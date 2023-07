Normally investing assets in a combination of five Fidelity® funds, each of which normally invests in equity securities of companies that represent a disruptive theme. Fidelity® Disruptive Automation ETF normally invests at least 80% of assets in securities of disruptive automation companies, which include but are not limited to companies that, in the Adviser's opinion, are engaged in designing and manufacturing automation, enabling technology, tools, or processes including robotics, artificial intelligence, machine vision, process sensors, pneumatic systems, autonomous driving & electric vehicles, and 3D printing. Fidelity® Disruptive Communications ETF normally invests at least 80% of assets in securities of disruptive communications companies, which include but are not limited to companies that, in the Adviser's opinion, are engaged in social media, interactive gaming, streaming services, next generation digital infrastructure, and connected devices (e.g., 5G communications, cloud networking). In pursuing this investment theme, the fund may invest in companies in any economic sector. Fidelity® Disruptive Finance ETF normally invests at least 80% of assets in securities of disruptive finance companies, which include but are not limited to companies that, in the Adviser's opinion, are engaged in digital solutions to deliver more cost effective, efficient, and customized financial services such as blockchain enabled financial services, digital payments, data processing, internet banks, embedded finance, AI-enabled underwriting and other disruptive lending and insurance business models. Fidelity® Disruptive Medicine ETF normally invests at least 80% of assets in securities of disruptive medicine companies, which include but are not limited to companies that, in the Adviser's opinion, are engaged in robotic surgery, cell and gene therapy, genomics, rare diseases, medical devices and equipment, immunotherapy, technology-based health care platforms, advanced diagnostics and consumer wellness. Fidelity® Disruptive Technology ETF normally invests at least 80% of assets in securities of disruptive technology companies, which include but are not limited to companies that, in the Adviser's opinion, are engaged in big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing/software as a service (SaaS), cybersecurity, ecommerce and consumer technologies, rideshare, battery technology, and next generation hardware. Fidelity's disruptive strategies seek to identify innovative developments that could signal new directions for delivering products and services to customers. Generally, these companies have or are developing new or unconventional ways of doing business that could disrupt and displace incumbents over time. This may include creating, providing, or contributing to new or expanded business models, value networks, pricing, and delivery of products and services.