The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is a fund of funds. As an actively managed fund, the Fund does not seek to replicate the performance of an index. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in foreign and domestic growth-oriented equity securities of any market capitalization, domestic investment grade fixed income securities (bonds) of any maturity or duration, domestic real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and commodities (gold) securities through unaffiliated ETFs. The advisor uses proprietary quantitative models with discretionary implementation to allocate the Fund’s assets. The advisor uses both internal and external market research sources to inform, guide, and make investment decisions.

The adviser uses its proprietary investment model to rank 5 major asset classes (U.S. stocks, foreign stocks of developed countries, real estate, gold, and U.S. aggregate bonds) based on the strongest price momentum, which measures the rate of the rise or fall in stock prices. The three highest-ranked asset classes are allocated to the portfolio with equal weightings, while the two lowest ranked asset classes are left out of the portfolio. In addition, if an asset class is not displaying positive momentum, it is not included in the portfolio even it is one of the three highest ranked asset classes. To represent the aforementioned asset classes, the adviser generally invests in one low-cost, index-tracking ETF for each represented asset class. These ETFs must, in the adviser’s opinion, have a competitive expense ratio (lowest quartile of peers), illustrate the ability to closely track its index, and maintain an appropriate amount of daily trading volume (the 50-day Average Dollar Volume of the underlying ETFs is at least 20 times greater than the 50-day Average Dollar Volume traded within the Fund) to help avoid liquidity issues. This process is repeated monthly. The weighting for any individual asset class depends on the prevailing market conditions, with a maximum weight of 33.33% for any one asset class. When 2 or less asset classes meet the model’s price momentum criteria, the Fund may invest heavily in U.S. Treasuries and U.S. short-term bonds until more asset classes become favorable for investing.