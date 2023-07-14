Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

FDNI | ETF

$24.26

$29.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$29.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

65.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.9
$16.26
$26.56

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FDNI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -35.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Nov 06, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    1500002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Erickson

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider reserves the right to make exceptions when applying the methodology if the need arises. In addition, the Index Provider may revise Index policy covering rules for selecting companies, treatment of dividends, share counts or other matters.The Index is designed to measure the performance of securities of non-U.S. issuers whose primary business focus is Internet-related. According to the Index Provider, the Index selects 40 securities from the S&P Global ex-U.S. Broad Market Index, including the securities of issuers operating in both developed and emerging markets, issued by companies that derive a majority of their revenues from Internet commerce or Internet services. The S&P Global ex-U.S. Broad Market Index is a broad-based equity index that seeks to measure the performance of the global stock market, excluding the United States. As determined by the Index Provider, “Internet Commerce Companies” are those companies that derive the majority of their revenue from providing goods or services through the Internet. “Internet Services Companies” are those companies that derive the majority of their sales/revenue from providing access to the Internet or providing services to people using the Internet. Twenty securities comprising the Index will be those issued by Internet Commerce Companies and twenty securities will be those issued by Internet Services Companies.According to the Index Provider, in addition to the requirement that a company derive at least 50% of its sales/revenue from Internet commerce or Internet services, the Index also excludes the securities of those companies that do not have a market capitalization of at least $1 billion and a six-month median daily traded value of at least $5 million. Once included in the Index, a company must maintain a market capitalization of at least $800 million and a six-month median daily traded value of at least $4 million to remain eligible for inclusion in the Index. In addition, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, for companies domiciled in Russia and India, the security must be listed on a securities exchange located in a developed market country.According to the Index Provider, the Index is selected by including the securities of the 20 Internet Commerce Companies with the largest market capitalization and 20 Internet Services Companies with the largest market capitalization that satisfy all eligibility requirements subject to the following buffers: The top 16 companies by rank are selected for each sector. If current components are ranked from 17–24, they are included until the count reaches 20 and if less than 20 companies are reached in step 2, companies are added by rank until 20 are reached. The Index is weighted according to free float (i.e. the amount available for trading) market capitalization. However, the weight for an individual security is capped at 10%. In order to gain exposure to certain Chinese companies that are included in the Fund’s Index but are unavailable to direct investment by foreign investors, the Fund invests significantly in non-Chinese shell companies that have created structures known as variable interest entities (“VIEs”) in order to gain exposure to such Chinese companies. The Fund may also invest in restricted securities, U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in communication services companies, consumer discretionary companies, Chinese issuers and Asian issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

FDNI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDNI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -15.6% 25.6% 98.17%
1 Yr 7.8% -15.2% 27.0% 90.60%
3 Yr -12.6%* -27.6% 9.3% 99.51%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 35.4% 57.83%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.7% 9.5% 85.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDNI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.4% -49.5% -11.5% 95.82%
2021 -10.9% -11.8% 9.8% 97.83%
2020 22.8% -1.7% 22.8% 0.25%
2019 8.5% -1.0% 9.7% 1.40%
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDNI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -35.3% -35.3% 25.6% 100.00%
1 Yr -46.8% -46.8% 27.0% 100.00%
3 Yr 5.8%* -27.6% 13.1% 5.94%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 35.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDNI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.4% -49.5% -11.5% 95.82%
2021 -10.9% -11.8% 9.8% 97.83%
2020 22.8% -1.7% 22.8% 0.25%
2019 8.5% -1.0% 9.7% 1.40%
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

FDNI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FDNI Category Low Category High FDNI % Rank
Net Assets 29.8 M 167 K 150 B 90.60%
Number of Holdings 44 5 516 84.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.9 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 87.79%
Weighting of Top 10 65.25% 10.3% 99.1% 1.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 10.57%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 10.24%
  3. Prosus NV 9.12%
  4. Meituan 8.58%
  5. Shopify Inc 5.74%
  6. JD.com Inc 5.26%
  7. Adyen NV 4.75%
  8. Baidu Inc 4.28%
  9. PDD Holdings Inc 4.13%
  10. Naspers Ltd 4.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FDNI % Rank
Stocks 		100.02% 88.72% 101.51% 0.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 82.95%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 84.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 81.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 81.11%
Cash 		-0.01% -1.51% 11.28% 99.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDNI % Rank
Communication Services 		41.13% 0.00% 41.13% 0.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		39.79% 0.00% 46.28% 2.07%
Technology 		15.28% 1.51% 38.21% 71.66%
Healthcare 		2.12% 1.36% 29.58% 98.39%
Industrials 		0.68% 0.68% 31.28% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.57% 0.00% 17.78% 40.32%
Financial Services 		0.43% 0.00% 38.62% 98.62%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 92.17%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 94.47%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 28.66% 99.77%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 99.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDNI % Rank
Non US 		95.51% 70.50% 101.51% 16.59%
US 		4.51% 0.00% 25.68% 53.69%

FDNI - Expenses

Operational Fees

FDNI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 37.19% 87.15%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 34.86%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.46%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

FDNI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FDNI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FDNI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 330.00% 26.77%

FDNI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FDNI Category Low Category High FDNI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.95% 24.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FDNI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FDNI Category Low Category High FDNI % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.55% -1.69% 3.16% 88.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FDNI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FDNI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2018

3.57

3.6%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2018

3.57

3.6%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2018

3.57

3.6%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2018

3.57

3.6%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2018

3.57

3.6%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2018

3.57

3.6%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

