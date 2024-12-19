The Fund follows a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance of the Index, before fees and expenses. The Index uses the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Relative Strength Matrix methodology (the “Dorsey Wright methodology”) to select the securities included in the Index. The Index relates exclusively to the YieldMax™ family of ETFs, specifically those that provide exposure to either the share price of (i) a specific operating company or (ii) one or more exchange traded funds (collectively, the “Evaluated Securities”).

For example, the YieldMax™ TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF is eligible for inclusion in the Index. Its primary investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective of providing exposure to the share price of Tesla, Inc. (“TSLA”) common stock, subject to a cap on potential gains. In this example, TSLA is considered the “Evaluated Security.” This is for illustrative purposes only, as the YieldMax™ TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and TSLA may not be Index constituents.

The Dorsey Wright methodology examines the Evaluated Securities that the eligible YieldMax™ ETFs track, not the ETFs themselves. Using the example above, the methodology examines only TSLA, not the YieldMax™ TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF itself. This focus on individual securities enables the Index methodology to identify those securities with the strongest price momentum (i.e., highest relative strength). Scores are assigned based on short- and long-term growth potential for each Evaluated Security, with rankings that determine Index inclusion.

At each rebalance, the Index is structured as follows:

● 40% of the five highest-ranked Evaluated Securities, according to the Dorsey Wright methodology (the “Underlying Securities”); and each Underlying Security represents approximately 8% of the Fund’s holdings, and

● 60% of the five corresponding YieldMax™ ETFs providing exposure to these Underlying Securities (collectively, the “Index Constituents”); and each YieldMax™ ETF represents approximately 12% of the Fund’s holdings.

Why Invest in the Fund?

The Fund seeks to provide targeted, rules-based exposure to select YieldMax™ ETFs and their Underlying Securities by using the Dorsey Wright methodology. This approach is intended to capture growth by systematically identifying high-momentum securities with a potential for strong returns.

1. Targeted Exposure to High-Momentum Assets: By investing in high-momentum securities, the Fund positions its portfolio to potentially benefit if selected securities continue their positive trends. The Dorsey Wright methodology ranks securities objectively, highlighting those that have demonstrated the highest relative strength (among those in the initial universe).

2. Blend of Direct and ETF-Based Exposure: The Fund provides exposure to both the highest-ranking Underlying Securities and their corresponding YieldMax™ ETFs. This approach combines direct performance with the income-focused strategies of YieldMax™ ETFs.

3. Efficient Income Generation Potential: Since YieldMax™ ETFs generally have a secondary focus on income, the Fund offers potential income opportunities alongside potential capital appreciation.

Evaluated Securities and Eligible YieldMax™ ETFs

To select Evaluated Securities for the Index, Dorsey, Wright & Associates, LLC (the “Index Provider”) reviews the universe of eligible YieldMax™ ETFs. Each eligible YieldMax™ ETF seeks to generate income and provide exposure, with some return limitations, to either (i) the share price of an individual company’s stock or (ii) one or more ETFs (each an “Evaluated Security” and each relevant issuer an “Underlying Issuer”). The Index excludes some YieldMax™ ETFs, such as fund-of-funds and those that seek inverse (short) exposure to the performance of a security. Please see “Additional Information About the Index” below for more information about excluded YieldMax™ ETFs.

Index Methodology

The Dorsey Wright methodology uses “Point & Figure” charting, using closing prices of each Evaluated Security to track supply and demand dynamics. This approach focuses on major price movements while filtering out minor price swings, trading volume, and time. This charting technique emphasizes significant price trends and seeks to remove short-term noise. Specifically, Point & Figure charting marks an upward trend with columns of X’s and a downward trend with columns of O’s, only updating with significant price changes, thus filtering out minor price swings. Please see “Additional Information About the Index” below for an example of a Point & Figure chart.

