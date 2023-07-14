The fund is an actively managed ETF that operates pursuant to an exemptive order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (Order) and is not required to publicly disclose its complete portfolio holdings each business day. Instead, the fund publishes each business day on its website a "Tracking Basket," which is designed to closely track the daily performance of the fund but is not the fund's actual portfolio. The Tracking Basket is comprised of: (1) select recently disclosed portfolio holdings and/or select securities from the universe from which the fund's investments are selected (Strategy Components); (2) liquid ETFs that convey information about the types of instruments (that are not otherwise fully represented by the Strategy Components) in which the fund invests (Representative ETFs); and (3) cash and cash equivalents. For additional information regarding the Tracking Basket, see "Additional Information about each Fund - Tracking Basket Structure" in the prospectus. The fund also publishes each business day on its website the "Tracking Basket Weight Overlap," which is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day's Tracking Basket compared to the holdings of the fund that formed the basis for the fund's calculation of net asset value per share (NAV) at the end of the prior business day. The Tracking Basket Weight Overlap is designed to provide investors with an understanding of how similar the Tracking Basket is to the fund's actual portfolio in percentage terms. Normally investing primarily in equity securities. Investing in companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) believes have above-average growth potential (stocks of these companies are often called "growth" stocks). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.