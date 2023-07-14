Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

FDLO | ETF

$50.18

$538 M

1.36%

$0.68

0.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

12.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.0%

Net Assets

$538 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.1
$41.99
$50.18

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FDLO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    9350000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Louis Bottari

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities included in the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor IndexSM, which is designed to reflect the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies with lower volatility than the broader market. Lending securities to earn income for the fund.
Read More

FDLO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -14.3% 36.7% 81.26%
1 Yr 12.6% -34.8% 38.6% 42.09%
3 Yr 11.4%* -27.6% 93.5% 10.42%
5 Yr 11.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 4.96%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 73.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -56.3% 28.9% 3.19%
2021 11.4% -20.5% 152.6% 20.65%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 46.32%
2019 7.0% -8.3% 8.9% 8.55%
2018 -0.1% -13.5% 12.6% 0.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.6% -20.5% 36.7% 91.49%
1 Yr 3.5% -34.8% 40.3% 79.23%
3 Yr 13.2%* -27.6% 93.5% 8.35%
5 Yr 12.9%* -29.7% 97.2% 4.09%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -56.3% 28.9% 3.27%
2021 11.4% -20.5% 152.6% 21.20%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 46.24%
2019 7.0% -8.3% 8.9% 8.55%
2018 -0.1% -10.9% 12.6% 1.33%

FDLO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FDLO Category Low Category High FDLO % Rank
Net Assets 538 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 61.75%
Number of Holdings 129 2 4154 45.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 110 M 288 K 270 B 71.03%
Weighting of Top 10 24.83% 1.8% 106.2% 83.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC 7.21%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP 6.62%
  3. ALPHABET INC CL A 3.40%
  4. AMAZON.COM INC 2.79%
  5. UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 1.77%
  6. VISA INC CL A 1.75%
  7. JOHNSON and JOHNSON 1.66%
  8. MASTERCARD INC CL A 1.61%
  9. LILLY (ELI) and CO 1.50%
  10. EXXON MOBIL CORP 1.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FDLO % Rank
Stocks 		99.89% 0.00% 130.24% 14.30%
Cash 		0.11% -102.29% 100.00% 83.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 49.74%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 49.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 47.52%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 47.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDLO % Rank
Technology 		20.02% 0.00% 48.94% 74.05%
Financial Services 		15.75% 0.00% 55.59% 24.35%
Healthcare 		13.84% 0.00% 60.70% 66.64%
Industrials 		12.42% 0.00% 29.90% 15.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.66% 0.00% 30.33% 52.44%
Communication Services 		8.55% 0.00% 27.94% 48.78%
Consumer Defense 		6.35% 0.00% 47.71% 65.57%
Energy 		4.36% 0.00% 41.64% 41.83%
Real Estate 		3.20% 0.00% 31.91% 32.21%
Utilities 		2.79% 0.00% 20.91% 45.04%
Basic Materials 		2.05% 0.00% 25.70% 76.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FDLO % Rank
US 		97.81% 0.00% 127.77% 34.84%
Non US 		2.08% 0.00% 32.38% 48.76%

FDLO - Expenses

Operational Fees

FDLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.01% 49.27% 84.62%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 2.00% 27.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FDLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FDLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FDLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 496.00% 72.52%

FDLO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FDLO Category Low Category High FDLO % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.36% 0.00% 23.92% 4.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FDLO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FDLO Category Low Category High FDLO % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.31% -54.00% 6.06% 13.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FDLO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FDLO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Louis Bottari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2016

5.72

5.7%

Mr. Bottari has worked as an assistant portfolio manager, portfolio manager, and senior portfolio manager with Geode since May 2008. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Bottari was employed by Fidelity in 1991 and served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager with Pyramis Global Advisors from 2005 to 2008.

Peter Matthew

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2016

5.72

5.7%

Since joining Geode in 2007, Mr. Matthew has worked as a senior operations associate, portfolio manager assistant, and assistant portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Matthew was employed by eSecLending from 2005 to 2007 and by State Street Corporation from 2001 to 2005.

Robert Regan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Robert Regan is a Portfolio Manager. He has been with Geode since 2016. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Regan was a Senior Implementation Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Regan was employed by PanAgora Asset Management from 1997 to 2008, most recently as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Regan began his career at Investors Bank and Trust.

Payal Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Payal Gupta joined Geode in 2019, Ms. Gupta has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Ms. Gupta worked at State Street Global Advisors from 2005 to 2019, most recently as senior portfolio manager. Before joining SSGA in 2005, she worked as an analyst at Concentra Integrated Services and at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Gupta holds an MBA with specialization in Investments and Information Systems from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Bay Path University.

Navid Sohrabi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Navid Sohrabi is portfolio manager of Geode Capital Management, LLC. Since joining Geode in 2019, Mr. Sohrabi has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Sohrabi worked at DWS, most recently as an index portfolio manager. Mr. Sohrabi was Vice President with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager and quantitative multi-asset strategist in the Passive Asset Management business since 2015. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Mr. Sohrabi served as a derivatives trader for several institutional asset managers and commodity trading advisors where he developed and managed systematic risk and trading strategies in equities, options, fx and futures. Mr. Sohrabi earned a BA in neurobiology from the University of California, Berkley, and a Masters of Financial Engineering from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

