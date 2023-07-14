Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
-1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
Net Assets
$62.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.9%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.49%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FFIU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-4.3%
|5.1%
|15.73%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-15.7%
|164.5%
|2.67%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|5.07%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|5.70%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|9.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|FFIU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|26.32%
|2021
|0.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|1.93%
|2020
|2.6%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|11.55%
|2019
|2.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|2.08%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|3.06%
|Period
|FFIU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-11.1%
|-15.5%
|5.1%
|99.90%
|1 Yr
|-9.8%
|-16.1%
|164.5%
|98.09%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|4.48%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|8.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FFIU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|26.22%
|2021
|0.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|2.03%
|2020
|2.6%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|11.55%
|2019
|2.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|2.08%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|13.76%
|FFIU
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFIU % Rank
|Net Assets
|62.2 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|92.34%
|Number of Holdings
|203
|1
|17234
|83.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.8 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|90.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.91%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|63.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFIU % Rank
|Bonds
|88.56%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|85.55%
|Cash
|7.03%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|21.61%
|Other
|2.53%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|1.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.68%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|2.21%
|Stocks
|0.20%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|9.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFIU % Rank
|Utilities
|88.17%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.25%
|Financial Services
|4.53%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.57%
|Industrials
|3.85%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|23.70%
|Healthcare
|2.62%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|18.50%
|Technology
|0.76%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|23.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.06%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.84%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFIU % Rank
|US
|0.19%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|8.93%
|Non US
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|8.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFIU % Rank
|Corporate
|76.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.86%
|Municipal
|12.57%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.88%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.60%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|30.16%
|Government
|2.93%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|92.51%
|Securitized
|0.02%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|97.98%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|99.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFIU % Rank
|US
|88.25%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|44.38%
|Non US
|0.31%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|95.00%
|FFIU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|54.37%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|18.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|63.96%
|FFIU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FFIU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FFIU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.49%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|8.28%
|FFIU
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFIU % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.70%
|0.00%
|10.77%
|4.87%
|FFIU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FFIU
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFIU % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.47%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|11.47%
|FFIU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2023
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2023
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2023
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2023
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2023
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 18, 2017
4.79
4.8%
Robert Barone, along with Joshua Barone, founded Unviersal Value Advisors (UVA) in 2006. He is currently the firm's economist as well as a wealth and portfolio manager. Mr. Barone holds a Ph.D. in economics (Georgetown University) and is nationally known for his blogs, many of which are posted on TheStreet.com, at the Minyanville blog site, or at Forbes. He is often quoted in the financial press, and writes a colum every other week for Reno's local newspaper, the Reno Gazette Journal. In his career, he has been a Prodessor of Finance (University of Nevada), a community bank CEO (Comstock Bancorp.), a Director of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco where he served as its Chair in 2004, and is currently a Director of CSAA Insurance Company (a AAA Insurance Company) where he chairs the Finance and Investment Commitee and a Director of AAA Northern California, Nevada, Utah (Auto Club). He was Chairman of both CSAA Insurance and the Auto Club In 2007-2009 (the entities were combined at that time). He also currently sits on the board of Allied Mineral Products, Columbus, OH, America's stongest refractory company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 18, 2017
4.79
4.8%
Mr. Barone has been the Mananging Member of Universal Value Advisors (UVA) since its inception in 2006. In that capacity, he is responsible for the company's day to day operations and is a major contributior to the company's stategic vision. Prior to forming UVA, along with Robert Barone, he co-founded Adagio Trust Company in 2000. After building the assets of that institution, both he and Robert sold their interests in Adagio in 2005 and subsequently founded UVA. Prior positions include: M&A analyst in the community bank space; insurance sales both in property and causalty, and life and health.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
