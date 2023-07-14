Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in high yield corporate debt securities and investments that provide exposure to high yield corporate debt securities. High yield debt securities are those that are rated below investment grade, also known as “junk bonds.” High yield debt securities are rated at the time of purchase below the top four ratings categories by at least one independent rating agency such as S&P Global Ratings (S&P®) (rated BB+ and lower) and Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) (rated Ba1 and lower) or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s investment manager. Corporate issuers may include corporate or other business entities in which a sovereign or governmental agency or entity may have, indirectly or directly, an interest, including a majority or greater ownership interest.

Lower-rated securities generally pay higher yields than more highly rated securities to compensate investors for the higher risk. These securities include bonds; notes; debentures; convertible securities; bank loans and corporate loans; and senior and subordinated debt securities.

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in high yield debt securities. The Fund may buy both rated and unrated debt securities, including securities rated below B by Moody’s or S&P® (or deemed comparable by the Fund’s investment manager). The Fund may invest in fixed or floating rate corporate loans and corporate debt securities, including covenant lite loans. The Fund may also invest in defaulted debt securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including those in developing or emerging markets. These securities may be U.S. dollar or non-U.S. dollar denominated.

The Fund may purchase or receive equity securities, including in connection with restructurings.

The Fund may enter into certain derivative transactions, principally currency and cross currency forwards; and swap agreements, including interest rate and credit default swaps (including credit default index swaps). The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposures to select currencies, interest rates, countries, durations or credit risks. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain exposure to certain

instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments. When used for hedging purposes, a forward contract could be used to protect against possible decline in a currency’s value when a security held or to be purchased by the Fund is denominated in that currency. Derivatives that provide exposure to high yield corporate debt securities may be used to satisfy the Fund’s 80% policy.

The Fund’s investment manager is a research driven, fundamental investor that relies on a team of analysts to provide in-depth industry expertise and uses both qualitative and quantitative analysis to evaluate issuers. As a “bottom-up” investor, the investment manager focuses primarily on individual securities. The investment manager also considers sectors when choosing investments. The investment manager may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s investment portfolio, the investment manager does not rely principally on the ratings assigned by rating agencies, but performs its own independent investment analysis to evaluate the creditworthiness of the issuer. The investment manager considers a variety of factors, including the issuer’s experience and managerial strength, its sensitivity to economic conditions, and its current and prospective financial condition.

The investment manager may seek to sell a security if: (i) the security has moved beyond the investment manager’s fair value target and there has been no meaningful positive change in the company’s fundamental outlook; (ii) there has been a negative fundamental change in the issuer’s credit outlook that changes the investment manager’s view of the appropriate valuation; or (iii) the investment manager’s views on macroeconomic or sector trends or valuations have changed, making that particular issuer (or that issuer’s industry) less attractive for the Fund’s portfolio. In addition, the investment manager may sell a security that still meets the investment manager’s buy criteria if another security becomes available in the new issue or secondary market that the investment manager believes has better return potential or improves the Fund’s risk profile.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.