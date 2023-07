Under normal market conditions, the Fund pursues its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in fixed income securities. The Fund’s investments principally include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or U.S. government-sponsored entities; Treasury Inflation Protected Securities ( “TIPS” ); residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities; asset-backed securities; U.S. corporate bonds; fixed income securities issued by non-U.S. corporations and governments, including issuers with significant ties to emerging market countries; bank loans, including first lien senior secured floating rate bank loans and covenant lite loans; municipal bonds; collateralized loan obligations ( "CLOs" ); Rule 144A securities; and other debt securities bearing fixed, floating or variable interest rates of any maturity. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock and common stock. The Fund’s sub-advisor, TCW Investment Management Company LLC ( “TCW” or the “Sub-Advisor” ), attempts to focus the Fund’s portfolio holdings in areas of the fixed income market (based on quality, sector, coupon or maturity) that the Sub-Advisor believes to be relatively undervalued. Under normal conditions, the Fund’s average portfolio duration varies within one year (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index. As a separate measure, there is no limit on the weighted average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio. While maturity refers to the expected life of a security, duration is a measure of the expected price volatility of a debt security as a result of changes in market rates of interest. The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities (such as Ginnie Mae), and U.S. government-sponsored entities (such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac). Government agency or instrumentality securities have different levels of credit support. The Fund may invest in such government supported mortgage-backed securities by investing in to-be-announced transactions ( “TBA Transactions” ). The Fund may invest in the following non-agency, non-government-sponsored entity securities and privately-issued mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities: residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and CLOs (collectively, “Private MBS/ABS” ). The Fund’s investments in Private MBS/ABS are subject to the following restrictions: (1) the Fund may not invest more than 50% of its total assets in Private MBS/ABS; (2) the Fund may not invest more than 25% of its total assets in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; (3) the Fund may not invest more than 25% of its total assets in non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities and CLOs; and (4) the Fund may not invest more than 25% of its total assets in non-agency asset-backed securities. The Fund may also utilize listed and over-the-counter traded derivatives instruments including, but not limited to, futures, options, swap agreements (including credit default swaps) and forward contracts for duration/yield curve management and/or hedging purposes. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in derivatives instruments that are traded “over-the-counter” and not through an exchange ( “OTC Derivatives” ) to reduce currency, interest rate or credit risk arising from the Fund’s investments (that is, “hedge”). The Fund’s investments in OTC Derivatives not used to hedge the Fund’s portfolio against currency, interest rate or credit risk will be limited to 20% of the Fund’s total assets. For purposes of these percentage limitations, the weight of these positions will be calculated as the aggregate gross notional value of the OTC Derivatives. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in corporate, non-U.S. and non-agency debt and other securities rated below investment grade by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organization ( “NRSRO” ), or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Sub-Advisor (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds). The Fund may also invest in distressed securities, which are securities that are in default and are not expected to pay the current coupon. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies and securities of issuers with significant ties to emerging market countries, as determined by the Sub-Advisor. The Sub-Advisor considers emerging market countries to be countries that are characterized by developing commercial and financial infrastructure with significant potential for economic growth and increased capital market participation by non-U.S. investors.