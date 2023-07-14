Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to create a long bias cross-asset portfolio by investing in equity, fixed income, and alternative ETFs and derivatives. A long bias cross-asset portfolio is a risk-balanced portfolio of asset classes structured to provide equity-like returns with less risk and more consistent returns. Macro in the Fund’s name is a reference to the adviser’s investment and trading strategy that is based on its economic interpretation of large economic events on the national, regional, and global scale.

Equity, Fixed Income, and Alternative Strategy

The Fund will primarily invest in equity, fixed income, and alternative ETFs that are managed by the adviser. The Fund classifies fixed income ETFs as ETFs that invest in debt securities of any credit quality or maturity. Fixed income ETFs may invest in securities with credit quality below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or below BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group, or, if unrated, determined by the adviser to be of similar credit quality. Equity ETFs are ETFs that invest in the equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund defines Alternatives ETFs as ETFs that invest in a variety of assets including commodity, and foreign exchange futures contracts, VIX short term futures (futures on CBOE Volatility Index), high yield related fixed income and high-income generating ETFs.

Derivatives Overlay

The Fund may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s portfolio in derivatives. Such derivatives include equity, treasury, commodity, and currency futures (derivative contracts that obligate the buyer or seller to transact at a set price and predetermined time) and exchange-traded and over the counter (“OTC”) put and call options on equities, treasuries, commodities, and currencies or futures. When the Fund purchases a call option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to buy an asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. When the Fund purchases a put option, the Fund has the right, but not the obligation, to sell an asset at a specified price (strike price) within a specific time period. The Fund may invest in total return swaps such as swaps on high yield debt instruments or high yield indexes or equity indexes as reference assets.

The option overlay is a strategic, persistent exposure meant to partially hedge against market declines. If the market goes up, the Fund’s returns may outperform the market because the adviser will sell or exercise the call options. If the market goes down, the Fund’s returns may fall less than the market because the adviser will sell or exercise the put options.

The adviser selects derivatives based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, strike price (price that the option can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options typically based on maturity. The adviser anticipates purchasing and selling its derivatives on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis, depending upon the Fund’s rebalancing requirements and expiration dates. However, the adviser may rebalance the Fund’s derivative portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as when market volatility renders the protection provided by the derivative strategy ineffective or a derivative position has appreciated to the point that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders. While the use of derivatives is intended to improve the Fund’s performance, there is no guarantee that it will do so.

The Fund executes a portion of its alternative strategy and derivatives overlay strategy indirectly by investing in a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Fund gains exposure to certain investments related to these strategies by investing up to 25% of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by Simplify Asset Management Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to Alternative ETFs and commodity-linked derivatives in accordance with applicable tax rules and regulations.