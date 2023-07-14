The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is compiled and maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider reserves the right to make exceptions when applying the methodology if the need arises. In addition, the Index Provider may revise Index policy covering rules for selecting companies, treatment of dividends, share counts or other matters. According to the Index Provider, the Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed-market portion of the Dow Jones World Index SM . Indicated annual dividend yield is a stock’s unadjusted indicated annual dividend (not including any special dividends) divided by its unadjusted price. According to the Index Provider, in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be issued by a company that (i) pays a current dividend, (ii) has a current year dividend-per-share ratio that is greater than or equal to its five-year average annual dividend-per-share ratio and (iii) has a minimum three-month daily average trading volume of $3 million. All eligible securities are ranked by dividend yield and the top 100 highest yielding securities are selected for inclusion in the Index. Once a security is included in the Index it will not be removed so long as it is one of the top 200 highest yielding eligible securities. Securities selected for inclusion in the Index are weighted according to their indicated annual dividend yield. Weights of individual securities are capped at 10%. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in financial companies, Asian issuers and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.