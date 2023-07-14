Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is a fund of funds. As an actively managed fund, the Fund does not seek to replicate the performance of an index. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in foreign and domestic growth-oriented equity securities of any market capitalization, domestic investment grade fixed income securities (bonds) of any maturity or duration, domestic real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and commodities (gold) securities through unaffiliated ETFs. The advisor uses proprietary quantitative models with discretionary implementation to allocate the Fund’s assets. The advisor uses both internal and external market research sources to inform, guide, and make investment decisions.
The adviser uses its proprietary investment model to rank 5 major asset classes (U.S. stocks, foreign stocks of developed countries, real estate, gold, and U.S. aggregate bonds) based on the strongest price momentum, which measures the rate of the rise or fall in stock prices. The three highest-ranked asset classes are allocated to the portfolio with equal weightings, while the two lowest ranked asset classes are left out of the portfolio. In addition, if an asset class is not displaying positive momentum, it is not included in the portfolio even it is one of the three highest ranked asset classes. To represent the aforementioned asset classes, the adviser generally invests in one low-cost, index-tracking ETF for each represented asset class. These ETFs must, in the adviser’s opinion, have a competitive expense ratio (lowest quartile of peers), illustrate the ability to closely track its index, and maintain an appropriate amount of daily trading volume (the 50-day Average Dollar Volume of the underlying ETFs is at least 20 times greater than the 50-day Average Dollar Volume traded within the Fund) to help avoid liquidity issues. This process is repeated monthly. The weighting for any individual asset class depends on the prevailing market conditions, with a maximum weight of 33.33% for any one asset class. When 2 or less asset classes meet the model’s price momentum criteria, the Fund may invest heavily in U.S. Treasuries and U.S. short-term bonds until more asset classes become favorable for investing.
|Period
|FFTG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-12.3%
|54.0%
|85.77%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|58.94%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|64.98%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|16.07%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|45.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|FFTG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|75.00%
|2021
|4.8%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|21.34%
|2020
|2.0%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|48.44%
|2019
|6.0%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|3.20%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|71.71%
|Period
|FFTG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-13.4%
|-23.0%
|54.0%
|97.56%
|1 Yr
|-12.8%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|97.15%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|12.55%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|22.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FFTG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|75.41%
|2021
|4.8%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|21.34%
|2020
|2.0%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|48.44%
|2019
|6.0%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|3.20%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|81.95%
|FFTG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFTG % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.7 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|92.68%
|Number of Holdings
|5
|2
|3255
|95.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|34.8 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|76.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.16%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|9.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFTG % Rank
|Stocks
|98.49%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|5.69%
|Cash
|1.48%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|74.39%
|Other
|0.03%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|57.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|47.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|66.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|87.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFTG % Rank
|Real Estate
|36.09%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|5.37%
|Technology
|11.95%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|66.34%
|Financial Services
|10.66%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|58.54%
|Healthcare
|7.67%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|77.56%
|Industrials
|7.31%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|69.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.26%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|57.56%
|Communication Services
|4.93%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|57.56%
|Consumer Defense
|4.89%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|62.44%
|Basic Materials
|3.87%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|51.22%
|Energy
|3.38%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|71.71%
|Utilities
|2.01%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|65.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFTG % Rank
|US
|65.64%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|12.20%
|Non US
|32.85%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|8.13%
|FFTG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.21%
|5.96%
|69.29%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|23.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.43%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|FFTG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FFTG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FFTG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|25.50%
|FFTG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFTG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.06%
|0.00%
|49.86%
|13.22%
|FFTG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FFTG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFTG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.46%
|-2.12%
|13.72%
|47.97%
|FFTG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 20, 2023
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2023
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Mark DiOrio, has been Chief Investment Officer since 2015 and led the Investment Committee of the investment adviser, Brookstone Capital Management, LLC. Following the merger of Brookstone Capital Management, LLC and FormulaFolio Investments, LLC, Mark DiOrio serves as Chief Investment Officer and has served as the portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.63
|13.0
