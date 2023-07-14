The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 95% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that is comprised of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the U.S. stock market. The Index is comprised of the companies in the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Index, which defines the earnings-generating universe of companies in the U.S. stock market, after the 500 largest companies have been removed. As of June 30, 2022, the Index had a market capitalization range from $571 million to $14.2 billion, with an average market capitalization of $4.8 billion. Companies in the Index are incorporated, domiciled and listed in the U.S. and have generated positive cumulative earnings over their most recent four fiscal quarters prior to the annual Index screening date. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the annual Index screening

date: (i) market capitalization of at least $100 million; (ii) average daily dollar trading volume of at least $200,000 for each of the preceding six months; and (iii) a price to earnings ratio of at least 2.

The Index is earnings-weighted at least annually to reflect the proportionate share of the aggregate earnings each component company has generated. Companies with greater earnings generally have larger weights in the Index. The maximum weight of any one sector in the Index, at the time of the Index’s annual screening date, is capped at 25% (with the exception of the real estate sector, which is capped at 15%); however, sector weights may fluctuate above the specified cap in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments. The Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce a component security’s weight in the Index and reallocate the reduction in weight pro rata among the other securities if, as of the annual Index screening date, a component security no longer meets certain trading volume thresholds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (“WisdomTree Investments”), as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the financials and consumer discretionary sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.