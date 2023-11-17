The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is sub-advised by MarketDesk Indices LLC (“Sub-Adviser”). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes, in a portfolio of U.S. companies that pay dividends and expect to grow the dividend over time.

The Sub-Adviser employs a multi-step, quantitative, rules-based methodology to identify a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 U.S. equity securities that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation. A security is considered to have the potential for capital appreciation when it trades at a price below the price at which the Sub-Adviser believes it would trade if the market reflected all factors relating to the company’s worth.

The Sub-Adviser first screens securities for inclusion in the “Investment Universe.” The Investment Universe is exclusively comprised of U.S. equity securities with a market capitalization of greater than $1 billion and that are listed on a U.S. exchange.

The Sub-Adviser excludes the following types of securities from the Investment Universe: (i) real estate investment trusts, (ii) companies whose indicated annual dividend yield is less than 1.75%, (iii) companies whose average daily traded volume is less than $25 million over the last three months, and (iv) companies whose free float is less than 40% of market capitalization. The resulting universe is composed primarily of highly liquid, large- and mid-cap stocks with high dividend yields. The Sub-Adviser then employs quality screens based on financial statement metrics, such as return on equity and cash flow to debt, to isolate companies with a high degree of financial health. Companies with low quality characteristics based on financial statement metrics, such as low returns on equity or low cash flow to debt, are excluded from the Investment Universe.

The Sub-Adviser then employs a screen to review each company’s dividend payment history, growth, and consistency over the past 5-year period to identify attractive dividend-paying companies. Attractive dividend-paying companies are defined as companies with a consistent history of paying and/or growing dividends. The Sub-Adviser calculates a company’s indicated annual dividend by annualizing the latest regular cash dividend to project the anticipated dividend income for the next 12 months. After employing the aforementioned screens, the result is a portfolio of approximately 60-80 stocks for inclusion in the Fund.

The Sub-Adviser will repeat the multi-step process and reallocate the Fund’s portfolio on a monthly basis.