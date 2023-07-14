Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

38.2%

1 yr return

29.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

Net Assets

$5.35 B

Holdings in Top 10

50.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$172.3
$116.11
$172.33

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FDN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -38.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jun 19, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    32500002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider reserves the right to make exceptions when applying the methodology if the need arises. In addition, the Index Provider may revise Index policy covering rules for selecting companies, treatment of dividends, share counts or other matters.The Index is designed to measure the performance of the largest and most actively traded securities issued by U.S. companies in the Internet industry. The Index is a composite of its two sub-indices, the Dow Jones Internet Commerce Index and the Dow Jones Internet Services Index, and is composed of securities issued by Internet companies from the two sub-industries represented by these sub-indices: Internet Commerce and Internet Services. For each sub-industry, the sources from which the issuer derives the majority of its sales/revenues are as follows:Internet Commerce. Online retail, search, financial services, investment products, social media, advertising, travel platforms and Internet radio.Internet Services. Various services performed via the Internet, cloud computing, enterprise software, networking capabilities, website creation tools and digital marketing platforms.According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be listed on a qualifying U.S. securities exchange and be issued by a company domiciled in the United States that generates at least 50% of its sales/revenues from the Internet, have a minimum of three months’ trading history and have a three-month average float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $100 million. According to the Index Provider, eligible securities are ranked first by three-month average float-adjusted market capitalization and then by three-month average share volume. A final rank is then calculated based on an equally weighted average of the security’s market capitalization and volume rankings. Securities are then sorted in descending order by final rank within the Internet Commerce and Internet Services sub-industries, respectively. The 15 securities from the Internet Commerce sub-industry and 25 securities from the Internet Services sub-industry with the best rankings are selected for inclusion in the Index. Securities selected for inclusion in the Index are then weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization, subject to a single security weight cap of 10%. The aggregate weight of individual securities with weights of 4.5% or more is limited to 45% of the Index. Index composition changes during scheduled reconstitutions are subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover. The Index may be composed of small, mid and large capitalization companies.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 42 securities and the Fund had significant investments in communication services companies, consumer discretionary companies and information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

FDN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.2% -29.2% 74.8% 48.50%
1 Yr 29.3% -39.8% 67.6% 29.61%
3 Yr -1.4%* -40.6% 28.5% 60.71%
5 Yr 3.3%* -30.5% 25.6% 53.92%
10 Yr 13.3%* -15.0% 24.7% 21.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.5% -73.9% 35.7% 77.33%
2021 3.2% -25.6% 45.1% 46.88%
2020 15.1% 1.8% 60.0% 30.66%
2019 4.5% -15.0% 13.7% 86.21%
2018 1.2% -12.8% 31.5% 4.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -38.2% -54.1% 74.8% 96.57%
1 Yr -38.1% -62.3% 67.6% 94.87%
3 Yr 0.4%* -40.6% 36.7% 55.14%
5 Yr 8.1%* -30.5% 29.2% 40.41%
10 Yr 15.1%* -15.0% 25.4% 27.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.5% -73.9% 35.7% 77.33%
2021 3.2% -25.6% 45.1% 46.88%
2020 15.1% 1.8% 60.0% 30.66%
2019 4.5% -15.0% 13.7% 86.21%
2018 1.2% -12.8% 31.5% 4.84%

FDN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FDN Category Low Category High FDN % Rank
Net Assets 5.35 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 11.97%
Number of Holdings 43 10 397 75.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.3 B 1.21 M 30.3 B 20.76%
Weighting of Top 10 50.59% 7.6% 100.0% 45.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 9.39%
  2. Meta Platforms Inc 7.53%
  3. Alphabet Inc 5.53%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc 5.37%
  5. Salesforce Inc 5.28%
  6. Alphabet Inc 4.83%
  7. Netflix Inc 4.77%
  8. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.56%
  9. Airbnb Inc 2.86%
  10. Snowflake Inc 2.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FDN % Rank
Stocks 		99.94% 68.59% 100.53% 18.22%
Cash 		0.06% -0.53% 15.91% 79.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 83.47%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 82.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 83.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 83.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDN % Rank
Technology 		41.47% 2.80% 100.00% 94.07%
Communication Services 		31.97% 0.00% 97.05% 5.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.35% 0.00% 32.97% 7.63%
Financial Services 		3.97% 0.00% 38.36% 50.00%
Healthcare 		3.25% 0.00% 25.57% 19.92%
Real Estate 		0.98% 0.00% 15.05% 18.64%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 83.05%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 95.76%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 83.05%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 85.17%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 85.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDN % Rank
US 		99.94% 19.45% 100.53% 2.12%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 80.40% 99.15%

FDN - Expenses

Operational Fees

FDN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% 0.08% 3.60% 83.98%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.03% 1.95% 8.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 25.98%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FDN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FDN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FDN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% 29.74%

FDN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FDN Category Low Category High FDN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 88.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FDN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FDN Category Low Category High FDN % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.30% -2.30% 2.08% 40.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FDN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FDN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2006

15.96

16.0%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2006

15.96

16.0%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2006

15.96

16.0%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2006

15.96

16.0%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2006

15.57

15.6%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

