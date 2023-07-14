Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
22.2%
1 yr return
50.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
Net Assets
$5.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
62.8%
Expense Ratio 0.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.75%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the FTSE Italy Capped Index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The FTSE Italy Capped Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index maintained and calculated by FTSE Russell with a capping methodology applied quarterly to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the FTSE Italy Capped Index weight, and all issuers with weights above 5% do not cumulatively exceed 50% of the FTSE Italy Capped Index’s weight. The FTSE Italy Capped Index is based on the FTSE Italy Index and is designed to measure the performance of Italian large- and mid-capitalization stocks. FTSE Russell determines eligible securities for the FTSE Italy Capped Index based on measures such as the company’s place of incorporation, listing country, investor protection regulations present in the country of incorporation, tax domicile, location of headquarters/factors of production and currency of denomination. As of May 31, 2022, the FTSE Italy Capped Index was comprised of 38 securities with capitalizations ranging from $1.72 billion to $65.79 billion.
The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the FTSE Italy Capped Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the FTSE Italy Capped Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the FTSE Italy Capped Index). However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the FTSE Italy Capped Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the FTSE Italy Capped Index, but may not track the FTSE Italy Capped Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire FTSE Italy Capped Index. Under the representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the FTSE Italy Capped Index, including securities that resemble those included in the FTSE Italy Capped Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings.
The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track
the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.
The Fund may enter into foreign currency forward contracts and/or currency futures contracts to provide the Fund with additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying Index, such as by facilitating local securities settlements or protecting against currency exposure in connection with distributions to Fund shareholders.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the FTSE Italy Capped Index is concentrated. As of May 31, 2022, the FTSE Italy Capped Index was concentrated in the financials sector.
|Period
|FLIY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.2%
|-99.8%
|571.8%
|16.35%
|1 Yr
|50.4%
|-99.8%
|508.7%
|13.46%
|3 Yr
|12.0%*
|-86.7%
|80.5%
|20.59%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|-68.4%
|33.8%
|25.74%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-44.2%
|17.1%
|67.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|FLIY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-98.9%
|105.8%
|54.00%
|2021
|7.3%
|-14.8%
|20.1%
|40.82%
|2020
|0.8%
|-7.5%
|12.6%
|50.52%
|2019
|6.3%
|-4.8%
|10.7%
|23.71%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-10.8%
|3.7%
|63.04%
|Period
|FLIY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-14.1%
|-99.8%
|571.8%
|77.88%
|1 Yr
|-13.0%
|-99.8%
|508.7%
|79.81%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-86.7%
|80.5%
|46.53%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-68.4%
|38.2%
|40.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-44.2%
|22.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLIY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-98.9%
|105.8%
|54.00%
|2021
|7.3%
|-14.8%
|20.1%
|40.82%
|2020
|0.8%
|-7.5%
|12.6%
|50.52%
|2019
|6.3%
|-4.8%
|10.7%
|23.71%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-10.8%
|3.7%
|63.04%
|FLIY
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLIY % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.1 M
|500 K
|6.04 B
|94.23%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|13
|873
|73.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.23 M
|996 K
|3.17 B
|98.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.80%
|10.1%
|100.0%
|37.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLIY % Rank
|Stocks
|99.89%
|0.00%
|102.00%
|20.19%
|Cash
|0.11%
|-2.00%
|100.00%
|80.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|71.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.90%
|31.19%
|72.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.30%
|71.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.75%
|72.12%
|FLIY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.09%
|0.09%
|4.32%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|0.09%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|8.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.15%
|N/A
|FLIY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FLIY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLIY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.75%
|4.00%
|217.50%
|31.87%
|FLIY
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLIY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.53%
|0.00%
|14.40%
|9.62%
|FLIY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FLIY
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLIY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.15%
|-4.11%
|6.59%
|15.38%
|FLIY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.763
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.571
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.692
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.416
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.401
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2019
|$0.671
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.525
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Ms. Ting joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2015. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments, she was a senior portfolio manager at BlackRock.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2019
2.5
2.5%
Ms. Harris joined Franklin Templeton in 2018. Hailey Harris joined the Global X Management Company in April 2015 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Harris was a Senior Analyst, Portfolio Management at ProShare Advisors, LLC from 2011 through 2015 and a Client Operations Associate at Cambridge Associates, LLC from 2010 through 2011. Ms. Harris received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|31.8
|8.09
|10.64
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...