Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

FLQM | ETF

$45.65

$212 M

1.20%

$0.55

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.9%

Net Assets

$212 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.9
$37.44
$45.91

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.76%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FLQM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 26, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    1450000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dina Ting

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index. The U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index is a systematic, rules-based proprietary index that is maintained and calculated by FTSE Russell. The U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index is based on the Russell Midcap® Index using a methodology developed with Franklin Templeton to reflect Franklin Templeton’s desired investment strategy. The Russell Midcap® Index is a subset of the Russell 1000® Index and is designed to measure the performance of mid-capitalization stocks in the United States. It includes approximately 800 of the smallest issuers in the Russell 1000® Index.

The U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index seeks to achieve a lower level of risk and higher risk-adjusted performance than the Russell Midcap® Index over the long term by applying a multi-factor selection process, which is designed to select equity securities from the Russell Midcap® Index that have favorable exposure to four investment style factors – quality, value, momentum and low volatility. Factors are common

characteristics that relate to a group of issuers or securities that are important in explaining the returns and risks of those issuers’ securities. The “quality” factor incorporates measurements such as return on equity, gross profit over assets and gross margin sustainability. The “value” factor incorporates measurements such as forward earnings yield, EBITDA to enterprise value, price to book value and dividend yield. The “momentum” factor incorporates measurements such as 6-month risk adjusted price momentum and 12-month risk-adjusted price momentum. The “low volatility” factor incorporates measurements such as historical beta (i.e., a measure of the volatility of a security relative to the total market).

At the time of each semi-annual reconstitution of the U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index, no company shall comprise more than 1% of the U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index. The U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index is also constrained in its construction to limit turnover of constituent securities at each semi-annual reconstitution. As of May 31, 2022, the U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index was comprised of 205 securities with capitalizations ranging from $779 million to $48.82 billion.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index). However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index, but may not track the U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index. Under the representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index, including securities that resemble those included in the U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings. The Fund’s portfolio is reconstituted semi-annually following the semi-annual reconstitution of the U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index.

The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the U.S. Mid Cap Underlying Index is concentrated.

Read More

FLQM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLQM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -23.7% 34.1% 55.56%
1 Yr 16.1% -41.1% 31.8% 13.64%
3 Yr 14.4%* -20.8% 21.3% 6.02%
5 Yr 10.9%* -14.9% 80.9% 1.39%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 11.3% 60.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLQM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -52.6% 20.1% 12.56%
2021 13.5% -25.0% 15.1% 2.61%
2020 4.9% -2.9% 196.6% 21.14%
2019 6.5% -2.6% 8.3% 15.10%
2018 -0.9% -11.1% 0.0% 1.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLQM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.7% -27.0% 34.1% 97.22%
1 Yr -2.3% -41.1% 48.6% 85.64%
3 Yr 14.1%* -20.8% 21.3% 5.61%
5 Yr 12.0%* -14.9% 80.9% 1.18%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLQM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -52.6% 20.1% 12.56%
2021 13.5% -25.0% 15.1% 2.61%
2020 4.9% -2.9% 196.6% 21.14%
2019 6.5% -2.6% 8.3% 15.10%
2018 -0.9% -11.1% 0.0% 5.62%

FLQM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLQM Category Low Category High FLQM % Rank
Net Assets 212 M 481 K 145 B 65.99%
Number of Holdings 206 1 2445 32.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.55 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 86.93%
Weighting of Top 10 12.39% 2.9% 100.0% 74.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fortinet Inc 1.28%
  2. Cadence Design Systems Inc 1.25%
  3. Arista Networks Inc 1.23%
  4. IDEXX Laboratories Inc 1.20%
  5. WW Grainger Inc 1.17%
  6. Synopsys Inc 1.16%
  7. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc 1.15%
  8. Otis Worldwide Corp 1.11%
  9. Hershey Co/The 1.10%
  10. Fastenal Co 1.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLQM % Rank
Stocks 		100.02% 0.00% 100.57% 4.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 88.19%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 87.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 88.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 88.44%
Cash 		-0.02% -2.51% 100.00% 95.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLQM % Rank
Industrials 		18.56% 0.00% 45.89% 24.43%
Technology 		17.26% 0.00% 40.65% 35.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.65% 2.49% 46.48% 29.47%
Healthcare 		11.12% 0.00% 47.15% 38.54%
Financial Services 		10.15% 0.00% 46.10% 86.40%
Consumer Defense 		8.89% 0.00% 32.18% 10.33%
Real Estate 		7.36% 0.00% 25.82% 53.65%
Utilities 		5.44% 0.00% 18.97% 27.46%
Basic Materials 		3.22% 0.00% 26.18% 82.87%
Communication Services 		2.79% 0.00% 30.98% 47.61%
Energy 		0.55% 0.00% 58.13% 85.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLQM % Rank
US 		99.37% 0.00% 100.04% 6.78%
Non US 		0.65% 0.00% 27.19% 69.35%

FLQM - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLQM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.03% 33.98% 88.21%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.50% 18.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.30% 35.29%

Sales Fees

FLQM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLQM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLQM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.76% 0.00% 321.00% 22.92%

FLQM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLQM Category Low Category High FLQM % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.20% 0.00% 3.05% 9.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLQM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLQM Category Low Category High FLQM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -2.06% 3.38% 9.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLQM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLQM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dina Ting

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Ms. Ting joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2015. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments, she was a senior portfolio manager at BlackRock.

Hailey Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Ms. Harris joined Franklin Templeton in 2018. Hailey Harris joined the Global X Management Company in April 2015 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Harris was a Senior Analyst, Portfolio Management at ProShare Advisors, LLC from 2011 through 2015 and a Client Operations Associate at Cambridge Associates, LLC from 2010 through 2011. Ms. Harris received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

