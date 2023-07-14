Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.7%
1 yr return
6.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
Net Assets
$71.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
98.0%
Expense Ratio 1.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 135.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is a fund of funds. As an actively managed fund, the Fund does not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in domestic equity securities of any market capitalization and U.S. Treasuries through other unaffiliated ETFs (including leveraged ETFs and inverse ETFs). The advisor uses proprietary quantitative models with discretionary implementation to allocate the Fund’s assets. The advisor uses both internal and external market research sources to inform, guide, and make investment decisions.
The adviser’s first investment model identifies trends in the equity markets. If the model indicates that the Fund should be in the market because the market is doing well as measured by a blend of various technical momentum indicators, the model suggests investments in leveraged ETFs. Leveraged ETFs are ETFs that use financial derivatives and debt to amplify the returns of an underlying index. If the model indicates that the Fund should not be in the market because the market is doing poorly as measured by a blend of various technical momentum indicators, the model suggests hedging risk by investing in U.S. Treasuries, U.S. short-term bonds and/or inverse equity index ETFs. Inverse ETFs are ETFs constructed by using various derivatives for the purpose of profiting from a decline in the value of an underlying benchmark such as an equity index. The Fund does not invest more than 15% of its assets in leveraged and inverse ETFs. The technical momentum indicators used to determine if the market is doing well or poorly include moving average crossovers (bearish when the shorter-term averages cross below the longer-term averages), oscillators (bearish when the current prices are closer to more recent low prices rather than more recent high prices), and price acceleration measurements (bearish when trading volume increases as prices are moving down, indicating faster downward price pressure).
The adviser’s second investment model uses two sub-strategies. The adviser allocates the Fund’s assets that are allocated to this investment model equally between the two sub-strategies. The first sub-strategy identifies trends in the equity markets and suggests investments in a diversified mix of U.S. equity ETFs if the market is doing well and suggests investments in U.S. Treasury ETFs to help hedge against market risk if the market is doing poorly. If the model indicates that the Fund should be in the market because the market is doing well, the second sub-strategy analyzes the nine sectors of the S&P 500 to determine the sectors with the greatest momentum and lowest volatility. The Fund then invests in the single sector that the model indicates has the highest risk-adjusted returns (lowest volatility and the greatest momentum). If the model indicates that the Fund should not be in the market because the market is doing poorly, the Fund hedges risk by investing in U.S. Treasuries, short-term U.S. government bonds and inverse equity ETFs.
|Period
|FFHG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.7%
|-13.8%
|30.8%
|48.60%
|1 Yr
|6.1%
|-16.2%
|40.4%
|32.40%
|3 Yr
|11.6%*
|-22.0%
|29.1%
|9.15%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-14.2%
|15.7%
|12.00%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.2%
|5.5%
|69.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|FFHG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|68.79%
|2021
|11.0%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|13.77%
|2020
|2.4%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|32.92%
|2019
|2.5%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|41.45%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|24.49%
|Period
|FFHG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.4%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|96.65%
|1 Yr
|-5.8%
|-52.8%
|40.4%
|90.50%
|3 Yr
|10.0%*
|-21.4%
|29.1%
|12.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.1%
|16.8%
|14.01%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.8%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FFHG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|68.79%
|2021
|11.0%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|13.77%
|2020
|2.4%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|32.92%
|2019
|2.5%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|41.45%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|34.01%
|FFHG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFHG % Rank
|Net Assets
|71.9 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|60.89%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|3
|2670
|90.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|32.8 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|43.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|97.98%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|4.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFHG % Rank
|Stocks
|79.76%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|22.67%
|Bonds
|18.03%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|5.23%
|Cash
|2.20%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|95.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|73.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|76.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|72.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFHG % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.83%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|44.00%
|Technology
|14.29%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|75.33%
|Healthcare
|14.10%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.67%
|Industrials
|13.56%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|32.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.45%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|36.67%
|Consumer Defense
|8.13%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|26.00%
|Energy
|5.33%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|38.67%
|Utilities
|4.21%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|19.33%
|Real Estate
|4.09%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|18.00%
|Communication Services
|4.03%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|78.67%
|Basic Materials
|3.98%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|38.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFHG % Rank
|US
|78.76%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|14.04%
|Non US
|1.00%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|66.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFHG % Rank
|Government
|88.51%
|0.00%
|88.51%
|0.59%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.49%
|0.20%
|100.00%
|97.08%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.12%
|77.19%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.59%
|74.56%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|76.33%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|73.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFHG % Rank
|US
|18.03%
|-48.31%
|63.44%
|5.26%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.33%
|22.00%
|72.51%
|FFHG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.36%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|86.21%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|18.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.53%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|FFHG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FFHG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FFHG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|135.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|51.43%
|FFHG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFHG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.20%
|0.00%
|9.33%
|16.76%
|FFHG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FFHG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFHG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.35%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|13.56%
|FFHG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 20, 2023
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2023
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2019
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Mark DiOrio, has been Chief Investment Officer since 2015 and led the Investment Committee of the investment adviser, Brookstone Capital Management, LLC. Following the merger of Brookstone Capital Management, LLC and FormulaFolio Investments, LLC, Mark DiOrio serves as Chief Investment Officer and has served as the portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
