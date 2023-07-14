Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.6%
1 yr return
12.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
11.1%
Net Assets
$166 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.1%
Expense Ratio 0.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.90%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. investments. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities (principally common stocks) of U.S. companies, which are those that:
·are organized under the laws of, or have a principal office in, or for whose securities the principal trading market is, the U.S.; or
·derive 50% or more of their total revenue or profit from either goods or services produced, or sales made, in the U.S.; or
·have 50% or more of their assets in the U.S.
The Fund seeks capital appreciation while providing a lower level of volatility than the broader equity market as measured by the Russell 1000 Index. “Volatility” is a statistical measurement of the frequency and level of up and down fluctuations of a fund’s returns over time. Therefore, in this context, seeking to provide a lower level of volatility than the broader equity market means that the Fund seeks returns that fluctuate less than the returns of the Russell 1000 Index.
The investment manager seeks to accomplish its investment goal through its security selection process. The investment manager applies a fundamentally driven, “bottom-up” research process to create a starting universe of eligible securities across a large number of sectors; the starting universe is derived from the holdings of a number of actively managed Franklin Templeton equity funds. The investment manager screens that universe on a quarterly basis in order to identify those securities with the lowest realized volatility relative to their corresponding sectors, while also incorporating fundamental views of individual stocks. The Fund’s sector weightings generally are based on the current sector weightings within the Russell 1000 Index. Individual securities in the Fund’s portfolio are generally weighted equally within each sector. The investment manager may, from time to time, make adjustments to the Fund’s portfolio as a result of corporate actions, changes to the volatility profile of the Fund’s holdings, or for risk management related purposes. The investment manager may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities.
The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in mid-capitalization companies. The Fund may also invest in American Depository Receipts.
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
|Period
|FLLV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|89.09%
|1 Yr
|12.0%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|41.64%
|3 Yr
|11.3%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|10.58%
|5 Yr
|11.1%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|4.63%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|79.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|FLLV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|1.98%
|2021
|11.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|22.98%
|2020
|4.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|44.14%
|2019
|7.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|4.06%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|0.97%
|Period
|FLLV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.5%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|90.66%
|1 Yr
|3.3%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|79.68%
|3 Yr
|13.4%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|8.03%
|5 Yr
|13.0%*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|3.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLLV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|1.98%
|2021
|11.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|23.52%
|2020
|4.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|44.06%
|2019
|7.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|4.06%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|1.68%
|FLLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLLV % Rank
|Net Assets
|166 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|80.80%
|Number of Holdings
|92
|2
|4154
|54.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.7 M
|288 K
|270 B
|88.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.09%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|97.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLLV % Rank
|Stocks
|98.95%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|50.94%
|Cash
|1.05%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|47.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|96.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|96.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|96.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|96.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLLV % Rank
|Technology
|22.09%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|65.19%
|Financial Services
|14.56%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|34.27%
|Healthcare
|14.15%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|60.92%
|Industrials
|10.32%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|33.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.09%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|71.98%
|Communication Services
|8.56%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|48.70%
|Consumer Defense
|7.89%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|26.49%
|Energy
|4.50%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|38.40%
|Real Estate
|3.37%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|27.25%
|Utilities
|2.85%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|42.14%
|Basic Materials
|2.63%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|47.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLLV % Rank
|US
|96.95%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|45.75%
|Non US
|2.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|49.74%
|FLLV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|85.00%
|Management Fee
|0.29%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|27.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|38.46%
|FLLV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FLLV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLLV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.90%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|41.66%
|FLLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLLV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.17%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|3.90%
|FLLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FLLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLLV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.47%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|6.46%
|FLLV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2023
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2021
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2020
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2016
5.7
5.7%
Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
