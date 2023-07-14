The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider reserves the right to make exceptions when applying the methodology if the need arises. In addition, the Index Provider may revise Index policy covering rules for selecting companies, treatment of dividends, share counts or other matters. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the largest and most actively traded securities issued by U.S. companies in the Internet industry. The Index is a composite of its two sub-indices, the Dow Jones Internet Commerce Index and the Dow Jones Internet Services Index, and is composed of securities issued by Internet companies from the two sub-industries represented by these sub-indices: Internet Commerce and Internet Services. For each sub-industry, the sources from which the issuer derives the majority of its sales/revenues are as follows: • Internet Commerce. Online retail, search, financial services, investment products, social media, advertising, travel platforms and Internet radio. • Internet Services. Various services performed via the Internet, cloud computing, enterprise software, networking capabilities, website creation tools and digital marketing platforms. According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be listed on a qualifying U.S. securities exchange and be issued by a company domiciled in the United States that generates at least 50% of its sales/revenues from the Internet, have a minimum of three months’ trading history and have a three-month average float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $100 million. According to the Index Provider, eligible securities are ranked first by three-month average float-adjusted market capitalization and then by three-month average share volume. A final rank is then calculated based on an equally weighted average of the security’s market capitalization and volume rankings. Securities are then sorted in descending order by final rank within the Internet Commerce and Internet Services sub-industries, respectively. The 15 securities from the Internet Commerce sub-industry and 25 securities from the Internet Services sub-industry with the best rankings are selected for inclusion in the Index. Securities selected for inclusion in the Index are then weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization, subject to a single security weight cap of 10%. The aggregate weight of individual securities with weights of 4.5% or more is limited to 45% of the Index. Index composition changes during scheduled reconstitutions are subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover. The Index may be composed of small, mid and large capitalization companies. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 42 securities and the Fund had significant investments in communication services companies, consumer discretionary companies and information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.