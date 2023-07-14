Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF

Active ETF
FLLV
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$49.1593 -0.17 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
FLLV (ETF)

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$49.1593 -0.17 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
FLLV (ETF)

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$49.1593 -0.17 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF

FLLV | Active ETF

$49.16

$166 M

1.17%

$0.58

0.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.6%

1 yr return

12.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.1%

Net Assets

$166 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.3
$41.54
$49.33

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF

FLLV | Active ETF

$49.16

$166 M

1.17%

$0.58

0.29%

FLLV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 20, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    2750000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Brighton

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. investments. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities (principally common stocks) of U.S. companies, which are those that:

·are organized under the laws of, or have a principal office in, or for whose securities the principal trading market is, the U.S.; or

·derive 50% or more of their total revenue or profit from either goods or services produced, or sales made, in the U.S.; or

·have 50% or more of their assets in the U.S.

The Fund seeks capital appreciation while providing a lower level of volatility than the broader equity market as measured by the Russell 1000 Index. “Volatility” is a statistical measurement of the frequency and level of up and down fluctuations of a fund’s returns over time. Therefore, in this context, seeking to provide a lower level of volatility than the broader equity market means that the Fund seeks returns that fluctuate less than the returns of the Russell 1000 Index.

The investment manager seeks to accomplish its investment goal through its security selection process. The investment manager applies a fundamentally driven, “bottom-up” research process to create a starting universe of eligible securities across a large number of sectors; the starting universe is derived from the holdings of a number of actively managed Franklin Templeton equity funds. The investment manager screens that universe on a quarterly basis in order to identify those securities with the lowest realized volatility relative to their corresponding sectors, while also incorporating fundamental views of individual stocks. The Fund’s sector weightings generally are based on the current sector weightings within the Russell 1000 Index. Individual securities in the Fund’s portfolio are generally weighted equally within each sector. The investment manager may, from time to time, make adjustments to the Fund’s portfolio as a result of corporate actions, changes to the volatility profile of the Fund’s holdings, or for risk management related purposes. The investment manager may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in mid-capitalization companies. The Fund may also invest in American Depository Receipts.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Read More

FLLV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -14.3% 36.7% 89.09%
1 Yr 12.0% -34.8% 38.6% 41.64%
3 Yr 11.3%* -27.6% 93.5% 10.58%
5 Yr 11.1%* -30.4% 97.2% 4.63%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 79.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -56.3% 28.9% 1.98%
2021 11.1% -20.5% 152.6% 22.98%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 44.14%
2019 7.3% -8.3% 8.9% 4.06%
2018 -0.2% -13.5% 12.6% 0.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.5% -20.5% 36.7% 90.66%
1 Yr 3.3% -34.8% 40.3% 79.68%
3 Yr 13.4%* -27.6% 93.5% 8.03%
5 Yr 13.0%* -29.7% 97.2% 3.74%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLLV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -56.3% 28.9% 1.98%
2021 11.1% -20.5% 152.6% 23.52%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 44.06%
2019 7.3% -8.3% 8.9% 4.06%
2018 -0.2% -10.9% 12.6% 1.68%

FLLV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLLV Category Low Category High FLLV % Rank
Net Assets 166 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 80.80%
Number of Holdings 92 2 4154 54.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.7 M 288 K 270 B 88.34%
Weighting of Top 10 16.09% 1.8% 106.2% 97.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Accenture PLC 1.72%
  2. ANSYS Inc 1.65%
  3. Oracle Corp 1.65%
  4. Intuit Inc 1.64%
  5. Microsoft Corp 1.64%
  6. Analog Devices Inc 1.63%
  7. Texas Instruments Inc 1.62%
  8. Amphenol Corp 1.62%
  9. Apple Inc 1.61%
  10. International Business Machines Corp 1.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLLV % Rank
Stocks 		98.95% 0.00% 130.24% 50.94%
Cash 		1.05% -102.29% 100.00% 47.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 96.69%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 96.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 96.84%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 96.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLLV % Rank
Technology 		22.09% 0.00% 48.94% 65.19%
Financial Services 		14.56% 0.00% 55.59% 34.27%
Healthcare 		14.15% 0.00% 60.70% 60.92%
Industrials 		10.32% 0.00% 29.90% 33.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.09% 0.00% 30.33% 71.98%
Communication Services 		8.56% 0.00% 27.94% 48.70%
Consumer Defense 		7.89% 0.00% 47.71% 26.49%
Energy 		4.50% 0.00% 41.64% 38.40%
Real Estate 		3.37% 0.00% 31.91% 27.25%
Utilities 		2.85% 0.00% 20.91% 42.14%
Basic Materials 		2.63% 0.00% 25.70% 47.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLLV % Rank
US 		96.95% 0.00% 127.77% 45.75%
Non US 		2.00% 0.00% 32.38% 49.74%

FLLV - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.01% 49.27% 85.00%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 2.00% 27.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 38.46%

Sales Fees

FLLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLLV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.90% 0.00% 496.00% 41.66%

FLLV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLLV Category Low Category High FLLV % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.17% 0.00% 23.92% 3.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLLV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLLV Category Low Category High FLLV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.47% -54.00% 6.06% 6.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLLV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLLV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Brighton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2016

5.7

5.7%

Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×