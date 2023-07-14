The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an “indexing” investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to maintain Index integrity. According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to select growth stocks from the Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Index TM , Nasdaq US 600 Mid Cap Index TM and Nasdaq US 700 Small Cap Index TM (the "Base Indices" ) that may generate positive alpha, or risk-adjusted returns, relative to traditional indices through the use of the AlphaDEX ® selection methodology. Alpha is an indication of how much an investment outperforms or underperforms on a risk-adjusted basis relative to its benchmark. The Base Indices are comprehensive, rules-based indices designed to measure stock market performance of US companies of all market capitalizations, as determined by the Index Provider. Security selection for the Index will be conducted in the following manner: 1. The selection universe for the Index begins with all stocks in the Base Indices. 2. The Index Provider then removes any stocks which do not trade on an eligible exchange; duplicate (multiple share classes) stocks; and stocks which do not meet the Index Provider’s liquidity screens. Stocks from the Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Index TM will comprise 50% of the Index; stocks from the Nasdaq US 600 Mid Cap Index TM will comprise 30% of the Index; and stocks from the Nasdaq US 700 Small Cap Index TM will comprise 20% of the Index at each rebalance. The following steps are performed for each size class independently: 3. The remaining stocks in each base Index are then ranked on both growth and value factors within their respective base indexes. Each stock is classified as either a value stock or a growth stock, as determined by the Index Provider. A stock classified as a value stock will receive its value rank as its “selection score” and a stock classified as a growth stock will receive its growth rank as its “selection score.” Only those stocks designated as growth stocks are eligible for the portfolio. 4. The top 187 stocks from the Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Index TM , top 225 stocks from the Nasdaq US 600 Mid Cap Index TM and top 262 stocks from the Nasdaq US 700 Small Cap Index TM based on the selection score determined in step 3 comprise the “selected stocks.” Within each size class, the selected stocks are then split into quintiles based on their selection score, with higher scoring quintiles receiving a greater weight in the Index. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of October 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 673 securities with a market capitalization range of $671 million to $2.439 trillion. The securities of companies represented in the Index generally have market capitalizations that are consistent with the name of the Index. However, the Fund will not sell a security because the security has exceeded or fallen below the current market capitalization range of the Index. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.