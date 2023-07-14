Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds and investments that provide exposure to bonds. Bonds include debt obligations of any maturity, such as bonds, notes, bills and debentures.

The Fund invests predominantly in fixed and floating-rate bonds issued by governments, government agencies and governmental-related or corporate issuers located outside the U.S. Bonds may be denominated and issued in the local currency or in another currency. The Fund may also invest in securities or structured products that are linked to or derive their value from another security, asset or currency of any nation. In addition, the Fund’s assets are invested in issuers located in at least three countries (excluding the U.S.). The Fund may invest without limit in developing or emerging markets.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration, and the average maturity or duration of debt securities in the Fund’s portfolio will fluctuate depending on the investment manager’s outlook on changing market, economic, and political conditions. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Although the Fund may buy bonds rated in any category, including securities in default, it focuses on “investment grade” bonds. These are issues rated in the top four rating categories at the time of purchase by at least one independent rating agency, such as S&P Global Ratings (S&P®) or Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) or, if unrated, determined by the Fund’s investment manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in bonds that are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, determined by the investment manager to be of comparable quality. Generally, lower rated securities pay higher yields than more highly rated securities to compensate investors for the higher risk.

For purposes of pursuing its investment goal, the investment manager seeks to hedge substantially all of the Fund’s foreign currency exposure using currency related derivatives, including currency and cross currency forwards and currency futures contracts. The Fund expects to maintain extensive positions in currency related derivative instruments as a hedging technique or to implement a currency investment strategy, which exposes a large amount of the Fund’s assets to

obligations under these instruments. The results of such transactions may represent, from time to time, a large component of the Fund’s investment returns. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposure to selected currencies. The Fund may also enter into various other transactions involving derivatives, including interest rate/bond futures contracts and interest rate swap agreements. These derivative instruments may be used for hedging purposes. Derivatives that provide exposure to bonds may be used to satisfy the Fund’s 80% policy.

When choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager allocates the Fund’s assets based upon its assessment of changing market, political and economic conditions. It considers various factors, including evaluation of interest rates, currency exchange rate changes and credit risks. The investment manager may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities.

The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become fully valued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the issuer’s fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.