Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF

Active ETF
FLHY
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.75 -0.15 -0.66%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF

FLHY | Active ETF

$22.75

$214 M

6.11%

$1.40

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.0%

1 yr return

6.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$214 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.9
$21.35
$23.45

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.83%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FLHY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 30, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    10600000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Glenn Voyles

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in high yield corporate debt securities and investments that provide exposure to high yield corporate debt securities. High yield debt securities are those that are rated below investment grade, also known as “junk bonds.” High yield debt securities are rated at the time of purchase below the top four ratings categories by at least one independent rating agency such as S&P Global Ratings (S&P®) (rated BB+ and lower) and Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) (rated Ba1 and lower) or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s investment manager. Corporate issuers may include corporate or other business entities in which a sovereign or governmental agency or entity may have, indirectly or directly, an interest, including a majority or greater ownership interest.

Lower-rated securities generally pay higher yields than more highly rated securities to compensate investors for the higher risk. These securities include bonds; notes; debentures; convertible securities; bank loans and corporate loans; and senior and subordinated debt securities.

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in high yield debt securities. The Fund may buy both rated and unrated debt securities, including securities rated below B by Moody’s or S&P® (or deemed comparable by the Fund’s investment manager). The Fund may invest in fixed or floating rate corporate loans and corporate debt securities, including covenant lite loans. The Fund may also invest in defaulted debt securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including those in developing or emerging markets. These securities may be U.S. dollar or non-U.S. dollar denominated.

The Fund may purchase or receive equity securities, including in connection with restructurings.

The Fund may enter into certain derivative transactions, principally currency and cross currency forwards; and swap agreements, including interest rate and credit default swaps (including credit default index swaps). The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposures to select currencies, interest rates, countries, durations or credit risks. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain exposure to certain

instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments. When used for hedging purposes, a forward contract could be used to protect against possible decline in a currency’s value when a security held or to be purchased by the Fund is denominated in that currency. Derivatives that provide exposure to high yield corporate debt securities may be used to satisfy the Fund’s 80% policy.

The Fund’s investment manager is a research driven, fundamental investor that relies on a team of analysts to provide in-depth industry expertise and uses both qualitative and quantitative analysis to evaluate issuers. As a “bottom-up” investor, the investment manager focuses primarily on individual securities. The investment manager also considers sectors when choosing investments. The investment manager may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s investment portfolio, the investment manager does not rely principally on the ratings assigned by rating agencies, but performs its own independent investment analysis to evaluate the creditworthiness of the issuer. The investment manager considers a variety of factors, including the issuer’s experience and managerial strength, its sensitivity to economic conditions, and its current and prospective financial condition.

The investment manager may seek to sell a security if: (i) the security has moved beyond the investment manager’s fair value target and there has been no meaningful positive change in the company’s fundamental outlook; (ii) there has been a negative fundamental change in the issuer’s credit outlook that changes the investment manager’s view of the appropriate valuation; or (iii) the investment manager’s views on macroeconomic or sector trends or valuations have changed, making that particular issuer (or that issuer’s industry) less attractive for the Fund’s portfolio. In addition, the investment manager may sell a security that still meets the investment manager’s buy criteria if another security becomes available in the new issue or secondary market that the investment manager believes has better return potential or improves the Fund’s risk profile.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Read More

FLHY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -7.2% 10.3% 5.99%
1 Yr 6.2% -9.7% 19.3% 2.92%
3 Yr 1.7%* -11.4% 72.9% 6.93%
5 Yr 3.7%* -14.2% 37.6% 3.29%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.0% 19.1% 12.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -33.4% 3.6% 9.78%
2021 2.0% -4.3% 5.4% 6.91%
2020 2.5% -8.4% 70.9% 4.42%
2019 3.9% -1.1% 5.1% 1.47%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.8% -14.3% 7.5% 97.51%
1 Yr -5.4% -18.1% 22.2% 95.91%
3 Yr 3.7%* -11.4% 72.9% 3.73%
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLHY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -33.4% 3.6% 9.78%
2021 2.0% -4.3% 5.4% 7.07%
2020 2.5% -8.4% 70.9% 4.42%
2019 3.9% -1.0% 5.1% 1.47%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

