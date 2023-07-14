The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks, depositary receipts, master limited partnership ( "MLP" ) units and other securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed and owned by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ), and is calculated and maintained by Nasdaq. The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The Index is designed to track the performance of mid and large capitalization companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from midstream activities and/or the exploration and production of natural gas. According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be listed on a qualifying U.S. securities exchange and be issued by a company involved in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, according to FactSet Revere, where its natural gas proved reserves accounts for 30% or greater of its total proved reserves. Natural gas shall be converted to Barrels of Oil Equivalent ( “BOE” ) using the industry standard conversion of 1 BOE equals 6,000 cubic feet. In addition, according to the Index Provider, eligible securities must meet the size, float, and liquidity requirements of the Index. Securities meeting the eligibility criteria are then divided into two groups: securities issued by MLPs and securities issued by non-MLPs. Each group of securities is then ranked by market capitalization. All eligible non-MLP securities and the ten largest MLP securities are chosen for inclusion in the Index. The Index uses a linear-based capitalization-weighted methodology for both groups of constituents that initially ranks the securities based on market capitalization and average daily trading volume, and then adjusts the combined rankings of each security by a factor relating to its market capitalization. The resulting linear weight distribution prevents a few large component stocks from dominating the Index while allowing smaller companies to adequately influence Index performance. The Index allocates 15% of its weight to securities issued by MLPs and 85% of its weight to securities issued by non-MLPs. The maximum weight of any security is 4.5%. Therefore, any security in excess of 4.5% is capped at 4.5% and the excess weight is redistributed proportionally across the remaining constituent securities. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 48 securities and the Fund had significant investments in energy companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.