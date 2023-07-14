The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is composed entirely of micro-capitalization companies as defined by the Index Provider. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider reserves the right to make exceptions when applying the methodology if the need arises. In addition, the Index Provider may revise Index policy covering rules for selecting companies, treatment of dividends, share counts or other matters. The Index is designed to measure the performance of micro-cap stocks issued by U.S. companies that are comparatively liquid and have strong fundamentals relative to the micro-cap segment as a whole. According to the Index Provider, all stocks with a full market capitalization equal to or less than the micro-cap market capitalization threshold in the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index comprise the Index’s initial universe. According to the Index Provider, the Index ranks each eligible security by full market capitalization, three-month dollar volume and one-month dollar volume and eliminates any securities that do not meet all three of the following criteria: • Within the top 1,000 securities by full market capitalization • Within the top 1,000 securities by three-month value traded • Within the top 1,500 securities by one-month value traded The remaining eligible securities are ranked by each of the five ratios below. Securities that rank within the specified range on any one of the ratios are excluded. Securities with a negative or missing P/E ratio or negative operating profit margin are also excluded. • Trailing P/E ratio (highest 20% are excluded) • Trailing price/sales ratio (highest 20% are excluded) • Per-share profit change for the previous quarter (lowest 20% are excluded) • Operating profit margin (lowest 20% are excluded) • Six-month total return (lowest 20% are excluded) Any remaining securities are selected for inclusion in the Index and are weighted based on float-adjusted market capitalization. Float-adjusted market capitalization reflects what the Index Provider believes to be the outstanding shares minus non-publicly held shares multiplied by the market price. The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 157 securities and the Fund had significant investments in consumer discretionary companies and financial companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.