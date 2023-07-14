Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index. The U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is a systematic, rules-based proprietary index maintained and calculated by FTSE Russell. The U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is based on the Russell 1000® Index using a methodology developed with Franklin Templeton to reflect Franklin Templeton’s desired investment strategy. The Russell 1000® Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and is designed to measure the performance of large capitalization stocks in the United States. It includes approximately 1,000 of the largest issuers based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. As of May 31, 2022, the Russell 1000® Index represented approximately 94% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000® Index.

The U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index seeks to achieve a lower level of risk and higher risk-adjusted performance than the Russell 1000® Index over the long term by applying a multi-factor selection process, which is designed to select equity securities from the Russell 1000®

Index that have favorable exposure to three investment style factors – quality, value and momentum. The “quality” factor incorporates measurements such as return on equity, earnings variability, cash return on assets, return on assets, operating cash flow to sales, gross profits to assets and leverage. The “value” factor incorporates measurements such as price to book value, dividend yield, earnings yield, forward earnings yield, and EBITDA to enterprise value. The “momentum” factor incorporates measurements such as 6-month risk adjusted price momentum and 12-month risk adjusted price momentum. Factors are common characteristics that relate to a group of issuers or securities that are important in explaining the returns and risks of those issuers’ securities. In constructing the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index, each security in the Russell 1000® Index with a weight of 1% or greater is selected for inclusion. The aggregate weight of these securities in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index will represent the same total weight as the sum of their benchmark weights. The remaining constituents of the Russell 1000® Index (i.e., securities with a weight of less than 1% of the benchmark) are assigned a composite factor score and the top 20% of such securities with the highest factor scores are also selected for inclusion. The final weighting of all securities selected for inclusion in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is determined based upon their benchmark weight multiplied by their composite factor score, subject to preestablished minimum and maximum weight constraints.

At the time of each quarterly reconstitution of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index, the maximum and minimum weight of each security included in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index will be capped at a limit based on the weight of the particular security in the Russell 1000® Index. The U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is also constrained in its construction to limit turnover of constituent securities at each quarterly reconstitution. As of May 31, 2022, the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index was comprised of 215 securities with capitalizations ranging from $1.4 billion to $2.4 trillion.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index). However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index, but may not track the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index. Under the representative

sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index, including securities that resemble those included in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings. The Fund’s portfolio is reconstituted quarterly following the quarterly reconstitution of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index.

The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is concentrated. As of May 31, 2022, the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index was concentrated in the technology sector.