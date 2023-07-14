Home
Vitals

YTD Return

16.2%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.6%

Net Assets

$899 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.1
$36.61
$45.13

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.37%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FLQL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 26, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    24550000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dina Ting

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index. The U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is a systematic, rules-based proprietary index maintained and calculated by FTSE Russell. The U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is based on the Russell 1000® Index using a methodology developed with Franklin Templeton to reflect Franklin Templeton’s desired investment strategy. The Russell 1000® Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and is designed to measure the performance of large capitalization stocks in the United States. It includes approximately 1,000 of the largest issuers based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. As of May 31, 2022, the Russell 1000® Index represented approximately 94% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000® Index.

The U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index seeks to achieve a lower level of risk and higher risk-adjusted performance than the Russell 1000® Index over the long term by applying a multi-factor selection process, which is designed to select equity securities from the Russell 1000®

Index that have favorable exposure to three investment style factors – quality, value and momentum. The “quality” factor incorporates measurements such as return on equity, earnings variability, cash return on assets, return on assets, operating cash flow to sales, gross profits to assets and leverage. The “value” factor incorporates measurements such as price to book value, dividend yield, earnings yield, forward earnings yield, and EBITDA to enterprise value. The “momentum” factor incorporates measurements such as 6-month risk adjusted price momentum and 12-month risk adjusted price momentum. Factors are common characteristics that relate to a group of issuers or securities that are important in explaining the returns and risks of those issuers’ securities. In constructing the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index, each security in the Russell 1000® Index with a weight of 1% or greater is selected for inclusion. The aggregate weight of these securities in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index will represent the same total weight as the sum of their benchmark weights. The remaining constituents of the Russell 1000® Index (i.e., securities with a weight of less than 1% of the benchmark) are assigned a composite factor score and the top 20% of such securities with the highest factor scores are also selected for inclusion. The final weighting of all securities selected for inclusion in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is determined based upon their benchmark weight multiplied by their composite factor score, subject to preestablished minimum and maximum weight constraints.

At the time of each quarterly reconstitution of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index, the maximum and minimum weight of each security included in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index will be capped at a limit based on the weight of the particular security in the Russell 1000® Index. The U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is also constrained in its construction to limit turnover of constituent securities at each quarterly reconstitution. As of May 31, 2022, the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index was comprised of 215 securities with capitalizations ranging from $1.4 billion to $2.4 trillion.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index). However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index, but may not track the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index. Under the representative

sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index, including securities that resemble those included in the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings. The Fund’s portfolio is reconstituted quarterly following the quarterly reconstitution of the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index.

The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index is concentrated. As of May 31, 2022, the U.S. Large Cap Underlying Index was concentrated in the technology sector.

Read More

FLQL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLQL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -14.3% 36.7% 49.51%
1 Yr 16.3% -34.8% 38.6% 25.30%
3 Yr 12.9%* -27.6% 93.5% 4.87%
5 Yr 10.6%* -30.4% 97.2% 6.55%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 81.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLQL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -56.3% 28.9% 10.98%
2021 12.5% -20.5% 152.6% 9.03%
2020 3.4% -13.9% 183.6% 57.26%
2019 6.6% -8.3% 8.9% 15.55%
2018 -0.6% -13.5% 12.6% 3.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLQL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.3% -20.5% 36.7% 92.22%
1 Yr 1.8% -34.8% 40.3% 81.51%
3 Yr 13.8%* -27.6% 93.5% 7.25%
5 Yr 12.4%* -29.7% 97.2% 5.41%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLQL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -56.3% 28.9% 11.05%
2021 12.5% -20.5% 152.6% 9.58%
2020 3.4% -13.9% 183.6% 57.18%
2019 6.6% -8.3% 8.9% 15.55%
2018 -0.6% -10.9% 12.6% 7.81%

FLQL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLQL Category Low Category High FLQL % Rank
Net Assets 899 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 54.76%
Number of Holdings 217 2 4154 32.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 282 M 288 K 270 B 54.87%
Weighting of Top 10 27.29% 1.8% 106.2% 73.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.31%
  3. Eli Lilly Co 1.76%
  4. Mastercard Inc 1.74%
  5. AbbVie Inc 1.69%
  6. Broadcom Inc 1.66%
  7. Merck Co Inc 1.62%
  8. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.61%
  9. Alphabet Inc 1.56%
  10. Cisco Systems Inc 1.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLQL % Rank
Stocks 		99.91% 0.00% 130.24% 13.51%
Cash 		0.09% -102.29% 100.00% 85.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 95.32%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 94.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 95.24%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 94.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLQL % Rank
Technology 		29.36% 0.00% 48.94% 6.81%
Healthcare 		20.28% 0.00% 60.70% 6.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.69% 0.00% 30.33% 26.80%
Consumer Defense 		8.12% 0.00% 47.71% 23.74%
Industrials 		7.63% 0.00% 29.90% 83.23%
Energy 		7.50% 0.00% 41.64% 7.12%
Communication Services 		6.17% 0.00% 27.94% 77.87%
Financial Services 		4.51% 0.00% 55.59% 97.78%
Real Estate 		2.54% 0.00% 31.91% 57.50%
Basic Materials 		1.24% 0.00% 25.70% 87.06%
Utilities 		0.96% 0.00% 20.91% 77.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLQL % Rank
US 		99.91% 0.00% 127.77% 2.87%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 99.55%

FLQL - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLQL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.01% 49.27% 92.21%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 2.00% 16.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.85% 51.43%

Sales Fees

FLQL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLQL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLQL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.37% 0.00% 496.00% 84.60%

FLQL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLQL Category Low Category High FLQL % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.72% 0.00% 23.92% 1.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLQL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLQL Category Low Category High FLQL % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.77% -54.00% 6.06% 1.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLQL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLQL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dina Ting

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Ms. Ting joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2015. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments, she was a senior portfolio manager at BlackRock.

Hailey Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Ms. Harris joined Franklin Templeton in 2018. Hailey Harris joined the Global X Management Company in April 2015 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Harris was a Senior Analyst, Portfolio Management at ProShare Advisors, LLC from 2011 through 2015 and a Client Operations Associate at Cambridge Associates, LLC from 2010 through 2011. Ms. Harris received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

