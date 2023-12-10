Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

ETF
FEPI
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$51.8255 +0.13 +0.26%
primary theme
N/A
FEPI (ETF)

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$51.8255 +0.13 +0.26%
primary theme
N/A
FEPI (ETF)

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$51.8255 +0.13 +0.26%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 10/12/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

FEPI | ETF

$51.83

-

0.00%

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.7
$51.69
$51.83

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 10/12/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

FEPI | ETF

$51.83

-

0.00%

0.65%

FEPI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 11, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks current income while maintaining the opportunity for exposure to the share price (i.e., the price returns) of the securities of the companies comprising the Solactive FANG Innovation Index (the “Index”). The Fund seeks to employ its investment strategy regardless of whether there are periods of adverse market, economic, or other conditions and will not seek to take temporary defensive positions during such periods. As further described below, the Fund uses a covered call strategy to provide income and exposure to the share price returns of the companies comprising the Index. The Fund’s options contracts provide:

exposure to the share price returns, and
current income from the option premiums

About the Index

The Solactive FANG Innovation Index, the benchmark Index for the Fund, includes 15 technology stocks. There are 8 core-components in the Index: Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA). The remaining 7 stocks within the Index are determined by selecting the top traded names from a universe of these FactSet Industries::

Semiconductors
Electronic Components
Electronic Equipment/Instruments
Telecommunications Equipment
Computer Processing Hardware
Computer Peripherals
Computer Communications
Electronic Production Equipment
Data Processing Services
Information Technology Services
Packaged Software
Internet Software/Services

Each of the 8 “core” holdings in the portfolio are recognizable, large-cap technology companies domiciled in the United States, with the remaining 7 “non-core” components coming from the top traded U.S. technology stocks. These non-core holdings are meant to reflect the potential evolution of investor demand in the market; they are reconstituted quarterly according to trading volumes and may change from time to time.

The Index rebalances monthly and reconstitutes quarterly. The Index’s underlying composition is equally weighted across all stocks, providing a unique benchmark that allows for a uniform performance-driven approach to investing. While market capitalization weighted indices can be dominated by a few of the largest stocks in the index, an equal weighting approach allows for a more balanced exposure and reduces concentration risk.

About the Fund’s Strategy

The Fund’s strategy is to create long exposure to the Index by purchasing and rebalancing all of the stocks in the Index and to generate income by selling call options on the stocks included in the Index.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is constructed with the same securities and same equal weighting as is done by the Index. The Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced and reconstituted in the same frequency as is done by the Index. While market capitalization weighted indices can be dominated by a few of the largest stocks in the Index, the Adviser believes that an equal-weighting allows for a more diversified portfolio.

The Fund seeks to generate current income from option premiums by writing (i.e., selling) covered call options on the Fund’s portfolio securities. The writing of a call option generates income in the form of a premium paid by the option buyer. The Fund’s investment strategy is to write call options that are slightly out of the money, which will allow for some capital appreciation, as well as income generation - the degree to which the Fund’s written call options will be out of the money when written will depend on market conditions at the time; however, the Fund intends to target written call options that are not at or in the money. In general, an option contract is an agreement between a buyer and a seller that gives the purchaser of the option the right (but not the obligation) to purchase or sell the underlying asset at a specified price (the “strike price”) within a specified time period (the “expiration date”). A call option gives the purchaser of the option the right to buy, and obligates the seller (i.e., the Fund) to sell, the underlying security at the exercise price before the expiration date. In exchange for writing the option, the Fund receives income, in the form of a premium, from the option buyer. Writing call options generally is a profitable strategy if prices of the underlying securities remain stable or decrease. Since the Fund receives a premium from the purchaser of the option, the Fund partially offsets the effect of a price decline in the underlying security. At the same time, because the Fund must be prepared to deliver the underlying security in return for the strike price, even if its current value is greater, the Fund gives up some ability to participate in the underlying security price increases. A “covered call” option written by the Fund is a call option with respect to which the Fund owns the underlying security.

The Fund’s Use Of Option Contracts

The Fund may purchase and sell a combination of standardized exchange-traded and FLexible EXchange® Options (“FLEX Options”) call option contracts that are based on the value of the price returns of the underlying instrument.

Standardized exchange-traded options include standardized terms. FLEX Options are also exchange-traded, but they allow for customizable terms (e.g., the strike price can be negotiated). For more information on FLEX Options, see “Exchange Traded Options Portfolio”.

Read More

FEPI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

FEPI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FEPI Category Low Category High FEPI % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FEPI % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FEPI - Expenses

Operational Fees

FEPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FEPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FEPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FEPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FEPI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FEPI Category Low Category High FEPI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FEPI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FEPI Category Low Category High FEPI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FEPI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FEPI - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×