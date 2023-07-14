The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an “indexing” investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by Lunt Capital Management, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ) and is calculated and maintained by Nasdaq, Inc. Nasdaq, Inc. may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The Index is designed to track the performance of U.S. securities exhibiting desirable factor exposure. According to the Index Provider, the Index utilizes the Index Provider’s risk-adjusted relative strength methodology to allocate exposure to securities exhibiting either high or low levels of the characteristics associated with one of four primary investing factors: (i) momentum; (ii) value; (iii) quality; and (iv) volatility. Within the Index’s selection universe, each factor is represented by two sub-indices, each of which selects 50 stocks from the Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap TM Index. One sub-index selects 50 stocks exhibiting the highest levels of the factor and the other selects 50 stocks exhibiting the lowest levels of the factor. The factors are briefly defined, and their associated sub-indices are set forth below. The Index Provider’s risk-adjusted relative strength methodology is designed to identify the sub-indices with the greatest return potential with the least amount of risk and tactically allocate exposure to those sub-indices. • Momentum is the statistical measurement of the price performance of a security versus a market average, another security or a universe of securities. The sub-indices representing this factor are rebalanced semi-annually and evaluate the average of a security’s trailing 12-month, 9-month, 6-month, 3-month and 1-month returns. ○ Nasdaq Factor Family US Momentum TM Index : an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting high momentum factor characteristics. ○ Nasdaq Factor Laggard US Momentum TM Index : an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting low momentum factor characteristics. • Value is the statistical measurement of a security’s price relative to the fundamental value of that security. The sub-indices representing this factor are rebalanced semi-annually and select securities based on a value score that evaluates several factors, including a security’s book value to price ratio, cash flow to price, return on assets, sales enterprise value and earnings-to-price ratio. ○ Nasdaq Factor Family US Value TM Index : an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting high value factor characteristics. ○ Nasdaq Factor Laggard US Value TM Index : an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting low value factor characteristics. • Quality is the statistical measurement of the strength of a security’s fundamentals. The sub-indices representing this factor are rebalanced annually and evaluate several criteria, including a security’s earnings-per-share, operating margin, sales growth and return on equity. ○ Nasdaq Factor Family US Quality TM Index : an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting high quality factor characteristics. ○ Nasdaq Factor Laggard US Quality TM Index : an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting low quality factor characteristics. • Volatility is the statistical measurement of the magnitude of a security’s price fluctuations over time. The sub-indices representing this factor are rebalanced semi-annually and evaluate a security’s realized volatility over trailing 12-month, 9-month, 6-month and 3-month and 1-month time periods. ○ Nasdaq Factor Family US Low Volatility TM Index : an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting low levels of volatility. ○ Nasdaq Factor Laggard US Low Volatility TM Index : an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting high levels of volatility. According to the Index Provider, on the last trading day of each month, the Index applies the Index Provider’s risk-adjusted relative strength methodology to each pair of sub-indices and assigns each a “Risk-Adjusted Score.” The Risk-Adjusted Score is the return per unit of risk of the sub-index, measured as the standard deviation of returns over the course of the prior 12 months. From each pair of sub-indices, the Index selects the sub-index with the highest Risk-Adjusted Score for inclusion in the Index and invests in the securities comprising the four selected sub-indices. The aggregate weight assigned to each sub-index is dependent upon the Index’s holdings prior to the Index’s evaluation. If, upon the evaluation, the same four sub-indices are selected for inclusion in the Index, no changes of any kind are enacted. If, however, one or more sub-indices are to be replaced, the weight assigned to the sub-indices already included in the Index (if any) remains unchanged and the aggregate weight of the sub-indices that are removed is redistributed equally to the newly included sub-indices. Within each sub-index, the securities are weighted by factor score, with the highest scoring security receiving the highest weight. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted periodically and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s periodic rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 154 securities and the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.