In seeking to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Floating Rate Note < 5 Years Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in securities that the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in debt securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries.

The Index is designed to measure the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade floating rate notes. Securities in the Index must have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one month and less than five years, and have $300 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, securities in the Index must be rated investment grade (Baa3, BBB- or BBB- by Moody's Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc., respectively). The Index consists of debt instruments that pay a variable coupon rate with a fixed spread. The Index may include U.S. registered, dollar denominated bonds of non-U.S. corporations, governments and supranational entities, as well as securities that are subject to restrictions on resale under the U.S. federal securities laws (“restricted securities”). Excluded from the Index are fixed rate bullet bonds, fixed-rate puttable and fixed-rate callable bonds, fixed rate and fixed to floating capital securities, bonds with equity-linked features (e.g. warrants and convertibles), inflation linked bonds and securitized bonds. The Index is market capitalization weighted and the securities in the Index are updated on the last calendar day of each month. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the financial sector, although this may change from time to time. As of July 31, 2022, there were 409 securities in the Index and the average credit quality of the securities in the Index was A1/A2.

The Index is sponsored by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.