Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

$21.78

$62.2 M

3.70%

$0.81

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$62.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.9
$20.57
$23.04

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.49%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FFIU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term Fixed Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Spinnaker ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    Aug 18, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    3100672
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Barone

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective of current income by investing principally in fixed income securities of any kind with a dollar-weighted average effective duration of between three and nine years, under normal circumstances. Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in such securities. Fixed income securities include bonds, debt securities, and income-producing instruments of any kind issued by governmental or private-sector entities.
The fixed income and other income-producing instruments in which the Fund invests will typically be investment grade (rated BBB or better by either Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) and unrated securities considered by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable credit quality). The Sub-Adviser considers all mortgage-backed securities to be eligible for purchase regardless of their credit rating or lack thereof, and such securities, if present in the Fund, are not considered by the Sub-Adviser to be below investment grade.
The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities of any maturity or type, including those guaranteed by, or secured by collateral that is guaranteed by, the United States Government, its agencies, instrumentalities, or sponsored corporations, as well as those of private issuers not subject to any guarantee. Mortgage-backed securities include, among others, government mortgage pass-through securities, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), multiclass pass-through securities, and private mortgage pass-through securities. The Fund may also invest in corporate debt obligations, asset-backed securities, foreign securities (corporate and government), inflation-indexed bonds, and preferred securities.
The average maturity or duration of the Fund’s portfolio of fixed income securities will vary based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of economic and market conditions, as well as current and anticipated changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest in individual securities of any maturity or duration.
Read More

FFIU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFIU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -4.3% 5.1% 15.73%
1 Yr -1.1% -15.7% 164.5% 2.67%
3 Yr -3.7%* -12.2% 47.9% 5.07%
5 Yr 0.6%* -10.0% 55.6% 5.70%
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.7% 9.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFIU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -34.7% 131.9% 26.32%
2021 0.0% -6.0% 15.7% 1.93%
2020 2.6% -9.6% 118.7% 11.55%
2019 2.3% -0.4% 5.8% 2.08%
2018 -0.1% -2.2% 3.3% 3.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFIU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.1% -15.5% 5.1% 99.90%
1 Yr -9.8% -16.1% 164.5% 98.09%
3 Yr 0.0%* -12.2% 47.9% 4.48%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.6% 8.71%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFIU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -34.7% 131.9% 26.22%
2021 0.0% -6.0% 15.7% 2.03%
2020 2.6% -9.6% 118.7% 11.55%
2019 2.3% -0.4% 5.8% 2.08%
2018 -0.1% -2.2% 3.3% 13.76%

FFIU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFIU Category Low Category High FFIU % Rank
Net Assets 62.2 M 2.88 M 287 B 92.34%
Number of Holdings 203 1 17234 83.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.8 M -106 M 27.6 B 90.68%
Weighting of Top 10 20.91% 3.7% 123.9% 63.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MONEYMKT 3.79%
  2. ETF 2.64%
  3. CORPBOND 2.16%
  4. TREASNOT 1.69%
  5. CORPBOND 1.38%
  6. CORPBOND 1.33%
  7. CORPBOND 1.24%
  8. TREASNOT 1.23%
  9. CORPBOND 1.20%
  10. CORPBOND 1.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFIU % Rank
Bonds 		88.56% 3.97% 268.18% 85.55%
Cash 		7.03% -181.13% 95.99% 21.61%
Other 		2.53% -13.23% 4.55% 1.54%
Preferred Stocks 		1.68% 0.00% 77.13% 2.21%
Stocks 		0.20% -0.55% 24.74% 9.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFIU % Rank
Utilities 		88.17% 0.00% 100.00% 9.25%
Financial Services 		4.53% 0.00% 100.00% 37.57%
Industrials 		3.85% 0.00% 48.31% 23.70%
Healthcare 		2.62% 0.00% 17.70% 18.50%
Technology 		0.76% 0.00% 43.45% 23.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.06% 0.00% 100.00% 35.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFIU % Rank
US 		0.19% -0.52% 24.47% 8.93%
Non US 		0.01% -0.03% 4.86% 8.55%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFIU % Rank
Corporate 		76.88% 0.00% 100.00% 0.86%
Municipal 		12.57% 0.00% 100.00% 2.88%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.60% 0.00% 95.99% 30.16%
Government 		2.93% 0.00% 86.23% 92.51%
Securitized 		0.02% 0.00% 98.40% 97.98%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 99.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFIU % Rank
US 		88.25% 3.63% 210.09% 44.38%
Non US 		0.31% -6.54% 58.09% 95.00%

FFIU - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFIU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 20.64% 54.37%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.76% 18.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 63.96%

Sales Fees

FFIU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FFIU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFIU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.49% 2.00% 493.39% 8.28%

FFIU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFIU Category Low Category High FFIU % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.70% 0.00% 10.77% 4.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFIU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFIU Category Low Category High FFIU % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.47% -1.28% 8.97% 11.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFIU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FFIU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Barone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 18, 2017

4.79

4.8%

Robert Barone, along with Joshua Barone, founded Unviersal Value Advisors (UVA) in 2006. He is currently the firm's economist as well as a wealth and portfolio manager. Mr. Barone holds a Ph.D. in economics (Georgetown University) and is nationally known for his blogs, many of which are posted on TheStreet.com, at the Minyanville blog site, or at Forbes. He is often quoted in the financial press, and writes a colum every other week for Reno's local newspaper, the Reno Gazette Journal. In his career, he has been a Prodessor of Finance (University of Nevada), a community bank CEO (Comstock Bancorp.), a Director of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco where he served as its Chair in 2004, and is currently a Director of CSAA Insurance Company (a AAA Insurance Company) where he chairs the Finance and Investment Commitee and a Director of AAA Northern California, Nevada, Utah (Auto Club). He was Chairman of both CSAA Insurance and the Auto Club In 2007-2009 (the entities were combined at that time). He also currently sits on the board of Allied Mineral Products, Columbus, OH, America's stongest refractory company.

Joshua Barone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 18, 2017

4.79

4.8%

Mr. Barone has been the Mananging Member of Universal Value Advisors (UVA) since its inception in 2006. In that capacity, he is responsible for the company's day to day operations and is a major contributior to the company's stategic vision. Prior to forming UVA, along with Robert Barone, he co-founded Adagio Trust Company in 2000. After building the assets of that institution, both he and Robert sold their interests in Adagio in 2005 and subsequently founded UVA. Prior positions include: M&A analyst in the community bank space; insurance sales both in property and causalty, and life and health.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

