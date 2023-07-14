Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. investments. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities (principally common stocks) of U.S. companies, which are those that:

·are organized under the laws of, or have a principal office in, or for whose securities the principal trading market is, the U.S.; or

·derive 50% or more of their total revenue or profit from either goods or services produced, or sales made, in the U.S.; or

·have 50% or more of their assets in the U.S.

The Fund seeks capital appreciation while providing a lower level of volatility than the broader equity market as measured by the Russell 1000 Index. “Volatility” is a statistical measurement of the frequency and level of up and down fluctuations of a fund’s returns over time. Therefore, in this context, seeking to provide a lower level of volatility than the broader equity market means that the Fund seeks returns that fluctuate less than the returns of the Russell 1000 Index.

The investment manager seeks to accomplish its investment goal through its security selection process. The investment manager applies a fundamentally driven, “bottom-up” research process to create a starting universe of eligible securities across a large number of sectors; the starting universe is derived from the holdings of a number of actively managed Franklin Templeton equity funds. The investment manager screens that universe on a quarterly basis in order to identify those securities with the lowest realized volatility relative to their corresponding sectors, while also incorporating fundamental views of individual stocks. The Fund’s sector weightings generally are based on the current sector weightings within the Russell 1000 Index. Individual securities in the Fund’s portfolio are generally weighted equally within each sector. The investment manager may, from time to time, make adjustments to the Fund’s portfolio as a result of corporate actions, changes to the volatility profile of the Fund’s holdings, or for risk management related purposes. The investment manager may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in mid-capitalization companies. The Fund may also invest in American Depository Receipts.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.