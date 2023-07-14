Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
39.7%
1 yr return
33.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$177 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.0%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FGRO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|39.7%
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|95.65%
|1 Yr
|33.1%
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|90.77%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-74.2%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-61.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-35.6%
|18.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FGRO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.9%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.1%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|33.2%
|N/A
|Period
|FGRO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|98.91%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|91.10%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-74.2%
|32.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-61.2%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-35.6%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FGRO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.9%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.8%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|35.6%
|N/A
|FGRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGRO % Rank
|Net Assets
|177 M
|189 K
|222 B
|86.56%
|Number of Holdings
|145
|2
|3509
|14.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.3 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|89.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.02%
|9.4%
|100.0%
|71.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGRO % Rank
|Stocks
|99.58%
|0.00%
|107.71%
|13.51%
|Cash
|0.42%
|-10.83%
|87.35%
|84.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|11.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|17.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|5.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|98.58%
|4.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGRO % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|19.05%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.82%
|36.18%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.57%
|64.98%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|89.94%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|78.57%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|89.78%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|6.45%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|3.46%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|85.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|70.20%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.00%
|7.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGRO % Rank
|US
|96.08%
|0.00%
|105.43%
|71.76%
|Non US
|3.50%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|15.73%
|FGRO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.01%
|7.09%
|81.52%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|39.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|FGRO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FGRO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FGRO Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|67.96%
|FGRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGRO % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.33%
|3.81%
|FGRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FGRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGRO % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|51.77%
|FGRO
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2021
1.32
1.3%
Michael Kim is a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2021
1.32
1.3%
Kyle Weaver is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Weaver manages Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund, VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio, and Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund. Mr. Weaver earned his bachelor of arts degree in public policy from Stanford University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.09
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...