The Dorsey Wright methodology evaluates each Evaluated Security’s relative strength, measuring its performance relative to other Equity Securities to identify current momentum trends. It then ranks Evaluated Securities by buy signal frequency, prioritizing those with the strongest positive momentum. By incorporating both short- and long-term indicators (spanning weeks to months or longer), the methodology aims to identify strategic opportunities while minimizing excessive turnover. Relative strength, as well as the methodology’s use of buy and sell signals, are further detailed in “Additional Information About the Index.”

Rebalancing and Reconstitution

The Index is rebalanced three business days before the last trading day of each month. Rebalancing adjusts the weightings of the existing Index Constituents to maintain the Index’s intended structure. At each rebalance, each Underlying Security represents about 8% of the Fund’s portfolio, and the five corresponding YieldMax™ ETFs each represent approximately 12% of the Fund’s portfolio.

Reconstitution, which involves replacing Index Constituents, also occurs at this time but only if an Evaluated Security’s relative strength declines, causing it to rank 8th or lower compared to other Evaluated Securities. In such a case, new Index Constituent (i.e., a new higher ranked Evaluated Security and its corresponding YieldMax™ ETF) will be added to the Index.

If an Underlying Security becomes ineligible for the Index between monthly reconstitutions (e.g., due to factors such as pending liquidation, delisting, or a merger), it (and its corresponding YieldMax™ ETF) will be removed from the Index. Index Constituents removed under these circumstances will not be replaced until the next Index reconstitution. For example, if hypothetical XYZ Company, the focus of hypothetical YieldMax XYZ ETF, is delisted, both XYZ Company and the YieldMax XYZ ETF would be taken out of the Index. Neither will be replaced until the next monthly Index update.

Portfolio Construction

The Fund will typically hold ten Index Constituents, investing 40% of its assets in the five Underlying Securities and 60% of its assets in the five YieldMax™ ETFs included in the Index.

The Fund will distribute income, if any, on at least a monthly basis.

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the Index Constituents that make up the Index. The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the Index Constituents. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund. For example, representative sampling may be used when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index Constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index.

The Fund and each YieldMax™ ETF are affiliated ETFs. The Fund is advised by Tidal Investments LLC (the “Adviser”), and each YieldMax™ ETF is advised by the Adviser and sub-advised by ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA”).

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in industries or groups of industries to the same extent as the Index concentrates. As of November 15, 2024, Index constituents assigned to the Consumer Cyclicals group of industries represented 40% of the Index and the Index constituents assigned to the Technology group of industries represented 40% of the Index.

Eligible YieldMax™ ETF Strategies

The Fund indirectly gains exposure to potential share price returns of selected Underlying Securities through its investment in YieldMax™ ETFs. Each YieldMax™ ETF, using a synthetic covered call strategy, captures only a portion of potential gains if its Underlying Security’s share price increases, but remains fully exposed to all losses if the share price decreases, which may not be offset by its income.

To supplement the YieldMax™ ETFs’ strategies, the Fund also directly invests (typically 40% of its assets) in the Underlying Securities. This direct investment provides the Fund with uncapped exposure to share price gains, while still subjecting it to potential losses, which may not be offset by any income received.

Each YieldMax™ ETF’s synthetic covered call strategy consists of:

● Synthetic Long Exposure: Gaining exposure to the Underlying Security’s price movements through buying call options and selling put options.

● Covered Call Writing: Selling call options to generate income, though this caps participation in price gains above certain levels.

● Opportunistic Strategy: In certain market conditions, selling credit call spreads to potentially increase participation in the Underlying Security’s price appreciation.

● U.S. Treasuries: Holding short-term U.S. Treasuries as collateral for options positions.

YieldMax™ ETFs also aim to provide monthly cash distributions from options premiums and U.S. Treasury income, although ETF shareholders, including the Fund, do not receive Underlying Security dividends. However, the Fund may receive dividends on its direct holdings in Underlying Securities.

See “Additional Information About the Funds” below for more information about the investment strategies of the YieldMax™ ETFs.

None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, ZEGA, or their respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of any Underlying Security.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND ZEGA ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY UNDERLYING ISSUER.