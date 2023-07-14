The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

BlueStar 5G Communications Index

The Index is a rules-based index that consists of a tiered, modified market capitalization-weighted portfolio of the U.S.-listed equity securities, including depositary receipts, of companies whose products or services are predominantly tied to the development of 5G networking and communication technologies (collectively, “5G Companies”). 5G Companies are assigned to one of four segments of the 5G communications industry, as described below. At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, each segment is assigned a weight, and companies within each segment are market capitalization-weighted, subject to a minimum weight of 0.50% and the maximum weights described below. Additionally, to qualify for inclusion in the Index, a 5G Company must have a minimum market capitalization of $150 million, except as otherwise described below, and must meet certain liquidity, free-float ( i.e. , the percentage of shares available to the public), and trading cost thresholds.

Segment 1 (40% weight) consists of 5G Companies whose products or services are predominantly tied to core cellular network equipment ( e.g. , carrier-grade routers, antennas, or other equipment or semiconductors used in 5G networks). At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, this segment will be assigned an aggregate weight of 40% of the Index, with the weight of any individual company limited to 5% and any excess weight reallocated to companies in such segment with a weight below 5%.

Segment 2 (30% weight) consists of 5G Companies (i) that are organized as cellphone tower or data center real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), (ii) that predominantly provide services as a mobile network operator (“MNO”), or (iii) whose products or services are predominantly tied to optical fiber cables. REITs and MNOs must have a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion to be included in the Index. At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, this segment will be assigned an aggregate weight of 30% of the Index, with the weight of any individual company limited to 3% and any excess weight reallocated to companies in such segment with a weight below 3%.

Segment 3 (15% weight) consists of 5G Companies whose products or services are predominantly tied to (i) hardware and software focused on quality of service assurance for MNOs and media companies or (ii) network testing and bandwidth optimization

equipment. At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, this segment will be assigned an aggregate weight of 15% of the Index, with the weight of any individual company limited to 3% and any excess weight reallocated to companies in such segment with a weight below 3%.

Segment 4 (15% weight) consists of 5G Companies whose products or services are predominantly tied to (i) enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) modems capable of increased bandwidth for end-user devices or (ii) whose products or services are predominantly tied to the infrastructure or cloud-based services supporting REITs and MNOs. At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, this segment will be assigned an aggregate weight of 15% of the Index, with the weight of any individual company limited to 1% and any excess weight reallocated to companies in such segment with a weight below 1%.

The companies included in the Index are screened from the universe of global companies with equity securities or depositary receipts listed on a U.S. exchange by BlueStar Global Investors, LLC (“BlueStar” or the “Index Provider”) based primarily on descriptions of a company’s primary business activities in regulatory filings ( e.g. , financial statements, annual reports, investor presentations), analyst reports, and industry-specific trade publications. 5G Companies identified by BlueStar’s screening process are added to the Index, subject to meeting the investibility requirements described above. The Index may include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization companies.

The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually after the close of business on the third Friday of each June and December based on data as of the first Thursday of each such reconstitution month. As of March 31, 2023, the Index had 79 constituents. At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, each constituent is weighted as described above, subject to a downward adjustment for securities trading below certain liquidity thresholds. Additionally, the weight of each Index component may rise and/or fall between Index rebalance dates.

To reduce turnover, existing Index components will not be removed from the Index solely for not meeting the minimum market capitalization or liquidity criteria unless they do not meet such requirements for two consecutive reconstitutions. Additionally, components that were previously removed from the Index must meet such requirements for two consecutive reconstitutions to be eligible for re-entry into the Index.

The Index was established in 2019 and is owned by the Index Provider.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates (

i.e

., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the semiconductor industry and had significant exposure to the communications equipment industry.