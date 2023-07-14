The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to provide income using short-term U.S. Treasury fixed income securities and a “defined risk option premium.” The Fund’s defined risk option premium strategy uses options on ETFs and securities indices across multiple asset classes (e.g., equities, commodities, fixed income). The Fund’s option positions will be comprised of vertical credit spreads and vertical debit spreads (described more below) that aim to capture a premium representing a combination of dividends and growth of the underlying assets.

Through the defined risk option premium strategy, two options transactions are paired together in order to create a “defined risk” trade that caps the maximum possible gains and losses from the outset. As described below, the maximum risk level of an individual option spread used by the Fund will generally vary from 1% to 3% depending on the time to expiration of the options.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S. Treasury fixed income securities. The Fund’s “80%” policy is non-fundamental and can be changed without shareholder approval. However, Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Vertical Spread Strategy

As noted above, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by entering into options transactions that are either vertical credit spread transactions or vertical debit spread transactions.

Terms Explained:

● “Vertical” means that the options purchased and written are in the same expiration cycle on the same underlying asset, but at different exercise (“strike”) prices.

In each vertical spread transaction, the Fund would simultaneously purchase and write (sell) put or call options on other ETFs or securities indices. In particular, the Fund will purchase and sell a combination of standardized exchange-traded and FLexible EXchange® (“FLEX”) call and put option contracts.

Terms Explained:

● A put is an option contract that gives the owner the right (but not the obligation) to sell a specified amount of an underlying asset at a set price within a specified time.

● A call is an option contract that gives the owner the right (but not the obligation) to buy a specified amount of an underlying security at a specified price within a specified time.

● Standardized exchange-traded options include standardized terms.

● FLEX options are also exchange-traded, but they allow for customizable terms (e.g., the strike price can be negotiated).

To initiate a debit spread transaction, the Fund would buy an option closer to the money and sell another option further out-of-the-money. To initiate a credit spread transaction, the Fund would do the opposite — buy an option further from the money while selling another option closer to the money.

Terms Explained:

● An “out of the money” call option has a strike price that is higher than the market price of the underlying asset.

● An “out of the money” put option has a strike price that is lower than the market price of the underlying asset.

The Fund’s returns are primarily driven by the premiums received by the Fund when writing options (puts or calls) from purchasers seeking protection below a certain level of asset decline (through a put) or seeking participation in the asset price increase above a certain level (through a call). For credit spreads, the premiums of the put spreads sold (credit spread) have extrinsic value that includes any dividends paid between execution of the trade (i.e., the opening of the spread) and the expiration of the spreads. For debit spreads, buying a call spread with the long call near the money and short call out of the money creates a position that seeks to capture the potential upside of the underlying asset (growth).

Defined Risk Attributes

As noted above, the Fund’s use of vertical credit and debit spreads provides defined risk levels.

Defined Risk of Credit Spreads: For credit spreads, the risk of loss is the difference in strike prices between the two options in the spread. The Fund will enter into only those credit spreads with a 1% to 3% difference in strike prices.

Example: For credit spreads, the premiums of the put spreads sold have extrinsic value that includes the dividends paid between the execution of the trade (opening the spread) and the expiration of the spread. In particular, the maximum loss is calculated as follows: (A) 100, multiplied by (B) the number of spreads, multiplied by (C) the distance between the strike prices minus the premium received. Market losses to the Fund would occur if the underlying assets moved below the nearer to the money strike price. For example, if the Fund sold 10 credit put spreads on XYZ with strike prices of 100 (short leg) and 98 (long leg) for a .50 cent credit when XYZ is trading at 100. The maximum loss would be $1500 (i.e., 100*10*(2-0.5) = $1,500). This spread cannot lose more than $1,500. This loss would occur if XYZ traded from 100 to 98 and closed at or below 98 at expiration.

Defined Risk of Debit Spreads: For debit spreads, the maximum loss is the amount of premiums paid. Similarly, the Fund will enter into debit spreads only if the premiums paid to enter into such spreads is less than 3% of the notional value of the spread.

Portfolio Construction

The Fund will enter into particular debit spread transactions and/or credit spread transactions based upon the view of the Fund’s sub-advisers, BluePath Capital Management, LLC and ZEGA Financial, LLC (together, the “Sub-Advisers”), of the transaction’s risk/return profile and its view of the underlying metrics. The Sub-Advisers’ selection of option positions will be based on their outlook of the broader economic and market environments, the probability of success using option-based metrics, and the appropriateness of risk taken by the position within the Fund’s limits. For yield-focused ETFs, indices, and assets classes, the Sub-Advisers generally will use the defined risk option premium strategy to seek to generate a return that mirrors the dividend of the underlying reference security. For non-yield-focused asset classes (e.g., gold), the Sub-Advisers will decide based on their view of the economic and market environments. The Sub-Advisers will then choose particular credit spread and/or debit spreads based on their view as to which offers the most advantageous risk/reward characteristics.

The Fund typically writes index put options and call options with weekly, monthly, and quarterly expirations. The Fund will generally have up to ten credit spreads at any given time, with up to 20% exposure to a single ETF or index credit spread (measured at the time of purchase). The Fund’s aggregate options value will generally represent between 1% to 10% of the Fund’s net assets.

The Fund’s assets will also be invested in Treasury Bills, cash and cash equivalents to, among other things, act as collateral for any margin requirements. Due to the nature of the Fund’s options strategy, the Fund’s Treasury Bills, cash and cash equivalent holdings may comprise 90% or more of the Fund’s net assets.

The Fund will limit the use of leverage by ensuring that the aggregate notional value of the underlying ETFs or indexes (as measured by the strike price of the options) of the put options sold will not exceed the Fund’s total net assets.