Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$46.82
$38.5 M
5.63%
$2.65
0.13%
YTD Return
11.0%
1 yr return
18.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$38.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.4%
Expense Ratio 0.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$46.82
$38.5 M
5.63%
$2.65
0.13%
|Period
|FEDM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-28.5%
|12.2%
|95.04%
|1 Yr
|18.4%
|-31.2%
|121.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-52.6%
|123.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.3%
|58.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.9%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FEDM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-45.5%
|71.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|11.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-33.7%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|27.5%
|N/A
|Period
|FEDM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-28.5%
|12.2%
|98.39%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-31.2%
|121.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-52.6%
|123.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|58.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FEDM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-45.5%
|71.3%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|11.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.0%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|29.4%
|N/A
|FEDM
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEDM % Rank
|Net Assets
|38.5 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|93.71%
|Number of Holdings
|322
|1
|10801
|31.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.82 M
|0
|34.5 B
|94.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.43%
|1.6%
|100.0%
|76.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEDM % Rank
|Stocks
|99.37%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|42.35%
|Cash
|0.65%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|52.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|57.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|53.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|56.99%
|Other
|-0.01%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|70.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEDM % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|28.94%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|68.51%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|33.78%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|61.37%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.35%
|48.32%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|14.40%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|22.07%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|64.33%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|50.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|68.37%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|52.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEDM % Rank
|Non US
|99.06%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|26.55%
|US
|0.30%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|82.96%
|FEDM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.13%
|0.01%
|3.96%
|94.83%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|9.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.21%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FEDM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FEDM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FEDM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|247.00%
|N/A
|FEDM
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEDM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.63%
|0.00%
|13.65%
|24.84%
|FEDM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FEDM
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEDM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|N/A
|FEDM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.663
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.561
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Steven J. Santiccioli, Vice President of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., has been a manager of the Fund since July 2007. Mr. Santiccioli joined NTI in 2003 and manages various quantitative equity portfolios. Previously, he joined Deutsche Bank in 1993, formerly serving as head of accounting group for international index portfolios. He also was a fund administrator for Equity and Fixed Income unit trusts for Chase Manhattan Bank. Steve earned a BA from Bucknell University and an MBA from Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Robert Anstine is Vice President of NTI. Mr. Anstine joined NTI in 2011 and is responsible for managing various global index equity portfolios. In addition, he has been involved with the investment management of the FlexShares equity index funds since their inception. Prior to joining NTI and since 2007, Mr. Anstine worked at Northern Trust as an operations manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Alan Aung is a Vice President of NTI. Mr. Aung joined NTI in 2017 and is responsible for managing index equity portfolios. Prior to joining NTI, Mr. Aung was a Portfolio Manager at iShares on the US iShares team.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.13
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...