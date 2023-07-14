The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is a fund of funds. As an actively managed fund, the Fund does not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in domestic equity securities of any market capitalization and U.S. Treasuries through other unaffiliated ETFs (including leveraged ETFs and inverse ETFs). The advisor uses proprietary quantitative models with discretionary implementation to allocate the Fund’s assets. The advisor uses both internal and external market research sources to inform, guide, and make investment decisions.

The adviser’s first investment model identifies trends in the equity markets. If the model indicates that the Fund should be in the market because the market is doing well as measured by a blend of various technical momentum indicators, the model suggests investments in leveraged ETFs. Leveraged ETFs are ETFs that use financial derivatives and debt to amplify the returns of an underlying index. If the model indicates that the Fund should not be in the market because the market is doing poorly as measured by a blend of various technical momentum indicators, the model suggests hedging risk by investing in U.S. Treasuries, U.S. short-term bonds and/or inverse equity index ETFs. Inverse ETFs are ETFs constructed by using various derivatives for the purpose of profiting from a decline in the value of an underlying benchmark such as an equity index. The Fund does not invest more than 15% of its assets in leveraged and inverse ETFs. The technical momentum indicators used to determine if the market is doing well or poorly include moving average crossovers (bearish when the shorter-term averages cross below the longer-term averages), oscillators (bearish when the current prices are closer to more recent low prices rather than more recent high prices), and price acceleration measurements (bearish when trading volume increases as prices are moving down, indicating faster downward price pressure).

The adviser’s second investment model uses two sub-strategies. The adviser allocates the Fund’s assets that are allocated to this investment model equally between the two sub-strategies. The first sub-strategy identifies trends in the equity markets and suggests investments in a diversified mix of U.S. equity ETFs if the market is doing well and suggests investments in U.S. Treasury ETFs to help hedge against market risk if the market is doing poorly. If the model indicates that the Fund should be in the market because the market is doing well, the second sub-strategy analyzes the nine sectors of the S&P 500 to determine the sectors with the greatest momentum and lowest volatility. The Fund then invests in the single sector that the model indicates has the highest risk-adjusted returns (lowest volatility and the greatest momentum). If the model indicates that the Fund should not be in the market because the market is doing poorly, the Fund hedges risk by investing in U.S. Treasuries, short-term U.S. government bonds and inverse equity ETFs.