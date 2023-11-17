Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NameAs of 11/17/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$41.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 11/17/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is sub-advised by MarketDesk Indices LLC (“Sub-Adviser”). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes, in a portfolio of U.S. companies that pay dividends and expect to grow the dividend over time.
The Sub-Adviser employs a multi-step, quantitative, rules-based methodology to identify a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 U.S. equity securities that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation. A security is considered to have the potential for capital appreciation when it trades at a price below the price at which the Sub-Adviser believes it would trade if the market reflected all factors relating to the company’s worth.
The Sub-Adviser first screens securities for inclusion in the “Investment Universe.” The Investment Universe is exclusively comprised of U.S. equity securities with a market capitalization of greater than $1 billion and that are listed on a U.S. exchange.
The Sub-Adviser excludes the following types of securities from the Investment Universe: (i) real estate investment trusts, (ii) companies whose indicated annual dividend yield is less than 1.75%, (iii) companies whose average daily traded volume is less than $25 million over the last three months, and (iv) companies whose free float is less than 40% of market capitalization. The resulting universe is composed primarily of highly liquid, large- and mid-cap stocks with high dividend yields. The Sub-Adviser then employs quality screens based on financial statement metrics, such as return on equity and cash flow to debt, to isolate companies with a high degree of financial health. Companies with low quality characteristics based on financial statement metrics, such as low returns on equity or low cash flow to debt, are excluded from the Investment Universe.
The Sub-Adviser then employs a screen to review each company’s dividend payment history, growth, and consistency over the past 5-year period to identify attractive dividend-paying companies. Attractive dividend-paying companies are defined as companies with a consistent history of paying and/or growing dividends. The Sub-Adviser calculates a company’s indicated annual dividend by annualizing the latest regular cash dividend to project the anticipated dividend income for the next 12 months. After employing the aforementioned screens, the result is a portfolio of approximately 60-80 stocks for inclusion in the Fund.
The Sub-Adviser will repeat the multi-step process and reallocate the Fund’s portfolio on a monthly basis.
|Period
|FDIV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FDIV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|FDIV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FDIV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FDIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDIV % Rank
|Net Assets
|41.2 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FDIV % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FDIV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.35%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FDIV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FDIV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FDIV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FDIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDIV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FDIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|FDIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|FDIV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FDIV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
