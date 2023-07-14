Home
Vitals

YTD Return

19.3%

1 yr return

-1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.3%

Net Assets

$104 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.1
$21.57
$30.32

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FFTY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -30.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Innovator IBD® 50 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Innovator ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Apr 08, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    4400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ernesto Tong

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or the “Sub-Adviser”) seeks a correlation of 0.95 or better (before fees and expenses) between the Fund’s performance and the performance of the Index; a figure of 1.00 would represent perfect correlation.

The IBD® 50 Index is a weekly, rules-based, computer-generated stock index compiled and published by Investor’s Business Daily® (“IBD” or the “Index Provider”) that seeks to identify the current top 50 growth stocks. The equity portion of the Index primarily includes U.S. common stocks, but may, to a lesser extent, include common stocks of non-U.S. companies that utilize American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) to trade on U.S. securities exchanges. The equity securities comprising the Index may be issued by small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies located in either developed or emerging markets. The Index is also designed to be responsive to downturns in the equities markets and incorporates a cash equivalents portion in response to certain market signals as described below.

The Index’s initial universe of the approximately 7,000 equity securities that trade on the New York Stock Exchange, The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC or NYSE American LLC is initially narrowed down by excluding those companies that do not meet certain baseline criteria. These criteria include minimum stock price, minimum trading volume, minimum upward price movement and minimum simple price moving average. IBD then narrows the universe further by screening out securities with price actions IBD views as undesirable. For instance, IBD removes securities with excessive price percentage moves in its 10-week price moving average (6% or more), securities with a high number of positive price movement days over a 14-day period (seven or more), securities with a high number of positive price movement weeks over an 8-week period (six or more) and/or securities with a high number of consecutive positive price movement weeks (three or more). These criteria are explained in detail in “Index Information.”

IBD then evaluates and scores the remaining securities on the below 11 factors. The first five factors comprise the base score for a security using a proprietary weighting of the following proprietary ratings published by IBD: Earnings Per Share Rating; Relative Price Strength Rating; Sales Margin Return on Equity Rating; Accumulation Distribution Rating; and Industry Group Relative Strength Rating. The next six metrics add to or subtract from the base score to derive the final aggregate score, and are: Growth in quarterly earnings per share and next quarter consensus estimates; 3-to-5 year annual earnings per share growth rate and next fiscal year’s consensus estimates; Quarterly sales growth and next quarter consensus estimates; Acceleration in quarterly sales or earnings growth rates; Liquidity measured by share price and 50-day average daily trading volume; and Annual return on equity metrics from the company’s income statement. These factors are also explained in detail in “Index Information.”

Each security is given a score for each factor. Each security’s 11 factor scores are then aggregated to provide a composite score. The 50 securities with the highest score are included in the Index and weighted according to their score. Securities with the ten highest scores are given a weight of 3.5%. Securities with the 11th-20th highest scores are given a weight of 3.0%. Securities with the 21st-30th highest scores are given a weight of 2.0%. Securities with the 31st-40th highest scores are given a weight of 1.0% and securities with the 41st-50th highest scores are given a weight of 0.5%.

However, the Index is also designed to be responsive to the overall health of the equities market. The Index contains cash equivalents positions composed of U.S. Treasury bills (“cash positions”) that allow it to adopt a defensive approach upon the occurrence of certain market signals that indicate that the equities market may be in, or entering, a downturn. Upon the occurrence of a combination of the four market signals listed below, at the next Index reconstitution, the cash positions will comprise 50% of the Index. While the Index is composed of 50% cash positions, each equity security will be weighted at half of its ordinary weight.

1.

Year-over-year margin debt increase greater than 55%;

2.

S&P 500 more than tripling in value over a 5-year time period;

3.

The average closing prices of the last 5 weeks of the S&P 500 (weighted more heavily toward the recent weeks) having a lower value than the average closing prices of the last 50 weeks of the S&P 500 (weighted more heavily toward the recent weeks); or

4.

Falling relative price performance of the S&P 500 in relation to itself over an 89‑week time period (i.e. when the S&P 500’s average short-term prices fall below its average long-term prices).

