research (AIMR).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 14, 2020
1.88
1.9%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 14, 2020
1.88
1.9%
Kent Burns, CFA, is a senior vice president and portfolio manager for the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. He specializes in U.S. multi-sector fixed income strategies and government-related bonds. Mr. Burns joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1994. He holds a B.A. in quantitative economics and decision science from University of California at San Diego, and a master's degree in economic theory from University of California at Santa Barbara. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and teaches review programs for CFA candidates. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 14, 2020
1.88
1.9%
David Yuen joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2000.He was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global Long/Short Absolute Return Strategy in 2010. Previously, he was co-CIO of US Large Cap Value Equities and CIO of the Advanced Value Fund (since 2009), as well as director of research for US Large Cap Value (since early 2008). Yuen had been the director of research for Emerging Markets Value since August 2002. He joined Bernstein in 1998 as a research analyst, covering the global retailing industry, and became a senior research analyst in 1999, covering retail, textile & apparel, gaming & lodging, and consumer appliances. Prior to joining Bernstein, Yuen worked as a senior vice president of The Coleman Company from 1994 to 1998. From 1988 to 1994, he was a consultant, then partner, at WKI, a management-consulting firm specializing in emerging-market strategies. Prior to that, Yuen was a consultant with Bain & Company. He received a BS in operations research from Columbia University’s School of Engineering in 1986. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 14, 2020
1.88
1.9%
Tom Runkel is a vice president and portfolio manager for Franklin Templeton Investments. Mr. Runkel focuses on relative value security selection and allocation among the credit sectors for the multi-sector fixed income portfolios. He also serves as the director of portfolio strategies and the lead portfolio manager for the SMA Taxable Fixed Income strategies and supervises the Franklin SMA Taxable Fixed Income Portfolio Management team. Mr. Runkel joined Franklin in 1983 and served as a senior portfolio manager for Franklin's taxable money fund and investment grade fixed income assets as well as a trader for taxable fixed income and equity securities. Mr. Runkel founded Runkel Funds, Inc. in 2002 and managed a large-cap value fund until late 2005 before returning to Franklin in 2006. Mr. Runkel has an M.B.A. from the University of Santa Clara and earned a B.S. in political science from the University of California, Davis. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|0.13
