Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

6.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

Net Assets

$71.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

98.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.3
$30.18
$34.27

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 135.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FFHG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    FormulaFolioFunds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 06, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    1000000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark DiOrio

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is a fund of funds. As an actively managed fund, the Fund does not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in domestic equity securities of any market capitalization and U.S. Treasuries through other unaffiliated ETFs (including leveraged ETFs and inverse ETFs). The advisor uses proprietary quantitative models with discretionary implementation to allocate the Fund’s assets. The advisor uses both internal and external market research sources to inform, guide, and make investment decisions.

The adviser’s first investment model identifies trends in the equity markets. If the model indicates that the Fund should be in the market because the market is doing well as measured by a blend of various technical momentum indicators, the model suggests investments in leveraged ETFs. Leveraged ETFs are ETFs that use financial derivatives and debt to amplify the returns of an underlying index. If the model indicates that the Fund should not be in the market because the market is doing poorly as measured by a blend of various technical momentum indicators, the model suggests hedging risk by investing in U.S. Treasuries, U.S. short-term bonds and/or inverse equity index ETFs. Inverse ETFs are ETFs constructed by using various derivatives for the purpose of profiting from a decline in the value of an underlying benchmark such as an equity index. The Fund does not invest more than 15% of its assets in leveraged and inverse ETFs. The technical momentum indicators used to determine if the market is doing well or poorly include moving average crossovers (bearish when the shorter-term averages cross below the longer-term averages), oscillators (bearish when the current prices are closer to more recent low prices rather than more recent high prices), and price acceleration measurements (bearish when trading volume increases as prices are moving down, indicating faster downward price pressure).

The adviser’s second investment model uses two sub-strategies. The adviser allocates the Fund’s assets that are allocated to this investment model equally between the two sub-strategies. The first sub-strategy identifies trends in the equity markets and suggests investments in a diversified mix of U.S. equity ETFs if the market is doing well and suggests investments in U.S. Treasury ETFs to help hedge against market risk if the market is doing poorly. If the model indicates that the Fund should be in the market because the market is doing well, the second sub-strategy analyzes the nine sectors of the S&P 500 to determine the sectors with the greatest momentum and lowest volatility. The Fund then invests in the single sector that the model indicates has the highest risk-adjusted returns (lowest volatility and the greatest momentum). If the model indicates that the Fund should not be in the market because the market is doing poorly, the Fund hedges risk by investing in U.S. Treasuries, short-term U.S. government bonds and inverse equity ETFs.

Read More

FFHG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFHG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -13.8% 30.8% 48.60%
1 Yr 6.1% -16.2% 40.4% 32.40%
3 Yr 11.6%* -22.0% 29.1% 9.15%
5 Yr 3.8%* -14.2% 15.7% 12.00%
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.2% 5.5% 69.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFHG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -54.0% 17.4% 68.79%
2021 11.0% -22.5% 24.1% 13.77%
2020 2.4% -19.4% 24.1% 32.92%
2019 2.5% -5.5% 12.9% 41.45%
2018 -0.7% -14.0% 2.4% 24.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFHG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.4% -33.0% 30.8% 96.65%
1 Yr -5.8% -52.8% 40.4% 90.50%
3 Yr 10.0%* -21.4% 29.1% 12.35%
5 Yr N/A* -14.1% 16.8% 14.01%
10 Yr N/A* -7.8% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFHG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -54.0% 17.4% 68.79%
2021 11.0% -22.5% 24.1% 13.77%
2020 2.4% -19.4% 24.1% 32.92%
2019 2.5% -5.5% 12.9% 41.45%
2018 -0.7% -14.0% 2.4% 34.01%

FFHG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFHG Category Low Category High FFHG % Rank
Net Assets 71.9 M 818 K 5.18 B 60.89%
Number of Holdings 8 3 2670 90.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 32.8 M -175 M 1.1 B 43.86%
Weighting of Top 10 97.98% 1.5% 100.0% 4.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY 24.68%
  2. SPDR BLOOMBERG 1 18.84%
  3. ISHARES CORE SP 500 ETF 18.24%
  4. ISHARES CORE SP MIDCAP E 13.04%
  5. ISHARES CORE SP SMALL-CA 12.85%
  6. VANGUARD HIGH DVD YIELD E 10.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFHG % Rank
Stocks 		79.76% -2.90% 119.13% 22.67%
Bonds 		18.03% -48.31% 85.44% 5.23%
Cash 		2.20% -67.46% 106.99% 95.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 73.10%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 76.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 72.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFHG % Rank
Financial Services 		16.83% 0.00% 83.83% 44.00%
Technology 		14.29% 0.00% 43.24% 75.33%
Healthcare 		14.10% 0.00% 100.00% 64.67%
Industrials 		13.56% 0.00% 31.93% 32.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.45% 0.00% 88.83% 36.67%
Consumer Defense 		8.13% 0.00% 33.38% 26.00%
Energy 		5.33% 0.00% 32.57% 38.67%
Utilities 		4.21% 0.00% 21.71% 19.33%
Real Estate 		4.09% 0.00% 10.93% 18.00%
Communication Services 		4.03% 0.00% 32.32% 78.67%
Basic Materials 		3.98% 0.00% 28.58% 38.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFHG % Rank
US 		78.76% -24.26% 116.70% 14.04%
Non US 		1.00% -43.01% 95.82% 66.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFHG % Rank
Government 		88.51% 0.00% 88.51% 0.59%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.49% 0.20% 100.00% 97.08%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 52.12% 77.19%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 13.59% 74.56%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.80% 76.33%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 73.37%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFHG % Rank
US 		18.03% -48.31% 63.44% 5.26%
Non US 		0.00% -0.33% 22.00% 72.51%

FFHG - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFHG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% 0.44% 13.51% 86.21%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.50% 18.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.53%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

FFHG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FFHG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFHG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 135.00% 0.00% 479.00% 51.43%

FFHG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFHG Category Low Category High FFHG % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.20% 0.00% 9.33% 16.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFHG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFHG Category Low Category High FFHG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.35% -3.33% 2.16% 13.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFHG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FFHG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark DiOrio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Mark DiOrio, has been Chief Investment Officer since 2015 and led the Investment Committee of the investment adviser, Brookstone Capital Management, LLC. Following the merger of Brookstone Capital Management, LLC and FormulaFolio Investments, LLC, Mark DiOrio serves as Chief Investment Officer and has served as the portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

