The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

ETF
FDD
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.7686 -0.11 -0.9%
primary theme
Europe Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

FDD | ETF

$11.77

$183 M

15.79%

$1.87

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$183 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
$9.20
$12.73

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FDD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 15.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Aug 27, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    19153334
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is compiled and maintained by STOXX Limited (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider constantly monitors the execution of the Index calculation rules in order to ensure the validity of the Index methodology. The Index Provider also conducts general methodology reviews on a period and ad-hoc basis to reflect economic and political changes and developments in the investment industry. As a result of these activities, the Index Provider introduces changes to the Index methodology.According to the Index Provider, the Index consists of 30 high dividend-yielding securities selected from the STOXX® Europe 600 Index (the “Base Index”). The Base Index is designed to provide broad representation of small, mid and large capitalization European companies, including companies from Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Only dividend-paying companies in the Base Index (including secondary lines of equity capital in those companies) are considered for inclusion in the Index. In addition, a security must be issued by a company with a non-negative five-year dividend-per-share growth rate and a dividend-to-earnings ratio of 60% or less.According to the Index Provider, each eligible company is assigned an "outperformance factor" score which is calculated by dividing the company's net dividend yield by the net dividend yield of an index that measures the performance of companies from the eligible company's country. Initially, the securities with the 30 best scores are included in the Index and weighted according to their net dividend yield. An existing Index component is not removed so long as its score places it within the top 60 of eligible companies. In the event a company is removed from the Index, the highest ranked non-component companies are added to the Index until the component count is 30. Security weights are capped at 15%. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in financial companies, German issuers and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

FDD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -15.2% 34.8% 98.97%
1 Yr 16.1% -9.7% 41.4% 79.38%
3 Yr 6.7%* -2.3% 12.1% 50.53%
5 Yr 1.6%* -6.6% 8.2% 67.03%
10 Yr 4.2%* -3.2% 8.5% 22.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -45.1% -3.8% 33.68%
2021 7.7% -4.5% 11.4% 47.87%
2020 -1.3% -6.9% 13.1% 90.32%
2019 5.5% 1.8% 9.7% 44.57%
2018 -1.9% -9.6% -1.8% 3.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FDD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.9% -29.2% 34.8% 80.41%
1 Yr -11.4% -25.4% 62.0% 89.80%
3 Yr 5.9%* -2.3% 11.9% 62.50%
5 Yr 3.5%* -6.6% 13.3% 43.18%
10 Yr 6.4%* -3.2% 10.5% 29.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FDD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -45.1% -3.8% 33.68%
2021 7.7% -4.5% 11.4% 47.87%
2020 -1.3% -6.9% 13.1% 90.32%
2019 5.5% 1.8% 9.7% 44.57%
2018 -1.9% -9.6% -1.8% 3.49%

FDD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FDD Category Low Category High FDD % Rank
Net Assets 183 M 5.4 M 23.5 B 60.82%
Number of Holdings 35 7 1788 91.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 107 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 53.61%
Weighting of Top 10 43.79% 4.3% 87.9% 9.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Yara International ASA 4.71%
  2. Taylor Wimpey PLC 4.60%
  3. Glencore PLC 4.50%
  4. Rio Tinto PLC 4.29%
  5. AP Moller - Maersk A/S 4.27%
  6. Legal General Group PLC 4.14%
  7. Endesa SA 4.08%
  8. ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA 3.61%
  9. Close Brothers Group PLC 3.40%
  10. NN Group NV 3.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FDD % Rank
Stocks 		99.33% 0.10% 108.46% 28.87%
Cash 		0.67% -81.12% 99.90% 62.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 73.20%
Other 		0.00% -12.19% 3.61% 82.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 76.29%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 71.13%

FDD - Expenses

Operational Fees

FDD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.07% 5.71% 76.29%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.06% 1.19% 14.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.60%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FDD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

FDD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FDD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.68% 184.00% 36.47%

FDD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FDD Category Low Category High FDD % Rank
Dividend Yield 15.79% 0.00% 6.40% 1.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FDD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FDD Category Low Category High FDD % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.06% -1.72% 4.23% 2.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FDD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FDD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 27, 2007

14.77

14.8%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 27, 2007

14.77

14.8%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 27, 2007

14.77

14.8%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 27, 2007

14.77

14.8%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 27, 2007

14.77

14.8%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

