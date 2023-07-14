Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$304 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.7
$19.21
$23.50

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.12%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FLIA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 30, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    8550000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Beck

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds and investments that provide exposure to bonds. Bonds include debt obligations of any maturity, such as bonds, notes, bills and debentures.

The Fund invests predominantly in fixed and floating-rate bonds issued by governments, government agencies and governmental-related or corporate issuers located outside the U.S. Bonds may be denominated and issued in the local currency or in another currency. The Fund may also invest in securities or structured products that are linked to or derive their value from another security, asset or currency of any nation. In addition, the Fund’s assets are invested in issuers located in at least three countries (excluding the U.S.). The Fund may invest without limit in developing or emerging markets.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration, and the average maturity or duration of debt securities in the Fund’s portfolio will fluctuate depending on the investment manager’s outlook on changing market, economic, and political conditions. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Although the Fund may buy bonds rated in any category, including securities in default, it focuses on “investment grade” bonds. These are issues rated in the top four rating categories at the time of purchase by at least one independent rating agency, such as S&P Global Ratings (S&P®) or Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) or, if unrated, determined by the Fund’s investment manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in bonds that are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, determined by the investment manager to be of comparable quality. Generally, lower rated securities pay higher yields than more highly rated securities to compensate investors for the higher risk.

For purposes of pursuing its investment goal, the investment manager seeks to hedge substantially all of the Fund’s foreign currency exposure using currency related derivatives, including currency and cross currency forwards and currency futures contracts. The Fund expects to maintain extensive positions in currency related derivative instruments as a hedging technique or to implement a currency investment strategy, which exposes a large amount of the Fund’s assets to

obligations under these instruments. The results of such transactions may represent, from time to time, a large component of the Fund’s investment returns. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposure to selected currencies. The Fund may also enter into various other transactions involving derivatives, including interest rate/bond futures contracts and interest rate swap agreements. These derivative instruments may be used for hedging purposes. Derivatives that provide exposure to bonds may be used to satisfy the Fund’s 80% policy.

When choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager allocates the Fund’s assets based upon its assessment of changing market, political and economic conditions. It considers various factors, including evaluation of interest rates, currency exchange rate changes and credit risks. The investment manager may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities.

The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become fully valued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the issuer’s fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Read More

FLIA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLIA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -59.5% 0.9% 4.85%
1 Yr -0.3% -15.5% 19.7% 17.31%
3 Yr -1.9%* -4.3% 4.2% 32.34%
5 Yr 0.1%* -2.5% 4.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.0% 2.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLIA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -15.2% 0.9% 17.50%
2021 -1.0% -10.9% 12.2% 87.63%
2020 0.5% -10.8% 14.8% 53.13%
2019 1.8% -15.3% 0.6% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLIA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.5% -59.5% 0.9% 8.74%
1 Yr -4.5% -16.6% 30.5% 15.17%
3 Yr 0.2%* -5.2% 10.9% 29.47%
5 Yr N/A* -2.8% 7.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLIA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -15.2% 0.9% 17.50%
2021 -1.0% -10.9% 12.2% 89.18%
2020 0.5% -10.8% 14.8% 53.13%
2019 1.8% -15.3% 3.8% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

FLIA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLIA Category Low Category High FLIA % Rank
Net Assets 304 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 66.18%
Number of Holdings 65 4 4562 88.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 81.8 M -112 M 3.66 B 42.65%
Weighting of Top 10 41.01% 4.7% 100.0% 45.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bundesrepublik Deutschland Bundesanleihe 6.54%
  2. Federal Home Loan Bank Discount Notes 5.09%
  3. Japan Government Five Year Bond 4.39%
  4. French Republic Government Bond OAT 4.30%
  5. United Kingdom Gilt 3.92%
  6. Japan Government Twenty Year Bond 3.72%
  7. Spain Government Bond 3.44%
  8. Spain Government Bond 3.42%
  9. Japan Government Twenty Year Bond 3.33%
  10. Republic of Poland Government Bond 3.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLIA % Rank
Bonds 		77.72% 0.00% 220.33% 67.77%
Other 		16.30% -9.71% 100.00% 1.90%
Cash 		5.99% -130.07% 95.62% 69.19%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 73.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 64.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 11.19% 94.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLIA % Rank
Government 		86.51% 0.30% 99.47% 4.81%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.16% 0.00% 95.62% 76.44%
Corporate 		6.26% 0.00% 98.62% 84.13%
Securitized 		0.07% 0.00% 52.02% 80.29%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 74.77% 80.29%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 7.95% 73.56%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLIA % Rank
Non US 		74.89% 0.00% 112.80% 12.80%
US 		2.83% -5.52% 107.53% 75.83%

FLIA - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLIA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.02% 3.65% 97.13%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 2.08% 3.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

FLIA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLIA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLIA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.12% 6.00% 354.00% 49.11%

FLIA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLIA Category Low Category High FLIA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.40% 67.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLIA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLIA Category Low Category High FLIA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -1.08% 5.77% 96.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLIA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLIA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Beck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2018

4.01

4.0%

John W. Beck is senior vice president and director of London Fixed Income for Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. In this role, he coordinates the London-based fixed income teams that manage the group's European Fixed Income and Emerging Markets Debt opportunities strategies. Mr. Beck is the lead portfolio manager responsible for Global Aggregate Strategies and manages portfolios for major institutions, including multinational pension funds and supranational organisations. He is a member of the Fixed Income Policy Committee.

Sonal Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Sonal Desai, PhD, EVP, is Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group’s Chief Investment Officer, a portfolio manager for several fixed income funds and a member of the firm's executive committee. Dr. Desai started her career in 1994 as a university academic, followed by six years at the International Monetary Fund after which she joined the private sector. She started working at Franklin Templeton in 2009. She holds a PhD(Econ) from Northwestern Univ. and a BA(Econ) from Delhi Univ.

Patrick Klein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2019

2.63

2.6%

Dr. Patrick Klein is a portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments' Investment Grade Bond Department. He is part of the team managing the multi-sector, fixed income strategies with a focus on securitized products, inflation, and portfolio construction. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2005, Dr. Klein was a principal member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories. He was responsible for modeling and computer simulation of material behavior. Dr. Klein earned his B.S. dual degree in mechanical engineering and material science and engineering from Cornell University. He also earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford University.

David Zahn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2019

2.63

2.6%

David Zahn, Head of European Fixed Income and Senior Vice President within Franklin Templeton's Fixed Income Group. Mr. Zahn leads the management of European fixed income strategies and is a member of the Fixed Income Policy Committee. He is also a portfolio manager for a number of Global Aggregate and Global Government fixed income portfolios. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2006, Mr. Zahn was a senior portfolio manager at Citigroup Asset Management. Mr. Zahn holds a B.S. in business administration from the University of Maine and an M.B.A in finance from the University of Connecticut.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

