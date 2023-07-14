The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by ICE Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider reserves the right to, at any time, change the number of stocks comprising the Index by adding or deleting one or more stocks, or replacing one or more stocks contained in the Index with one or more substitute stocks of its choice, if in the Index Provider's discretion such addition, deletion or substitution is necessary or appropriate to maintain the quality and/or character of the Index. The Index is an equal-dollar weighted index designed to measure the performance of a cross -section of small, mid and large capitalization companies in the biotechnology industry that are primarily involved in the use of biological processes to develop products or provide services. Such processes include, but are not limited to, recombinant DNA technology, molecular biology, genetic engineering, monoclonal antibody based technology, lipid/liposome technology and genomics. According to the Index Provider, in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a common stock or depositary receipt must be listed on a qualifying U.S. securities exchange, and meet the size, price and liquidity standards of the Index. The securities selected for inclusion in the Index are equally weighted. Index composition changes during scheduled reconstitutions are also subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 30 securities and the Fund had significant investments in health care companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.