FLHY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLHY Category Low Category High FLHY % Rank
Net Assets 214 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 66.91%
Number of Holdings 194 2 2736 79.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 38.9 M -492 M 2.55 B 61.49%
Weighting of Top 10 13.09% 3.0% 100.0% 39.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal Home Loan Bank Discount Notes 3.07%
  2. TransDigm Inc 1.32%
  3. Vistra Operations Co LLC 1.14%
  4. Martin Midstream Partners LP / Martin Midstream Finance Corp 1.08%
  5. American Airlines Inc/AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd 1.06%
  6. DaVita Inc 1.04%
  7. United Rentals North America Inc 1.02%
  8. Banijay Entertainment SASU 1.00%
  9. Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC 1.00%
  10. Harbour Energy PLC 0.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLHY % Rank
Bonds 		95.87% 0.00% 154.38% 33.97%
Cash 		2.59% -52.00% 100.00% 57.69%
Other 		0.88% -63.70% 32.06% 9.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.59% 0.00% 17.89% 71.74%
Stocks 		0.07% -0.60% 52.82% 63.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 88.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLHY % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.89%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 80.53%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 79.10%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 82.99%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 79.10%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.02%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.47%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 87.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.20%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 83.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLHY % Rank
US 		0.07% -0.60% 47.59% 54.76%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 85.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLHY % Rank
Corporate 		97.35% 0.00% 129.69% 24.93%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.65% 0.00% 99.98% 60.85%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 83.58%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 89.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 79.77%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 84.60%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLHY % Rank
US 		85.30% 0.00% 150.64% 18.74%
Non US 		10.57% 0.00% 118.12% 72.18%

FLHY - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.03% 18.97% 94.72%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.84% 14.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FLHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLHY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.83% 1.00% 255.00% 21.14%

FLHY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLHY Category Low Category High FLHY % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.11% 0.00% 37.15% 5.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLHY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLHY Category Low Category High FLHY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.62% -2.39% 14.30% 38.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLHY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLHY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Glenn Voyles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2018

4.01

4.0%

Glenn Voyles, CFA, VP, is a high-yield analyst and portfolio manager for Franklin Advisers, Inc. He is Director of Portfolio Management for the Corporate & High Yield Group and sits on the Fixed Income Policy Committee. He oversees the corporate credit portfolio team as well as various high yield and global credit strategies. He joined Franklin Templeton in 1993. Mr. Voyles holds a B.A. (Stanford Univ.). He is a member of Security Analysts of San Francisco and the CFA Institute.

Patricia O'Connor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2018

4.01

4.0%

Patricia O'Connor, CFA, VP, is a vice president and portfolio manager for the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 1997, Ms. O'Connor worked for Morgan Stanley Asset Management. She holds a B.S. (Accounting, Lehigh Univ.) and an MBA (Univ. of Chicago). Ms. O'Connor holds a B.S. in accounting from Lehigh University and an M.B.A. in finance and economics from the University of Chicago. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, as well as a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and CFA Institute.

Jonathan Belk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Thomas Runkel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Tom Runkel is a vice president and portfolio manager for Franklin Templeton Investments. Mr. Runkel focuses on relative value security selection and allocation among the credit sectors for the multi-sector fixed income portfolios. He also serves as the director of portfolio strategies and the lead portfolio manager for the SMA Taxable Fixed Income strategies and supervises the Franklin SMA Taxable Fixed Income Portfolio Management team. Mr. Runkel joined Franklin in 1983 and served as a senior portfolio manager for Franklin's taxable money fund and investment grade fixed income assets as well as a trader for taxable fixed income and equity securities. Mr. Runkel founded Runkel Funds, Inc. in 2002 and managed a large-cap value fund until late 2005 before returning to Franklin in 2006. Mr. Runkel has an M.B.A. from the University of Santa Clara and earned a B.S. in political science from the University of California, Davis. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

Pururav Thoutireddy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Dr. Thoutireddy joined Franklin Templeton in 2015. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Dr. Thoutireddy was Senior Financial Engineer with Calypso Technology Inc. and Moody Analytics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

