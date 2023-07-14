Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds and investments that provide exposure to bonds. Bonds include, but are not limited to, a variety of fixed and variable rate debt obligations, including government and corporate debt securities; money market instruments; mortgage- and asset-backed securities; and municipal securities.

The Fund targets an estimated average portfolio duration of one (1) year or less. Duration is a measure of the expected price volatility of a debt instrument as a result of changes in market rates of interest, based on the weighted average timing of the instrument’s expected principal and interest payments and other factors. For purposes of calculating the Fund's portfolio duration, the Fund includes the effect of derivative investments.

The Fund invests predominantly in U.S. dollar denominated, investment grade debt securities and investments. Investment grade debt securities are securities that are rated at the time of purchase in the top four ratings categories by one or more independent rating organizations such as S&P® Global Ratings (S&P®) (rated BBB- or better) or Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) (rated Baa3 or higher) or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s investment manager. Derivatives whose reference securities are investment grade are considered by the Fund to be investment grade. The Fund’s focus on the credit quality of its portfolio is intended to reduce credit risk and help to preserve the Fund’s capital. The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value of $1.00 per share.

The Fund generally expects to invest a substantial portion of its assets in cash, cash equivalents and high quality money market securities, including commercial paper, certificates of deposit, repurchase agreements and affiliated or unaffiliated money market funds.

The Fund may invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or by non-U.S. governments or their respective agencies or instrumentalities, including mortgage-backed securities and inflation-indexed securities issued by the U.S. Treasury. A mortgage-backed security is an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made and packaged or “pooled” together by banks, mortgage lenders, various governmental agencies and other financial institutions for sale to investors to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. The Fund’s investments in mortgage-backed securities include securities that are

issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, which include mortgage pass-through securities representing interests in “pools” of mortgage loans issued or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac). The Fund also invests in other types of mortgage securities that may be issued or guaranteed by private issuers including commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). The mortgage securities the Fund invests in may be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities (ARMS).

The Fund may also purchase or sell mortgage securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered must meet specified terms and conditions.

The Fund may invest in asset-backed securities. An asset-backed security is a security backed by loans, leases, and other receivables. The Fund may invest in collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).

The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar denominated foreign securities, including emerging market securities.

For purposes of pursuing its investment goal, the Fund may enter into certain interest rate-related derivatives, principally interest rate/bond futures contracts and interest rate swaps. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposures to select interest rates or durations. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain exposure to certain instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments. Derivatives that provide exposure to bonds may be used to satisfy the Fund’s 80% policy.

Although the Fund may invest across economic sectors, the Fund concentrates its investments in financials related industries.

In choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager selects securities in various market sectors based on its assessment of changing economic, market, industry and issuer conditions. The investment manager uses a “top-down” analysis of macroeconomic trends, combined with a “bottom-up” fundamental analysis of market sectors, industries and issuers, to try to take advantage of varying sector reactions to economic events. The investment manger may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities. The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become fully valued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the

issuer’s fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.