The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to maintain Index integrity. The Index provides a benchmark for investors interested in tracking public companies throughout the world that are active in the wind energy industry. According to the Index Provider, in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be issued by a company that is actively engaged in some aspect of the wind energy industry, such as the development or management of a wind farm, the production or distribution of electricity generated by wind power, or involvement in the design, manufacture or distribution of machinery or materials designed specifically for the wind energy industry. In addition, in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index a security must have a market capitalization of at least $100 million, a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $500,000, a minimum free float of 25%, be listed on an Index-eligible global exchange and have seasoned on an Index-eligible global exchange for at least three months. According to the Index Provider, the Index allocates an aggregate weight of 60% to companies that are identified as “Pure Play” and an aggregate weight of 40% to those companies determined to be “Diversified.” Pure Play companies are those primarily engaged and actively involved in some aspect of the wind energy industry, with 50% or more of revenues and/or generating assets (energy capacity and/or production) coming from wind-related activities. Diversified companies are those simply involved and engaged in some aspect of the wind energy industry. This is done to ensure that companies that are exclusive to the wind energy industry, which generally have smaller market capitalizations relative to their multi-industry counterparts, are adequately represented in the Index. The Index utilizes a modified market capitalization weighted methodology for each group of companies. The Pure Play companies are weighted so that the five largest Pure Play companies may not exceed 8% each of the entire Index and the remaining Pure Play Companies may not exceed 4% each of the entire Index. No Diversified company may exceed 2% of the entire Index. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in utility companies, industrials companies and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.