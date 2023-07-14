The Fund seeks to achieve its investment goal by allocating its assets across two underlying “alternative” investment strategies, which represent top-down and bottom-up approaches to capturing factor-based risk premia. A “risk premium” is the economic concept that an investor should receive a premium (that is, a higher expected return) for bearing risk. In other words, risk premium refers to the return that is expected for assuming a particular market risk. The strategies consist of a top-down risk premia strategy and a bottom-up long/short equity strategy, each of which is described below.

Top-down risk premia strategy. The top-down risk premia strategy focuses on value, momentum and carry factors in taking both long and short positions across equity, fixed income, commodity and currency asset classes. The exposure to the commodity and currency asset classes is obtained indirectly through the use of derivatives, while the exposure to the equity and fixed income asset classes is primarily obtained indirectly through the use of derivatives. Under normal market conditions, the top-down risk premia strategy invests primarily in equity, interest rate/bond and commodity index futures; equity and commodity-linked total return swaps; and currency forwards.

Value – Value strategies favor investments that appear cheap over those that appear expensive based on fundamental measures related to price, seeking to capture the tendency for relatively cheap assets to outperform relatively expensive assets. The investment manager seeks to buy assets that are “cheap” and sell or short those that are “expensive.” For purposes of the top-down risk premia strategy, examples of value measures include using price to earnings, price to forward earnings, price to book value and dividend yield.

Momentum – Momentum strategies favor investments that have performed relatively well over those that have underperformed over the medium-term (i.e., one year or less), seeking to capture the tendency that an asset’s recent relative performance will continue in the near future. The investment manager seeks to buy assets that recently outperformed their peers and sell or short those that recently underperformed. For purposes of the top-down risk premia strategy, examples of momentum measures include simple price momentum (measured over the prior twelve months with the most recent month removed) for selecting stocks and price- and yield-based momentum for selecting bonds.

Carry – An asset’s “carry” is its expected return assuming market conditions, including its price, stay the same. Carry strategies favor investments with higher yields over those with lower yields, seeking to capture the tendency for higher-yielding assets to provide higher returns than lower-yielding assets. The investment manager

seeks to take long positions in high-yielding assets and sell or take short positions in low-yielding assets. An example of carry measures includes selecting currencies and bonds based on interest rates.

Bottom-up long/short equity strategy. The bottom-up long/short equity strategy focuses on quality, value and momentum factors in determining whether to hold long or short positions in individual equity securities. Under normal market conditions, the bottom-up long/short equity strategy invests primarily in equity securities and equity total return swaps, with equity total return swaps being used to obtain short exposures. Long/short equity strategies generally seek to produce returns from investments in the equity markets by taking long and short positions in stocks and stock indices (through the use of derivatives or through a short position in an exchange-traded fund (ETF)). Long positions benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying instrument, while short positions benefit from a decrease in that price.

Quality – Quality strategies favor investments that exhibit relatively higher quality characteristics. Examples of quality measures include return on equity, earnings variability, cash return on assets and leverage.

Value – For the bottom-up long/short equity strategy, the value factor is used to identify cheapness by using earnings, book value, sales and cash flow ratios relative to market capitalization, and enterprise value compared against a peer group. For purposes of the bottom-up long/short equity strategy, examples of value measures include earnings yield; earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to enterprise value; and dividend yield.

Momentum – For the bottom-up long/short equity strategy, the momentum factor is used to identify investment trends by looking at historical price movements that are believed to persist and forward-looking information from analyst estimates. For purposes of the bottom-up long/short equity strategy, examples of momentum measures include 12-month return with the most recent month removed (simple price momentum) and analyst earnings-per-share forecasts for growth acceleration.

Under normal market conditions, the investment manager seeks to allocate assets between the two factor-based risk premia alternative investment strategies described above according to each strategy’s estimated risk, as measured by historical returns based risk models. The allocation to each strategy is driven by the estimated risk contribution of each individual strategy to the Fund's overall investment strategy, which the investment manager seeks to keep within certain pre-determined bounds.

Through the two strategies, the investment manager invests the Fund’s assets based on a systematic investment process for securities selection and asset allocation by utilizing quantitative models. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment

opportunities. By employing these two approaches, the investment manager seeks to provide positive absolute return over time while maintaining a relatively low correlation with traditional markets. The exposure to individual factors may vary based on the market opportunity of the individual factors.

Through the two strategies, the Fund may invest in or obtain exposure to: (i) equity securities (which may include common stocks and preferred stocks), (ii) debt securities (which may include bonds, notes, debentures, banker’s acceptances and commercial paper), (iii) commodity-linked derivative instruments and (iv) currency-related derivative instruments. The Fund may invest in or obtain exposure to securities of U.S. and foreign companies of any capitalization size, including those located in emerging markets. The debt securities may include securities of the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities and sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate bonds. In addition, the debt securities in which the Fund may invest or obtain exposure to may be of any maturity or duration. The Fund also may, from time to time, hold significant amounts of cash or cash equivalents due to its investments in derivative instruments. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading as part of its investment strategies.

The Fund may use derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging (investment) purposes. The Fund’s derivative investments may include, among other instruments: (i) futures contracts, including futures on equity, interest rate/bond and commodity indices; (ii) swaps, including equity and commodity-linked total return swaps; and (iii) currency forward contracts. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain long or short exposure to certain instruments, markets or factors in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments. The results of such transactions are expected to represent a material component of the Fund’s investment returns. As a result of the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund may have economic leverage, which means the sum of the Fund’s investment exposures through its use of derivatives may significantly exceed the amount of assets invested in the Fund, although these exposures may vary over time.

The Fund will hold its commodity-linked derivative instruments indirectly through a wholly-owned subsidiary established in the Cayman Islands (Subsidiary).

The Fund is an actively managed ETF that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.