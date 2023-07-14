The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is compiled and maintained by STOXX Limited (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider constantly monitors the execution of the Index calculation rules in order to ensure the validity of the Index methodology. The Index Provider also conducts general methodology reviews on a period and ad-hoc basis to reflect economic and political changes and developments in the investment industry. As a result of these activities, the Index Provider introduces changes to the Index methodology. According to the Index Provider, the Index consists of 30 high dividend-yielding securities selected from the STOXX ® Europe 600 Index (the “Base Index” ). The Base Index is designed to provide broad representation of small, mid and large capitalization European companies, including companies from Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Only dividend-paying companies in the Base Index (including secondary lines of equity capital in those companies) are considered for inclusion in the Index. In addition, a security must be issued by a company with a non-negative five-year dividend-per-share growth rate and a dividend-to-earnings ratio of 60% or less. According to the Index Provider, each eligible company is assigned an "outperformance factor" score which is calculated by dividing the company's net dividend yield by the net dividend yield of an index that measures the performance of companies from the eligible company's country. Initially, the securities with the 30 best scores are included in the Index and weighted according to their net dividend yield. An existing Index component is not removed so long as its score places it within the top 60 of eligible companies. In the event a company is removed from the Index, the highest ranked non-component companies are added to the Index until the component count is 30. Security weights are capped at 15%. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in financial companies, German issuers and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.