The Index will remain composed of 50% cash positions until the occurrence of a combination of the three market conditions listed below. Upon the occurrence of this combination, the Index will revert to being composed entirely of equity securities.

1.

The value of the S&P 500 declining by 50%;

2.

The index price of the S&P 500 being greater than the 10-month moving average; or

3.

The S&P 500’s average price for the previous 5 weeks approaches its average price for the previous 50 weeks.

The Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings of the securities in the Index. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted on the last day of each trading week after the U.S. stock market closes. This weekly rebalancing and reconstituting of the Index will cause the Fund to have a higher portfolio turnover rate than similar funds.

The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the 1940 Act. To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to the same extent. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has significant exposure to the information technology and industrials sectors.

Read More

FFTY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.3% -24.9% 59.5% 25.71%
1 Yr -1.9% -43.1% 865.8% 92.20%
3 Yr -9.3%* -41.4% 41.9% 79.41%
5 Yr -6.3%* -28.2% 82.9% 75.88%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.4% 13.6% 60.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.1% -85.6% 1542.7% 95.00%
2021 5.8% -52.0% 83.9% 15.63%
2020 5.7% -17.6% 195.3% 73.90%
2019 5.9% -16.0% 9.5% 49.32%
2018 -3.6% -13.6% 24.1% 61.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -30.0% -53.4% 58.6% 99.65%
1 Yr -28.5% -60.3% 865.8% 98.94%
3 Yr -0.1%* -41.4% 41.9% 39.85%
5 Yr 3.3%* -27.5% 82.9% 31.15%
10 Yr N/A* -17.2% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.1% -85.6% 1542.7% 95.00%
2021 5.8% -52.0% 83.9% 15.63%
2020 5.7% -17.6% 195.3% 73.90%
2019 5.9% -16.0% 9.5% 49.32%
2018 -3.6% -13.6% 24.1% 74.23%

FFTY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFTY Category Low Category High FFTY % Rank
Net Assets 104 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 85.46%
Number of Holdings 51 20 3702 81.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.1 M 360 K 10.9 B 81.91%
Weighting of Top 10 34.87% 5.5% 92.1% 23.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 29.43%
  2. PulteGroup Inc 3.90%
  3. Wingstop Inc 3.87%
  4. DraftKings Inc 3.71%
  5. Tecnoglass Inc 3.56%
  6. Super Micro Computer Inc 3.48%
  7. Duolingo Inc 3.48%
  8. Shockwave Medical Inc 3.44%
  9. Remitly Global Inc 3.41%
  10. Tri Pointe Homes Inc 3.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTY % Rank
Stocks 		99.60% 23.99% 100.52% 21.28%
Cash 		0.40% -0.52% 26.94% 77.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 87.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 86.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 86.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 86.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTY % Rank
Energy 		30.79% 0.00% 62.10% 2.48%
Healthcare 		14.95% 0.00% 43.77% 76.77%
Industrials 		14.81% 0.00% 38.23% 50.53%
Basic Materials 		11.37% 0.00% 17.25% 0.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.02% 0.00% 57.41% 81.91%
Consumer Defense 		8.98% 0.00% 16.40% 2.30%
Communication Services 		3.56% 0.00% 18.33% 34.22%
Utilities 		3.54% 0.00% 12.94% 3.72%
Technology 		0.99% 0.04% 62.17% 98.58%
Real Estate 		0.98% 0.00% 19.28% 73.58%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 98.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTY % Rank
US 		90.48% 23.38% 100.52% 78.01%
Non US 		9.12% 0.00% 35.22% 15.25%

FFTY - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.02% 19.28% 61.08%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 46.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.37%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

FFTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FFTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 250.31% N/A

FFTY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFTY Category Low Category High FFTY % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.30% 0.00% 2.33% 0.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFTY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFTY Category Low Category High FFTY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.22% -2.24% 2.75% 10.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFTY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FFTY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2017

4.53

4.5%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2017

4.53

4.5%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2017

4.53

4.5%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

