Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF

FCLD | ETF

$20.38

$37 M

0.37%

$0.08

0.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

37.1%

1 yr return

28.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$37 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.6
$13.62
$20.57

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FCLD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Louis Bottari

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities included in the Fidelity Cloud Computing IndexSM and in depositary receipts representing securities included in the index. The Fidelity Cloud Computing IndexSM is designed to reflect the performance of a global universe of companies across the market capitalization spectrum that provide products or services enabling the increased adoption of cloud computing, characterized by the delivery of computing services over the internet. Lending securities to earn income for the fund.
Read More

FCLD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.1% -38.5% 31.2% 92.73%
1 Yr 28.8% -67.1% 39.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.3% -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% 93.43%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.3% -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

FCLD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCLD Category Low Category High FCLD % Rank
Net Assets 37 M 863 K 50.4 B 82.93%
Number of Holdings 52 1 470 47.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.19 M 0 30.3 B 75.24%
Weighting of Top 10 34.64% 7.6% 100.0% 78.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SAP SE 4.80%
  2. SALESFORCE INC 4.64%
  3. SERVICENOW INC 4.45%
  4. EQUINIX INC 3.93%
  5. SNOWFLAKE INC CL A 3.61%
  6. WORKDAY INC CL A 3.46%
  7. VMWARE INC CL A 3.00%
  8. ATLASSIAN CORP PLC CLS A 2.81%
  9. DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC 2.77%
  10. HUBSPOT INC 2.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCLD % Rank
Stocks 		99.83% 0.00% 100.53% 21.22%
Cash 		0.18% -0.53% 100.00% 74.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 58.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 57.23%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 58.52%
Other 		-0.01% -1.08% 26.87% 61.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCLD % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 58.39%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 14.52%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 2.26%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 87.10%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 80.65%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 88.06%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 57.74%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 79.35%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 63.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 89.68%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 61.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCLD % Rank
US 		86.91% 0.00% 100.53% 64.95%
Non US 		12.92% 0.00% 99.27% 27.01%

FCLD - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.08% 2.97% 87.78%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.95% 6.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FCLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FCLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

FCLD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCLD Category Low Category High FCLD % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.37% 0.00% 42.10% 14.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCLD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCLD Category Low Category High FCLD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCLD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FCLD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Louis Bottari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Mr. Bottari has worked as an assistant portfolio manager, portfolio manager, and senior portfolio manager with Geode since May 2008. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Bottari was employed by Fidelity in 1991 and served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager with Pyramis Global Advisors from 2005 to 2008.

Payal Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Payal Gupta joined Geode in 2019, Ms. Gupta has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Ms. Gupta worked at State Street Global Advisors from 2005 to 2019, most recently as senior portfolio manager. Before joining SSGA in 2005, she worked as an analyst at Concentra Integrated Services and at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Gupta holds an MBA with specialization in Investments and Information Systems from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Bay Path University.

Peter Matthew

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Since joining Geode in 2007, Mr. Matthew has worked as a senior operations associate, portfolio manager assistant, and assistant portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Matthew was employed by eSecLending from 2005 to 2007 and by State Street Corporation from 2001 to 2005.

Robert Regan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Robert Regan is a Portfolio Manager. He has been with Geode since 2016. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Regan was a Senior Implementation Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Regan was employed by PanAgora Asset Management from 1997 to 2008, most recently as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Regan began his career at Investors Bank and Trust.

Deane Gyllenhaal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 05, 2021

0.65

0.7%

Since joining Geode in 2014, Mr. Gyllenhaal has worked as a senior portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Gyllenhaal was a senior portfolio manager at Hartford Investment Management from 2006 to 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

