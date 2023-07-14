Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$51 M

Holdings in Top 10

96.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.4
$23.00
$25.58

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FIG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Macro Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    David Berns

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to create a long bias cross-asset portfolio by investing in equity, fixed income, and alternative ETFs and derivatives. A long bias cross-asset portfolio is a risk-balanced portfolio of asset classes structured to provide equity-like returns with less risk and more consistent returns. Macro in the Fund’s name is a reference to the adviser’s investment and trading strategy that is based on its economic interpretation of large economic events on the national, regional, and global scale.

Equity, Fixed Income, and Alternative Strategy

The Fund will primarily invest in equity, fixed income, and alternative ETFs that are managed by the adviser. The Fund classifies fixed income ETFs as ETFs that invest in debt securities of any credit quality or maturity. Fixed income ETFs may invest in securities with credit quality below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or below BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group, or, if unrated, determined by the adviser to be of similar credit quality. Equity ETFs are ETFs that invest in the equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund defines Alternatives ETFs as ETFs that invest in a variety of assets including commodity, and foreign exchange futures contracts, VIX short term futures (futures on CBOE Volatility Index), high yield related fixed income and high-income generating ETFs.

Derivatives Overlay

The Fund may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s portfolio in derivatives. Such derivatives include equity, treasury, commodity, and currency futures (derivative contracts that obligate the buyer or seller to transact at a set price and predetermined time) and exchange-traded and over the counter (“OTC”) put and call options on equities, treasuries, commodities, and currencies or futures. When the Fund purchases a call option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to buy an asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. When the Fund purchases a put option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to sell an asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. The Fund may invest in total return swaps such as swaps on high yield debt instruments or high yield indexes or equity indexes as reference assets.

The option overlay is a strategic, persistent exposure meant to partially hedge against market declines. If the market goes up, the Fund’s returns may outperform the market because the adviser will sell or exercise the call options. If the market goes down, the Fund’s returns may fall less than the market because the adviser will sell or exercise the put options.

The adviser selects derivatives based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, strike price (price that the option can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options typically based on maturity. The adviser anticipates purchasing and selling its derivatives on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis, depending upon the Fund’s rebalancing requirements and expiration dates. However, the adviser may rebalance the Fund’s derivative portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as when market volatility renders the protection provided by the derivative strategy ineffective or a derivative position has appreciated to the point that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders. While the use of derivatives is intended to improve the Fund’s performance, there is no guarantee that it will do so.

The Fund executes a portion of its alternative strategy and derivatives overlay strategy indirectly by investing in a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Fund gains exposure to certain investments related to these strategies by investing up to 25% of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by Simplify Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to Alternative ETFs and commodity-linked derivatives in accordance with applicable tax rules and regulations.

Read More

FIG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -24.7% 108.5% N/A
1 Yr -0.5% -24.4% 116.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -7.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.4% 8.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -39.0% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 39.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 14.5% N/A
2019 N/A -15.9% 6.3% 96.74%
2018 0.0% -12.6% 61.5% 0.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -24.7% 108.5% N/A
1 Yr N/A -24.4% 116.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -7.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 10.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -39.0% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 39.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 14.5% N/A
2019 N/A -11.5% 6.3% 96.74%
2018 0.0% -12.6% 61.5% 0.15%

FIG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIG Category Low Category High FIG % Rank
Net Assets 51 M 658 K 207 B 98.55%
Number of Holdings 17 2 15351 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 20.9 M -6.38 M 48.5 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 96.59% 8.4% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF 20.27%
  2. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF 15.85%
  3. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF 15.37%
  4. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF 12.64%
  5. SPDR SP 500 ETF TRUST 7.18%
  6. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF 6.46%
  7. Simplify Commodities Strategy NO K-1 ETF 6.35%
  8. iShares Gold Trust 5.86%
  9. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF 4.05%
  10. SPDR SP 500 ETF TRUST 2.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIG % Rank
Stocks 		89.61% 0.00% 99.40% N/A
Other 		8.21% -6.69% 48.03% N/A
Cash 		2.19% -16.75% 158.07% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -82.31% 116.75% N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.68% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 65.01% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.21% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.78% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 60.22% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 22.62% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 20.19% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.35% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIG % Rank
US 		89.61% -1.65% 98.67% N/A
Non US 		0.00% -0.44% 56.67% N/A

FIG - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.06% 7.62% 67.85%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.83% 87.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 7.02%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

FIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% N/A

FIG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIG Category Low Category High FIG % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.59% 0.00% 11.31% 68.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIG Category Low Category High FIG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.34% 19.41% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FIG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Berns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2022

0.04

0.0%

David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.

Michael Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Michael Green is the managing director and chief strategist of Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to joining Simplify Asset, Michael served as partner, chief strategist and portfolio manager of Logica Capital Advisers, LLC, a Los Angeles-based hedge fund focused on derivative strategies from 2020 to 2021. Prior to Logica, Michael was portfolio manager for Thiel Macro, LLC, an investment firm that manages the personal capital of Peter Thiel from 2016 to 2019. Prior to Thiel, Michael founded Ice Farm Capital, a discretionary global macro hedge fund seeded by Soros Family Management.

Paul Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Paul S. Kim has been with PGI since 2015. Previously, he was a senior vice president at PIMCO from 2009-2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Kim has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Harley Bassman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Harley Bassman is a managing partner of the Adviser. In 2017, he founded and served as the chief investment officer for the Bassman Family Office and served as the editor for Convexity Maven, a macro-economic commentary. From 2014 to 2017, he was an executive vice-president at PIMCO, where he was responsible for PIMCO’s liquid alternatives and macro investment strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 34.51 6.26 2.41

