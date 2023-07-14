Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
FCVT | Active ETF
$33.10
$106 M
1.45%
$0.48
0.95%
YTD Return
5.1%
1 yr return
5.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.9%
Net Assets
$106 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.2%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
FCVT | Active ETF
$33.10
$106 M
1.45%
$0.48
0.95%
|Period
|FCVT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-2.1%
|12.0%
|60.24%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-6.2%
|12.1%
|46.99%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-9.8%
|5.8%
|3.70%
|5 Yr
|7.9%*
|-5.9%
|9.9%
|4.00%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.9%
|9.4%
|67.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|FCVT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-37.8%
|-9.7%
|53.66%
|2021
|2.1%
|-10.0%
|2.1%
|1.22%
|2020
|14.7%
|1.9%
|17.2%
|3.85%
|2019
|5.2%
|2.4%
|5.6%
|12.82%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-3.3%
|-0.1%
|4.05%
|Period
|FCVT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-15.7%
|-17.4%
|11.0%
|97.59%
|1 Yr
|-15.6%
|-19.7%
|11.3%
|97.59%
|3 Yr
|13.8%*
|-9.8%
|14.0%
|2.47%
|5 Yr
|11.1%*
|-5.9%
|11.5%
|2.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.9%
|11.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FCVT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-37.8%
|-9.7%
|53.66%
|2021
|2.1%
|-10.0%
|2.1%
|1.22%
|2020
|14.7%
|1.9%
|17.2%
|3.85%
|2019
|5.2%
|2.4%
|5.6%
|12.82%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-3.3%
|0.9%
|25.68%
|FCVT
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCVT % Rank
|Net Assets
|106 M
|48.6 M
|4.43 B
|92.86%
|Number of Holdings
|125
|37
|381
|38.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.6 M
|-991 K
|795 M
|82.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.17%
|9.5%
|87.7%
|59.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCVT % Rank
|Convertible Bonds
|78.21%
|33.22%
|110.54%
|54.76%
|Cash
|7.89%
|-81.48%
|7.92%
|2.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|7.81%
|0.00%
|22.93%
|63.10%
|Stocks
|5.12%
|0.00%
|23.09%
|42.86%
|Other
|0.98%
|-17.11%
|1.13%
|8.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-18.46%
|76.04%
|90.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCVT % Rank
|Utilities
|94.07%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.33%
|Healthcare
|5.93%
|0.00%
|20.31%
|46.67%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.73%
|89.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.87%
|89.33%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.08%
|92.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.48%
|86.67%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.56%
|89.33%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.78%
|86.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.79%
|89.33%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.08%
|90.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCVT % Rank
|US
|5.12%
|0.00%
|22.42%
|42.86%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|90.48%
|FCVT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.20%
|9.99%
|61.45%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.20%
|1.37%
|92.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|FCVT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FCVT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FCVT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|30.00%
|154.00%
|80.00%
|FCVT
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCVT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.45%
|0.00%
|7.57%
|4.76%
|FCVT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|FCVT
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCVT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.60%
|-3.72%
|10.32%
|95.18%
|FCVT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Oversees the daily management of the Convertible Investment portfolios; provides equity and credit research in the Technology and Emerging Markets Sectors Board of Director and Member of the Executive Committee Portfolio Manager of SSI’s Convertible Team and the Froley, Revy Convertible Team (acquired by SSI in 2009) Collaborates with CIO in analyzing Global and Macro environments and formulates strategy according to client mandates Prior to joining SSI, Ravi spent 10 years in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), India’s highest level “Think Tank”; he also served as Finance Commissioner to the Andaman Islands MBA, Finance, Anderson Graduate School of Management, University of California, Los Angeles; BA, Mathematics and Economics, Punjab University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Portfolio Manager of the Hedged Convertible strategies SSI’s Chief Investment Officer Board of Director and Chairperson of the Executive Committee Prior to joining SSI, George was Director of Quantitative Equity Investments at CS First Boston Asset Management Named to Institutional Investor's "All American Research Team" four times MBA, Finance; MS, Statistics; BS, Mathematics, University of Wisconsin
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Oversees the daily management of the Convertible Investment portfolios and provides equity and credit research in the Finance, Energy and Materials Sectors Portfolio Manager of the SSI Convertible Investment Strategy and the Froley, Revy Convertible Strategy (acquired by SSI in 2009) Mike’s prior experience includes serving as Senior Investment Manager at Wells Fargo and a Research Analyst with Pacific Strategic Fund Group, Inc. specializing in fundamental analysis and risk arbitrage MBA, Finance, Anderson Graduate School of Management, University of California, Los Angeles; BA, University of California, Los Angeles
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Oversees the daily management of the Convertible Investment portfolios and provides equity and credit research in the Healthcare, Industrials, Telecommunications and Transportation Sectors Portfolio Manager of SSI’s Convertible Investment Team Prior to joining SSI, Florian was an Associate in the Leveraged Finance Group at Lehman Brothers Europe. Previously, he was a member of the CTC, LLC options trading group at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange MBA, Finance and Student Investment Fund Fellow, Anderson Graduate School of Management, University of California, Los Angeles; BA, Economics, Northwestern University, Chicago
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2020
2.25
2.3%
*Portfolio Manager of SSI’s Core Equity Strategies *Member of SSI’s Tactical Asset Allocation Portfolio Team which monitors the Tactical Alpha Signals and manages the Flexible Allocation Strategy *Provides equity research in Financials, Industrials and Consumer Sectors *Joined SSI in 2010 as an Equity Portfolio Manager. In addition Steve worked for Froley Revy as an Outright Convertible Portfolio Manager for 7 years *MBA, Finance and Student Investment Fund Fellow, Anderson Graduate School of Management, University of California, Los Angeles; BS, Finance, Lehigh University
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|36.97
|10.11
|7.42
