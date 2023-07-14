Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF

FGRO | Active ETF

$17.45

$177 M

0.00%

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

39.7%

1 yr return

33.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$177 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.5
$12.34
$17.54

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FGRO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Kim

Fund Description

The fund is an actively managed ETF that operates pursuant to an exemptive order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (Order) and is not required to publicly disclose its complete portfolio holdings each business day. Instead, the fund publishes each business day on its website a "Tracking Basket," which is designed to closely track the daily performance of the fund but is not the fund's actual portfolio. The Tracking Basket is comprised of: (1) select recently disclosed portfolio holdings and/or select securities from the universe from which the fund's investments are selected (Strategy Components); (2) liquid ETFs that convey information about the types of instruments (that are not otherwise fully represented by the Strategy Components) in which the fund invests (Representative ETFs); and (3) cash and cash equivalents. For additional information regarding the Tracking Basket, see "Additional Information about each Fund - Tracking Basket Structure" in the prospectus. The fund also publishes each business day on its website the "Tracking Basket Weight Overlap," which is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day's Tracking Basket compared to the holdings of the fund that formed the basis for the fund's calculation of net asset value per share (NAV) at the end of the prior business day. The Tracking Basket Weight Overlap is designed to provide investors with an understanding of how similar the Tracking Basket is to the fund's actual portfolio in percentage terms. Normally investing primarily in equity securities. Investing in companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) believes have above-average growth potential (stocks of these companies are often called "growth" stocks). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FGRO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 39.7% -44.2% 26.6% 95.65%
1 Yr 33.1% -98.5% 150.0% 90.77%
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.9% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 98.91%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% 91.10%
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.9% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

FGRO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FGRO Category Low Category High FGRO % Rank
Net Assets 177 M 189 K 222 B 86.56%
Number of Holdings 145 2 3509 14.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.3 M -1.37 M 104 B 89.26%
Weighting of Top 10 39.02% 9.4% 100.0% 71.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MICROSOFT CORP 10.33%
  2. NVIDIA CORP 6.06%
  3. ALPHABET INC CL C 4.40%
  4. AMAZON.COM INC 4.06%
  5. T-MOBILE US INC 3.87%
  6. ALPHABET INC CL A 2.86%
  7. META PLATFORMS INC CL A 2.83%
  8. APPLE INC 2.81%
  9. ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 2.77%
  10. UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 2.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FGRO % Rank
Stocks 		99.58% 0.00% 107.71% 13.51%
Cash 		0.42% -10.83% 87.35% 84.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 11.20%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 17.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 5.53%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 4.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGRO % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 19.05%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 36.18%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 64.98%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 89.94%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 78.57%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 89.78%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 6.45%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 3.46%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 85.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 70.20%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 7.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGRO % Rank
US 		96.08% 0.00% 105.43% 71.76%
Non US 		3.50% 0.00% 54.22% 15.73%

FGRO - Expenses

Operational Fees

FGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 7.09% 81.52%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 39.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

FGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 67.96%

FGRO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FGRO Category Low Category High FGRO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.33% 3.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FGRO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FGRO Category Low Category High FGRO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% 51.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FGRO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FGRO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2021

1.32

1.3%

Michael Kim is a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals.

Kyle Weaver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2021

1.32

1.3%

Kyle Weaver is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Weaver manages Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund, VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio, and Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund. Mr. Weaver earned his bachelor of arts degree in public policy from Stanford University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

