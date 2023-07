The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the securities of the Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 Index (the “Underlying Index”). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index is owned and was developed by Global X Management Company LLC (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of the Fund and the Fund's investment adviser (the “Adviser”). The Underlying Index is administered and calculated by Mirae Asset Global Indices Pvt. Ltd. (the “Index Administrator”), an affiliate of the Index Provider. The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to large- and mid-capitalization U.S. equity securities that exhibit high free cash flow yields relative to the eligible universe of companies, as determined by the Index Administrator. Generally speaking, free cash flow is the cash a company generates after accounting for operating expenses and capital expenditures, and free cash flow yield is a financial ratio comparing the free cash flow per share a company earns against its enterprise value per share. When a company has high free cash flow yield, this indicates that the company is generating a surplus of cash, which can be utilized for paying dividends, repaying debts, buying back shares and/or investing in growth opportunities. While free cash flow yield can be a useful metric for evaluating a company, there is no guarantee that companies with high free cash flow yields will continue to maintain high free cash flow yields in the future, or that these companies will outperform companies with lower free cash flow yields. The Index Administrator calculates free cash flow as operating cash flow minus (-) capital expenditure, and calculates free cash flow yield by taking a company’s free cash flow from the trailing twelve-month period and dividing by its enterprise

value. Enterprise value is defined by the Index Administrator as the market value plus (+) total debt outstanding minus (-) cash and cash equivalents.

The initial universe of securities is the Mirae Asset U.S. 1000 Index, which seeks to measure the performance of the large- and mid-capitalization segments of the U.S. equity market by selecting the top 1000 U.S. companies by full market capitalization, subject to additional liquidity criteria and buffer rules. The Mirae Asset U.S. 1000 Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index and is rebalanced annually. In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Administrator screens the Mirae Asset U.S. 1000 Index based on free cash flow yield from the trailing twelve-month period as described above. Securities with negative free cash flow for the trailing twelve-month period are removed from the eligible universe for the Underlying Index. Additionally, securities classified in the financials sector, other than those securities classified as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), are excluded from the eligible universe.

Eligible securities are then further screened by the Index Administrator and ranked by free cash flow yield for the trailing twelve-month period. The top 100 securities by free cash flow yield are selected as constituents of the Underlying Index. At each quarterly reconstitution of the Underlying Index, constituents are weighted in proportion to their trailing twelve-month free cash flow, with the weights of individual securities capped at 2%. In addition, the aggregate weight of companies from the same sector is capped at 25% to reduce sector concentration and increase the sector diversification of the Underlying Index, as determined by the Index Administrator. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is created and sponsored by the Index Provider. Any determinations related to the constituents of the Underlying Index are made by the Index Administrator and are independent of the Fund's portfolio managers. The Index Administrator determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index. As of June 15, 2023, the Underlying Index had 100 constituents.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of June 15, 2023, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry and had significant exposure to the Energy sector. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of collateral received).