Peter Matthew is a Portfolio Manager. He has been with Geode Capital Management, LLC since 2007. Prior to joining Geode in 2007, Mr. Matthew was employed by eSecLending from 2005 to 2007 and by State Street Corporation from 2001 to 2005. Peter Matthews, PhD, is Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager. He was the trading system creator for all MINT systems and a Founding Partner of Mint Investment Management Company (MINT) in 1984 based on systems he originally created in 1981. MINT was the first CTA to exceed $1bn in AUM (in 1991). Peter was MINT’s Portfolio Manager throughout its existence from 1984-2000. MINT achieved 30% gross compound annual returns with no losing years from 1981-1993. MINT formed a 50/50 partnership with the Man Group and was the catalyst for Man’s $42.4bn (as of December 2009) business today. Peter received the Donchian Award in 1994 for his lifetime contributions to the Managed Funds Industry and was Founder/Chairman Emeritus for the Foundation for Managed Derivatives Research. MINT created the first guaranteed fund with Ord Westpac, Australia and was profiled in the book, Market Wizards. Dr. Matthews received his MA and PhD in Statistics from The American University in Washington, D.C. He was awarded the Massey Foundation Fellowship throughout his PhD program. He received his BA in Mathematics and Economics from Carleton University, Canada where he was an Ontario Scholar.