Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.9%
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$304 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.0%
Expense Ratio 0.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.12%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds and investments that provide exposure to bonds. Bonds include debt obligations of any maturity, such as bonds, notes, bills and debentures.
The Fund invests predominantly in fixed and floating-rate bonds issued by governments, government agencies and governmental-related or corporate issuers located outside the U.S. Bonds may be denominated and issued in the local currency or in another currency. The Fund may also invest in securities or structured products that are linked to or derive their value from another security, asset or currency of any nation. In addition, the Fund’s assets are invested in issuers located in at least three countries (excluding the U.S.). The Fund may invest without limit in developing or emerging markets.
The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration, and the average maturity or duration of debt securities in the Fund’s portfolio will fluctuate depending on the investment manager’s outlook on changing market, economic, and political conditions. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
Although the Fund may buy bonds rated in any category, including securities in default, it focuses on “investment grade” bonds. These are issues rated in the top four rating categories at the time of purchase by at least one independent rating agency, such as S&P Global Ratings (S&P®) or Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) or, if unrated, determined by the Fund’s investment manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in bonds that are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, determined by the investment manager to be of comparable quality. Generally, lower rated securities pay higher yields than more highly rated securities to compensate investors for the higher risk.
For purposes of pursuing its investment goal, the investment manager seeks to hedge substantially all of the Fund’s foreign currency exposure using currency related derivatives, including currency and cross currency forwards and currency futures contracts. The Fund expects to maintain extensive positions in currency related derivative instruments as a hedging technique or to implement a currency investment strategy, which exposes a large amount of the Fund’s assets to
obligations under these instruments. The results of such transactions may represent, from time to time, a large component of the Fund’s investment returns. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposure to selected currencies. The Fund may also enter into various other transactions involving derivatives, including interest rate/bond futures contracts and interest rate swap agreements. These derivative instruments may be used for hedging purposes. Derivatives that provide exposure to bonds may be used to satisfy the Fund’s 80% policy.
When choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager allocates the Fund’s assets based upon its assessment of changing market, political and economic conditions. It considers various factors, including evaluation of interest rates, currency exchange rate changes and credit risks. The investment manager may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities.
The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become fully valued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the issuer’s fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
|Period
|FLIA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|4.85%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|17.31%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|32.34%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLIA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.7%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|17.50%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|87.63%
|2020
|0.5%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|53.13%
|2019
|1.8%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|Period
|FLIA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.5%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|8.74%
|1 Yr
|-4.5%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|15.17%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|29.47%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLIA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.7%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|17.50%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|89.18%
|2020
|0.5%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|53.13%
|2019
|1.8%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|FLIA
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLIA % Rank
|Net Assets
|304 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|66.18%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|4
|4562
|88.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|81.8 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|42.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.01%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|45.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLIA % Rank
|Bonds
|77.72%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|67.77%
|Other
|16.30%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|1.90%
|Cash
|5.99%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|69.19%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|73.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|64.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|94.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLIA % Rank
|Government
|86.51%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|4.81%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.16%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|76.44%
|Corporate
|6.26%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|84.13%
|Securitized
|0.07%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|80.29%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|80.29%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|73.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLIA % Rank
|Non US
|74.89%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|12.80%
|US
|2.83%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|75.83%
|FLIA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|97.13%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|3.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|FLIA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FLIA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLIA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.12%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|49.11%
|FLIA
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLIA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|67.30%
|FLIA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FLIA
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLIA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.21%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|96.57%
|FLIA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$2.690
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2018
4.01
4.0%
John W. Beck is senior vice president and director of London Fixed Income for Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. In this role, he coordinates the London-based fixed income teams that manage the group's European Fixed Income and Emerging Markets Debt opportunities strategies. Mr. Beck is the lead portfolio manager responsible for Global Aggregate Strategies and manages portfolios for major institutions, including multinational pension funds and supranational organisations. He is a member of the Fixed Income Policy Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Sonal Desai, PhD, EVP, is Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group’s Chief Investment Officer, a portfolio manager for several fixed income funds and a member of the firm's executive committee. Dr. Desai started her career in 1994 as a university academic, followed by six years at the International Monetary Fund after which she joined the private sector. She started working at Franklin Templeton in 2009. She holds a PhD(Econ) from Northwestern Univ. and a BA(Econ) from Delhi Univ.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2019
2.63
2.6%
Dr. Patrick Klein is a portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments' Investment Grade Bond Department. He is part of the team managing the multi-sector, fixed income strategies with a focus on securitized products, inflation, and portfolio construction. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2005, Dr. Klein was a principal member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories. He was responsible for modeling and computer simulation of material behavior. Dr. Klein earned his B.S. dual degree in mechanical engineering and material science and engineering from Cornell University. He also earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2019
2.63
2.6%
David Zahn, Head of European Fixed Income and Senior Vice President within Franklin Templeton's Fixed Income Group. Mr. Zahn leads the management of European fixed income strategies and is a member of the Fixed Income Policy Committee. He is also a portfolio manager for a number of Global Aggregate and Global Government fixed income portfolios. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2006, Mr. Zahn was a senior portfolio manager at Citigroup Asset Management. Mr. Zahn holds a B.S. in business administration from the University of Maine and an M.B.A in finance from the University of Connecticut.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...