Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.2%
1 yr return
16.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.6%
Net Assets
$899 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.3%
Expense Ratio 0.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.37%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index. The U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is a systematic, rules-based proprietary index maintained and calculated by FTSE Russell. The U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is based on the Russell 1000® Index using a methodology developed with Franklin Templeton to reflect Franklin Templeton’s desired investment strategy. The Russell 1000® Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and is designed to measure the performance of large capitalization stocks in the United States. It includes approximately 1,000 of the largest issuers based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. As of May 31, 2022, the Russell 1000® Index represented approximately 94% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000® Index.
The U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index seeks to achieve a lower level of risk and higher risk-adjusted performance than the Russell 1000® Index over the long term by applying a multi-factor selection process, which is designed to select equity securities from the Russell 1000®
Index that have favorable exposure to three investment style factors – quality, value and momentum. The “quality” factor incorporates measurements such as return on equity, earnings variability, cash return on assets, return on assets, operating cash flow to sales, gross profits to assets and leverage. The “value” factor incorporates measurements such as price to book value, dividend yield, earnings yield, forward earnings yield, and EBITDA to enterprise value. The “momentum” factor incorporates measurements such as 6-month risk adjusted price momentum and 12-month risk adjusted price momentum. Factors are common characteristics that relate to a group of issuers or securities that are important in explaining the returns and risks of those issuers’ securities. In constructing the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index, each security in the Russell 1000® Index with a weight of 1% or greater is selected for inclusion. The aggregate weight of these securities in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index will represent the same total weight as the sum of their benchmark weights. The remaining constituents of the Russell 1000® Index (i.e., securities with a weight of less than 1% of the benchmark) are assigned a composite factor score and the top 20% of such securities with the highest factor scores are also selected for inclusion. The final weighting of all securities selected for inclusion in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is determined based upon their benchmark weight multiplied by their composite factor score, subject to preestablished minimum and maximum weight constraints.
At the time of each quarterly reconstitution of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index, the maximum and minimum weight of each security included in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index will be capped at a limit based on the weight of the particular security in the Russell 1000® Index. The U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is also constrained in its construction to limit turnover of constituent securities at each quarterly reconstitution. As of May 31, 2022, the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index was comprised of 215 securities with capitalizations ranging from $1.4 billion to $2.4 trillion.
The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index). However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index, but may not track the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index. Under the representative
sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index, including securities that resemble those included in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings. The Fund’s portfolio is reconstituted quarterly following the quarterly reconstitution of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index.
The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is concentrated. As of May 31, 2022, the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index was concentrated in the technology sector.
|Period
|FLQL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|49.51%
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|25.30%
|3 Yr
|12.9%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|4.87%
|5 Yr
|10.6%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|6.55%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|81.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|FLQL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|10.98%
|2021
|12.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|9.03%
|2020
|3.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|57.26%
|2019
|6.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|15.55%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|3.11%
|Period
|FLQL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.3%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|92.22%
|1 Yr
|1.8%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|81.51%
|3 Yr
|13.8%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|7.25%
|5 Yr
|12.4%*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|5.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLQL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|11.05%
|2021
|12.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|9.58%
|2020
|3.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|57.18%
|2019
|6.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|15.55%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|7.81%
|FLQL
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLQL % Rank
|Net Assets
|899 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|54.76%
|Number of Holdings
|217
|2
|4154
|32.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|282 M
|288 K
|270 B
|54.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.29%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|73.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLQL % Rank
|Stocks
|99.91%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|13.51%
|Cash
|0.09%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|85.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|95.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|94.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|95.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|94.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLQL % Rank
|Technology
|29.36%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|6.81%
|Healthcare
|20.28%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|6.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.69%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|26.80%
|Consumer Defense
|8.12%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|23.74%
|Industrials
|7.63%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|83.23%
|Energy
|7.50%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|7.12%
|Communication Services
|6.17%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|77.87%
|Financial Services
|4.51%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|97.78%
|Real Estate
|2.54%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|57.50%
|Basic Materials
|1.24%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|87.06%
|Utilities
|0.96%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|77.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLQL % Rank
|US
|99.91%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|2.87%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|99.55%
|FLQL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|92.21%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|16.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|51.43%
|FLQL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FLQL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLQL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.37%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|84.60%
|FLQL
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLQL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.72%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|1.58%
|FLQL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FLQL
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLQL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.77%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|1.77%
|FLQL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2023
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.294
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2021
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2020
|$0.304
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 08, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2019
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2017
5.1
5.1%
Ms. Ting joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2015. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments, she was a senior portfolio manager at BlackRock.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2019
2.5
2.5%
Ms. Harris joined Franklin Templeton in 2018. Hailey Harris joined the Global X Management Company in April 2015 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Harris was a Senior Analyst, Portfolio Management at ProShare Advisors, LLC from 2011 through 2015 and a Client Operations Associate at Cambridge Associates, LLC from 2010 through 2011. Ms. Harris received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...