Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

ETF
FIVG
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.59 -0.87 -2.52%
primary theme
Communications Sector Equity
FIVG (ETF)

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.59 -0.87 -2.52%
primary theme
Communications Sector Equity
FIVG (ETF)

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.59 -0.87 -2.52%
primary theme
Communications Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

FIVG | ETF

$33.59

$640 M

1.94%

$0.67

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$640 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.5
$27.58
$36.05

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

FIVG | ETF

$33.59

$640 M

1.94%

$0.67

0.30%

FIVG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -15.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Defiance ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Mar 04, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    28500000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dustin Lewellyn

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.
BlueStar 5G Communications Index
The Index is a rules-based index that consists of a tiered, modified market capitalization-weighted portfolio of the U.S.-listed equity securities, including depositary receipts, of companies whose products or services are predominantly tied to the development of 5G networking and communication technologies (collectively, “5G Companies”). 5G Companies are assigned to one of four segments of the 5G communications industry, as described below. At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, each segment is assigned a weight, and companies within each segment are market capitalization-weighted, subject to a minimum weight of 0.50% and the maximum weights described below. Additionally, to qualify for inclusion in the Index, a 5G Company must have a minimum market capitalization of $150 million, except as otherwise described below, and must meet certain liquidity, free-float (i.e., the percentage of shares available to the public), and trading cost thresholds.
Segment 1 (40% weight) consists of 5G Companies whose products or services are predominantly tied to core cellular network equipment (e.g., carrier-grade routers, antennas, or other equipment or semiconductors used in 5G networks). At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, this segment will be assigned an aggregate weight of 40% of the Index, with the weight of any individual company limited to 5% and any excess weight reallocated to companies in such segment with a weight below 5%.
Segment 2 (30% weight) consists of 5G Companies (i) that are organized as cellphone tower or data center real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), (ii) that predominantly provide services as a mobile network operator (“MNO”), or (iii) whose products or services are predominantly tied to optical fiber cables. REITs and MNOs must have a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion to be included in the Index. At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, this segment will be assigned an aggregate weight of 30% of the Index, with the weight of any individual company limited to 3% and any excess weight reallocated to companies in such segment with a weight below 3%. 
Segment 3 (15% weight) consists of 5G Companies whose products or services are predominantly tied to (i) hardware and software focused on quality of service assurance for MNOs and media companies or (ii) network testing and bandwidth optimization
equipment. At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, this segment will be assigned an aggregate weight of 15% of the Index, with the weight of any individual company limited to 3% and any excess weight reallocated to companies in such segment with a weight below 3%.
Segment 4 (15% weight) consists of 5G Companies whose products or services are predominantly tied to (i) enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) modems capable of increased bandwidth for end-user devices or (ii) whose products or services are predominantly tied to the infrastructure or cloud-based services supporting REITs and MNOs. At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, this segment will be assigned an aggregate weight of 15% of the Index, with the weight of any individual company limited to 1% and any excess weight reallocated to companies in such segment with a weight below 1%. 
The companies included in the Index are screened from the universe of global companies with equity securities or depositary receipts listed on a U.S. exchange by BlueStar Global Investors, LLC (“BlueStar” or the “Index Provider”) based primarily on descriptions of a company’s primary business activities in regulatory filings (e.g., financial statements, annual reports, investor presentations), analyst reports, and industry-specific trade publications. 5G Companies identified by BlueStar’s screening process are added to the Index, subject to meeting the investibility requirements described above. The Index may include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization companies.
The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually after the close of business on the third Friday of each June and December based on data as of the first Thursday of each such reconstitution month. As of March 31, 2023, the Index had 79 constituents. At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, each constituent is weighted as described above, subject to a downward adjustment for securities trading below certain liquidity thresholds. Additionally, the weight of each Index component may rise and/or fall between Index rebalance dates. 
To reduce turnover, existing Index components will not be removed from the Index solely for not meeting the minimum market capitalization or liquidity criteria unless they do not meet such requirements for two consecutive reconstitutions. Additionally, components that were previously removed from the Index must meet such requirements for two consecutive reconstitutions to be eligible for re-entry into the Index.
The Index was established in 2019 and is owned by the Index Provider. 
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the semiconductor industry and had significant exposure to the communications equipment industry.
Read More

FIVG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIVG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -19.0% 44.0% 59.46%
1 Yr 4.3% -25.4% 28.8% 51.35%
3 Yr 7.7%* -13.9% 7.7% 2.70%
5 Yr 0.0%* -6.0% 8.6% 44.83%
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.6% 6.5% 44.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIVG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -49.3% -19.2% 31.43%
2021 12.1% -8.2% 12.1% 2.86%
2020 9.1% -0.2% 13.4% 8.57%
2019 N/A -1.2% 8.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.6% -0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIVG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.2% -23.7% 44.0% 78.38%
1 Yr -3.0% -25.4% 28.8% 51.35%
3 Yr 17.6%* -13.9% 17.6% 2.70%
5 Yr N/A* -6.0% 6.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.6% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIVG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.3% -49.3% -19.2% 31.43%
2021 12.1% -8.2% 12.1% 2.86%
2020 9.1% -0.2% 13.4% 8.57%
2019 N/A -1.2% 8.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.4% -0.6% N/A

FIVG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIVG Category Low Category High FIVG % Rank
Net Assets 640 M 4.47 M 13 B 35.14%
Number of Holdings 85 25 115 16.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 400 M 875 K 7.27 B 32.43%
Weighting of Top 10 39.81% 33.0% 78.0% 97.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 13.59%
  2. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 6.59%
  3. Analog Devices Inc 5.60%
  4. NXP Semiconductors NV 5.36%
  5. Nokia Oyj 4.23%
  6. Marvell Technology Inc 4.19%
  7. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 3.09%
  8. Skyworks Solutions Inc 3.08%
  9. Verizon Communications Inc 2.96%
  10. ATT Inc 2.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIVG % Rank
Stocks 		99.53% 91.08% 100.08% 32.43%
Cash 		0.46% -0.08% 7.19% 54.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.04% 43.24%
Other 		0.00% -2.87% 0.27% 45.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.39% 43.24%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 40.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIVG % Rank
Technology 		68.78% 0.00% 68.78% 2.70%
Communication Services 		21.07% 21.07% 100.00% 100.00%
Real Estate 		9.33% 0.00% 12.57% 10.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.83% 0.00% 14.61% 43.24%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 40.54%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.78% 59.46%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 40.54%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 6.60% 56.76%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 43.24%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.72% 45.95%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 40.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIVG % Rank
US 		82.31% 59.44% 99.95% 81.08%
Non US 		17.22% 0.00% 40.50% 21.62%

FIVG - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIVG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.08% 3.95% 86.49%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.03% 1.00% 16.22%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 6.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FIVG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIVG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIVG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 75.00% 26.19%

FIVG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIVG Category Low Category High FIVG % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.94% 0.00% 2.57% 13.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIVG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIVG Category Low Category High FIVG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.29% -1.68% 2.76% 32.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIVG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FIVG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 04, 2019

3.24

3.2%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 04, 2019

3.24

3.2%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 04, 2019

3.24

3.2%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 24.18 9.61 4.5

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×