Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust Natural Gas ETF

ETF
FCG
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.46 -0.86 -3.54%
primary theme
Energy Sector Equity
FCG (ETF)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.46 -0.86 -3.54%
primary theme
Energy Sector Equity
FCG (ETF)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.46 -0.86 -3.54%
primary theme
Energy Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Natural Gas ETF

FCG | ETF

$23.46

$494 M

3.56%

$0.86

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

12.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

50.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

Net Assets

$494 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.3
$20.73
$28.53

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Natural Gas ETF

FCG | ETF

$23.46

$494 M

3.56%

$0.86

0.60%

FCG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 67.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 30.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Natural Gas ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    May 08, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    33198365
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Erickson

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks, depositary receipts,master limited partnership ("MLP") units and other securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed and owned by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”), and is calculated and maintained by Nasdaq. The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity.The Index is designed to track the performance of mid and large capitalization companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from midstream activities and/or the exploration and production of natural gas. According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be listed on a qualifying U.S. securities exchange and be issued by a company involved in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, according to FactSet Revere, where its natural gas proved reserves accounts for 30% or greater of its total proved reserves. Natural gas shall be converted to Barrels of Oil Equivalent (“BOE”) using the industry standard conversion of 1 BOE equals 6,000 cubic feet. In addition, according to the Index Provider, eligible securities must meet the size,float, and liquidity requirements of the Index. Securities meeting the eligibility criteria are then divided into two groups: securities issued by MLPs and securities issued by non-MLPs. Each group of securities is then ranked by market capitalization. All eligible non-MLP securities and the ten largest MLP securities are chosen for inclusion in the Index.The Index uses a linear-based capitalization-weighted methodology for both groups of constituents that initially ranks the securities based on market capitalization and average daily trading volume, and then adjusts the combined rankings of each security by a factor relating to its market capitalization. The resulting linear weight distribution prevents a few large component stocks from dominating the Index while allowing smaller companies to adequately influence Index performance. The Index allocates 15% of its weight to securities issued by MLPs and 85% of its weight to securities issued by non-MLPs. The maximum weight of any security is 4.5%. Therefore, any security in excess of 4.5% is capped at 4.5% and the excess weight is redistributed proportionally across the remaining constituent securities.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 48 securities and the Fund had significant investments in energy companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

FCG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -4.0% 61.1% 31.43%
1 Yr 12.9% 11.5% 82.3% 97.14%
3 Yr 50.1%* 12.8% 224.0% 16.18%
5 Yr 2.7%* -9.5% 55.8% 43.08%
10 Yr -10.3%* -13.0% 25.6% 94.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 47.2% -23.7% 88.5% 42.03%
2021 40.9% -29.5% 40.9% 1.49%
2020 -8.4% -17.7% 110.6% 29.85%
2019 -4.4% -22.4% 66.3% 98.51%
2018 -8.2% -16.6% -2.2% 80.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 67.1% -8.1% 72.8% 2.86%
1 Yr 100.3% -16.9% 100.3% 1.41%
3 Yr 30.2%* -9.1% 224.0% 47.83%
5 Yr 8.8%* -12.4% 55.8% 35.94%
10 Yr -7.6%* -11.8% 25.6% 94.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FCG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 47.2% -23.7% 88.5% 42.03%
2021 40.9% -29.5% 40.9% 1.49%
2020 -8.4% -17.7% 110.6% 29.85%
2019 -4.4% -22.4% 66.3% 98.51%
2018 -8.2% -16.6% -2.2% 80.95%

FCG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FCG Category Low Category High FCG % Rank
Net Assets 494 M 20.4 M 33 B 38.57%
Number of Holdings 46 24 263 40.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 378 M 3.49 M 32.1 B 30.99%
Weighting of Top 10 39.99% 26.7% 80.0% 88.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hess Midstream LP 4.90%
  2. Western Midstream Partners LP 4.70%
  3. Occidental Petroleum Corp 4.16%
  4. EOG Resources Inc 3.87%
  5. ConocoPhillips 3.83%
  6. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 3.80%
  7. Diamondback Energy Inc 3.42%
  8. Devon Energy Corp 3.42%
  9. Hess Corp 3.41%
  10. Coterra Energy Inc 3.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FCG % Rank
Stocks 		99.93% 71.51% 105.30% 21.13%
Cash 		0.07% -8.59% 26.89% 77.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.02% 83.10%
Other 		0.00% -1.44% 12.87% 78.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 83.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.78% 87.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCG % Rank
Energy 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 14.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.83% 92.96%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 44.11% 90.14%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 87.32%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 16.73% 92.96%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 83.10%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 83.10%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 83.10%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 85.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 4.94% 90.14%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.92% 97.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FCG % Rank
US 		97.43% 34.10% 100.06% 21.13%
Non US 		2.50% 0.00% 66.03% 77.46%

FCG - Expenses

Operational Fees

FCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.08% 2.96% 76.06%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.25% 20.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

FCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FCG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 5.00% 382.00% 98.28%

FCG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FCG Category Low Category High FCG % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.56% 0.00% 5.12% 8.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FCG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FCG Category Low Category High FCG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.41% -1.80% 4.54% 65.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FCG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FCG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

15.07

15.1%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

15.07

15.1%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

15.07

15.1%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

15.07

15.1%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

15.07

15.1%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.18 6.97 8.32

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×