Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.0%
1 yr return
6.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
Net Assets
$214 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.1%
Expense Ratio 0.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.83%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in high yield corporate debt securities and investments that provide exposure to high yield corporate debt securities. High yield debt securities are those that are rated below investment grade, also known as “junk bonds.” High yield debt securities are rated at the time of purchase below the top four ratings categories by at least one independent rating agency such as S&P Global Ratings (S&P®) (rated BB+ and lower) and Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) (rated Ba1 and lower) or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s investment manager. Corporate issuers may include corporate or other business entities in which a sovereign or governmental agency or entity may have, indirectly or directly, an interest, including a majority or greater ownership interest.
Lower-rated securities generally pay higher yields than more highly rated securities to compensate investors for the higher risk. These securities include bonds; notes; debentures; convertible securities; bank loans and corporate loans; and senior and subordinated debt securities.
The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in high yield debt securities. The Fund may buy both rated and unrated debt securities, including securities rated below B by Moody’s or S&P® (or deemed comparable by the Fund’s investment manager). The Fund may invest in fixed or floating rate corporate loans and corporate debt securities, including covenant lite loans. The Fund may also invest in defaulted debt securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration.
The Fund may invest in debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including those in developing or emerging markets. These securities may be U.S. dollar or non-U.S. dollar denominated.
The Fund may purchase or receive equity securities, including in connection with restructurings.
The Fund may enter into certain derivative transactions, principally currency and cross currency forwards; and swap agreements, including interest rate and credit default swaps (including credit default index swaps). The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposures to select currencies, interest rates, countries, durations or credit risks. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain exposure to certain
instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments. When used for hedging purposes, a forward contract could be used to protect against possible decline in a currency’s value when a security held or to be purchased by the Fund is denominated in that currency. Derivatives that provide exposure to high yield corporate debt securities may be used to satisfy the Fund’s 80% policy.
The Fund’s investment manager is a research driven, fundamental investor that relies on a team of analysts to provide in-depth industry expertise and uses both qualitative and quantitative analysis to evaluate issuers. As a “bottom-up” investor, the investment manager focuses primarily on individual securities. The investment manager also considers sectors when choosing investments. The investment manager may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities.
In selecting securities for the Fund’s investment portfolio, the investment manager does not rely principally on the ratings assigned by rating agencies, but performs its own independent investment analysis to evaluate the creditworthiness of the issuer. The investment manager considers a variety of factors, including the issuer’s experience and managerial strength, its sensitivity to economic conditions, and its current and prospective financial condition.
The investment manager may seek to sell a security if: (i) the security has moved beyond the investment manager’s fair value target and there has been no meaningful positive change in the company’s fundamental outlook; (ii) there has been a negative fundamental change in the issuer’s credit outlook that changes the investment manager’s view of the appropriate valuation; or (iii) the investment manager’s views on macroeconomic or sector trends or valuations have changed, making that particular issuer (or that issuer’s industry) less attractive for the Fund’s portfolio. In addition, the investment manager may sell a security that still meets the investment manager’s buy criteria if another security becomes available in the new issue or secondary market that the investment manager believes has better return potential or improves the Fund’s risk profile.
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
|Period
|FLHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|-7.2%
|10.3%
|5.99%
|1 Yr
|6.2%
|-9.7%
|19.3%
|2.92%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|6.93%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|3.29%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|12.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|FLHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|9.78%
|2021
|2.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|6.91%
|2020
|2.5%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|4.42%
|2019
|3.9%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|1.47%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|FLHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.8%
|-14.3%
|7.5%
|97.51%
|1 Yr
|-5.4%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|95.91%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|3.73%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.4%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|9.78%
|2021
|2.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|7.07%
|2020
|2.5%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|4.42%
|2019
|3.9%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|1.47%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|FLHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLHY % Rank
|Net Assets
|214 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|66.91%
|Number of Holdings
|194
|2
|2736
|79.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38.9 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|61.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.09%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|39.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLHY % Rank
|Bonds
|95.87%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|33.97%
|Cash
|2.59%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|57.69%
|Other
|0.88%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|9.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.59%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|71.74%
|Stocks
|0.07%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|63.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|88.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLHY % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.89%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|80.53%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|79.10%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.99%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|79.10%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.02%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.47%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|87.50%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.20%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLHY % Rank
|US
|0.07%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|54.76%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|85.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLHY % Rank
|Corporate
|97.35%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|24.93%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.65%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|60.85%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|83.58%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|89.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|79.77%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|84.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLHY % Rank
|US
|85.30%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|18.74%
|Non US
|10.57%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|72.18%
|FLHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.40%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|94.72%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|14.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FLHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FLHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.83%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|21.14%
|FLHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLHY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.11%
|0.00%
|37.15%
|5.53%
|FLHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FLHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLHY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.62%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|38.51%
|FLHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2020
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2020
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2020
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2020
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2020
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2019
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2019
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2019
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2019
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2019
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2019
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2018
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2018
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2018
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2018
4.01
4.0%
Glenn Voyles, CFA, VP, is a high-yield analyst and portfolio manager for Franklin Advisers, Inc. He is Director of Portfolio Management for the Corporate & High Yield Group and sits on the Fixed Income Policy Committee. He oversees the corporate credit portfolio team as well as various high yield and global credit strategies. He joined Franklin Templeton in 1993. Mr. Voyles holds a B.A. (Stanford Univ.). He is a member of Security Analysts of San Francisco and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2018
4.01
4.0%
Patricia O'Connor, CFA, VP, is a vice president and portfolio manager for the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 1997, Ms. O'Connor worked for Morgan Stanley Asset Management. She holds a B.S. (Accounting, Lehigh Univ.) and an MBA (Univ. of Chicago). Ms. O'Connor holds a B.S. in accounting from Lehigh University and an M.B.A. in finance and economics from the University of Chicago. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, as well as a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Tom Runkel is a vice president and portfolio manager for Franklin Templeton Investments. Mr. Runkel focuses on relative value security selection and allocation among the credit sectors for the multi-sector fixed income portfolios. He also serves as the director of portfolio strategies and the lead portfolio manager for the SMA Taxable Fixed Income strategies and supervises the Franklin SMA Taxable Fixed Income Portfolio Management team. Mr. Runkel joined Franklin in 1983 and served as a senior portfolio manager for Franklin's taxable money fund and investment grade fixed income assets as well as a trader for taxable fixed income and equity securities. Mr. Runkel founded Runkel Funds, Inc. in 2002 and managed a large-cap value fund until late 2005 before returning to Franklin in 2006. Mr. Runkel has an M.B.A. from the University of Santa Clara and earned a B.S. in political science from the University of California, Davis. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Dr. Thoutireddy joined Franklin Templeton in 2015. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Dr. Thoutireddy was Senior Financial Engineer with Calypso Technology Inc. and Moody Analytics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
