The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

-2.6%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

Net Assets

$146 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.0
$24.42
$30.37

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jul 23, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    14300002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stan Ueland

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an “indexing” investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by Lunt Capital Management, Inc. (the “Index Provider”) and is calculated and maintained by Nasdaq, Inc. Nasdaq, Inc. may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity.The Index is designed to track the performance of U.S. securities exhibiting desirable factor exposure. According to the Index Provider, the Index utilizes the Index Provider’s risk-adjusted relative strength methodology to allocate exposure to securities exhibiting either high or low levels of the characteristics associated with one of four primary investing factors: (i) momentum; (ii) value; (iii) quality; and (iv) volatility. Within the Index’s selection universe, each factor is represented by two sub-indices, each of which selects 50 stocks from the Nasdaq US 500 Large CapTM Index. One sub-index selects 50 stocks exhibiting the highest levels of the factor and the other selects 50 stocks exhibiting the lowest levels of the factor. The factors are briefly defined, and their associated sub-indices are set forth below. The Index Provider’s risk-adjusted relative strength methodology is designed to identify the sub-indices with the greatest return potential with the least amount of risk and tactically allocate exposure to those sub-indices.Momentum is the statistical measurement of the price performance of a security versus a market average, another security or a universe of securities. The sub-indices representing this factor are rebalanced semi-annually and evaluate the average of a security’s trailing 12-month, 9-month, 6-month, 3-month and 1-month returns.Nasdaq Factor Family US MomentumTM Index: an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting high momentum factor characteristics.Nasdaq Factor Laggard US MomentumTM Index: an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting low momentum factor characteristics.Value is the statistical measurement of a security’s price relative to the fundamental value of that security. The sub-indices representing this factor are rebalanced semi-annually and select securities based on a value score that evaluates several factors, including a security’s book value to price ratio, cash flow to price, return on assets, sales enterprise value and earnings-to-price ratio.Nasdaq Factor Family US ValueTM Index: an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting high value factor characteristics.Nasdaq Factor Laggard US ValueTM Index: an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting low value factor characteristics.Quality is the statistical measurement of the strength of a security’s fundamentals. The sub-indices representing this factor are rebalanced annually and evaluate several criteria, including a security’s earnings-per-share, operating margin, sales growth and return on equity.Nasdaq Factor Family US QualityTM Index: an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting high quality factor characteristics.Nasdaq Factor Laggard US QualityTM Index: an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting low quality factor characteristics.Volatility is the statistical measurement of the magnitude of a security’s price fluctuations over time. The sub-indices representing this factor are rebalanced semi-annually and evaluate a security’s realized volatility over trailing 12-month, 9-month, 6-month and 3-month and 1-month time periods.Nasdaq Factor Family US Low VolatilityTM Index: an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting low levels of volatility.Nasdaq Factor Laggard US Low VolatilityTM Index: an index seeking to select a portfolio of securities exhibiting high levels of volatility.According to the Index Provider, on the last trading day of each month, the Index applies the Index Provider’s risk-adjusted relative strength methodology to each pair of sub-indices and assigns each a “Risk-Adjusted Score.” The Risk-Adjusted Score is the return per unit of risk of the sub-index, measured as the standard deviation of returns over the course of the prior 12 months. From each pair of sub-indices, the Index selects the sub-index with the highest Risk-Adjusted Score for inclusion in the Index and invests in the securities comprising the four selected sub-indices. The aggregate weight assigned to each sub-index is dependent upon the Index’s holdings prior to the Index’s evaluation. If, upon the evaluation, the same four sub-indices are selected for inclusion in the Index, no changes of any kind are enacted. If, however, one or more sub-indices are to be replaced, the weight assigned to the sub-indices already included in the Index (if any) remains unchanged and the aggregate weight of the sub-indices that are removed is redistributed equally to the newly included sub-indices. Within each sub-index, the securities are weighted by factor score, with the highest scoring security receiving the highest weight.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted periodically and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s periodic rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 154 securities andthe Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
FCTR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.6% -14.3% 36.7% 98.95%
1 Yr -0.2% -34.8% 38.6% 90.74%
3 Yr 3.8%* -27.6% 93.5% 59.80%
5 Yr 6.6%* -30.4% 97.2% 21.90%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 78.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -56.3% 28.9% 42.93%
2021 10.1% -20.5% 152.6% 31.13%
2020 9.2% -13.9% 183.6% 1.21%
2019 7.0% -8.3% 8.9% 9.23%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.8% -20.5% 36.7% 98.34%
1 Yr -11.7% -34.8% 40.3% 98.50%
3 Yr 14.6%* -27.6% 93.5% 6.02%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -56.3% 28.9% 43.01%
2021 10.1% -20.5% 152.6% 31.60%
2020 9.2% -13.9% 183.6% 1.21%
2019 7.0% -8.3% 8.9% 9.23%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

FCTR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCTR Category Low Category High FCTR % Rank
Net Assets 146 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 81.78%
Number of Holdings 178 2 4154 38.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 70.3 M 288 K 270 B 77.65%
Weighting of Top 10 16.28% 1.8% 106.2% 97.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Okta Inc 3.85%
  2. MongoDB Inc 2.37%
  3. Seagen Inc 1.99%
  4. Paramount Global 1.75%
  5. FedEx Corp 1.73%
  6. Snowflake Inc 1.59%
  7. Align Technology Inc 1.55%
  8. Lennar Corp 1.35%
  9. DoorDash Inc 1.34%
  10. Twilio Inc 1.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCTR % Rank
Stocks 		99.84% 0.00% 130.24% 17.98%
Cash 		0.16% -102.29% 100.00% 81.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 95.49%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 95.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 95.63%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 95.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCTR % Rank
Financial Services 		20.41% 0.00% 55.59% 7.25%
Energy 		14.52% 0.00% 41.64% 1.22%
Healthcare 		14.35% 0.00% 60.70% 51.53%
Utilities 		10.18% 0.00% 20.91% 1.07%
Technology 		7.48% 0.00% 48.94% 95.88%
Consumer Defense 		6.55% 0.00% 47.71% 58.93%
Real Estate 		6.29% 0.00% 31.91% 3.97%
Basic Materials 		6.07% 0.00% 25.70% 7.63%
Industrials 		5.97% 0.00% 29.90% 94.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.74% 0.00% 30.33% 90.92%
Communication Services 		2.45% 0.00% 27.94% 93.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCTR % Rank
US 		99.22% 0.00% 127.77% 7.52%
Non US 		0.62% 0.00% 32.38% 83.15%

FCTR - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 49.27% 63.46%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 75.57%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FCTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 98.72%

FCTR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCTR Category Low Category High FCTR % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.70% 0.00% 23.92% 4.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCTR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCTR Category Low Category High FCTR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.42% -54.00% 6.06% 66.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCTR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FCTR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 23, 2018

3.86

3.9%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 23, 2018

3.86

3.9%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 23, 2018

3.86

3.9%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 23, 2018

3.86

3.9%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 23, 2018

3.86

3.9%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 23, 2018

3.86

3.9%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

