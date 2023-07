Pacific Asset Management LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by selecting a focused portfolio comprised primarily of income-producing adjustable rate securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in senior secured floating rate loans and other adjustable rate securities. Other adjustable rate securities will typically include collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), and commercial mortgage backed securities (“CMBS”) (collectively, “Adjustable Rate Securities”). The Fund is expected to invest primarily in loans and Adjustable Rate Securities that are rated below investment grade ( i.e. , high yield securities, sometimes called “junk bonds” or non-investment grade securities) or, if unrated, of comparable quality as determined by the Sub-Adviser.

The Fund may invest in U.S.-dollar denominated senior floating rate loans and Adjustable Rate Securities of domestic and foreign issuers. Senior floating rate loans are debt instruments that may have a right to payment that is senior to most other debts of borrowers. Borrowers may include corporations, partnerships and other entities that operate in a variety of

industries and geographic regions, which may from time to time prepay their loan obligations in response, for example, to changes in interest rates. Senior loans in which the Fund may invest include secured and unsecured loans. Generally, secured floating rate loans are secured by specific assets of the borrower. An adjustable rate security includes any fixed income security that requires periodic changes in its interest rate based upon changes in a recognized index interest rate or another method of determining prevailing interest rates. The Fund invests in various types of ABS, such as auto loan and student loan ABS. The Fund is actively managed.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain other types of debt instruments or securities, including corporate bonds (including floating rate investment grade bonds) and secured or unsecured second lien floating rate loans. Second lien loans generally are second in line behind senior loans in terms of prepayment priority with respect to pledged collateral and therefore have a lower credit quality as compared to senior loans but may produce a higher yield to compensate for the additional risk.

The secondary market on which high yield securities are traded may be less liquid than the market for investment-grade securities. Less liquidity in the secondary trading market could adversely affect the ability of the Fund to sell a high yield security or the price at which the Fund could sell a high yield security, and could adversely affect the daily NAV of Fund shares. When secondary markets for high yield securities are less liquid than the market for investment-grade securities, it may be more difficult to value the securities because such valuation may require more research, and elements of judgment may play a greater role in the valuation because there is less reliable, objective data available. The Fund may invest up to an aggregate amount of 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments, as such term is defined by Rule 22e-4 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

When the Sub-Adviser believes that current market, economic, political or other conditions are unsuitable and would impair the pursuit of the Fund’s investment objectives, the Fund may invest some or all of its assets in cash or cash equivalents, including but not limited to obligations of the U.S. government, money market fund shares, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and/or bankers acceptances, as well as other interest bearing or discount obligations or debt instruments that carry an investment grade rating by a national rating agency. When the Fund takes a temporary defensive position, the Fund may not achieve its investment objectives. The Fund may invest from time to time more heavily in one or more sectors of the economy than in other sectors.