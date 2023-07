Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of disruptive technology companies. Fidelity's disruptive strategies seek to identify innovative developments that could signal new directions for delivering products and services to customers. Generally, these companies have or are developing new or unconventional ways of doing business that could disrupt and displace incumbents over time. This may include creating, providing, or contributing to new or expanded business models, value networks, pricing, and delivery of products and services. Companies within the disruptive technology theme include but are not limited to those companies that, in the Adviser's opinion, are engaged in big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing/software as a service (SaaS), cybersecurity, ecommerce and consumer technologies, rideshare, battery technology, and next generation hardware. In pursuing this investment theme, the fund may invest in companies in any economic sector. Normally investing primarily in equity securities. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments with quantitative portfolio construction. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Investing in securities of domestic and foreign issuers.