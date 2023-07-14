Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

Active ETF
EYLD
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.76 +0.02 +0.08%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

EYLD | Active ETF

$28.76

$179 M

13.77%

$3.96

0.64%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

15.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$179 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.7
$24.84
$30.13

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

EYLD | Active ETF

$28.76

$179 M

13.77%

$3.96

0.64%

EYLD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 13.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    CAMBRIA ETF TRUST
  • Inception Date
    Jul 13, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    3100004
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mebane Faber

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities, including common stock and depositary receipts, issued by publicly listed companies in emerging foreign markets that provide high “shareholder yield.” The Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), defines “shareholder yield” as the totality of returns realized by an investor from a company’s cash payments for dividends, buybacks and debt paydowns. The Adviser considers an issuer to be in an emerging market if it is domiciled or principally traded in any of the following countries: Brazil, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong (Chinese domicile), Hungary, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, or a market with similar characteristics as the aforementioned. The Adviser will update the list of emerging markets annually.

For the purposes of this strategy, Cambria calculates a company’s shareholder yield by considering the following characteristics: (i) dividend payments to shareholders, (ii) return of capital in the form of share buybacks (i.e., a company’s repurchase of its own shares from the marketplace, which, in turn, reduces the number of outstanding shares for continuing shareholders or generates proceeds for existing shareholders), and (iii) paydown of a company’s debt (i.e., reducing a company’s outstanding debt). Cambria believes that, while any one of these measures of a company’s cash flows, in isolation, is inadequate to determine the attractiveness of its equity securities, considered together these measures have the potential to result in the construction of a portfolio of companies with higher potential for income and capital appreciation.

Utilizing its own quantitative model, Cambria selects the top 20% of stocks in the initial universe of emerging market, publicly listed companies based on their shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. Cambria’s quantitative algorithm then factors in the remaining stocks’ debt paydowns and applies a number of value metrics to create a composite, including metrics such as, but not limited to, price-to-book (P/B) ratio, price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, price-to-free cash-flow (P/FCF or P/CF) ratio, and enterprise multiple (EV/EBITDA). Cambria then selects the top 100 stocks for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio that exhibit, in the aggregate, the best combination of shareholder yield characteristics and value metrics. Although Cambria seeks to weight these stocks equally in the Fund’s portfolio, security weights may fluctuate in response to market conditions and investment opportunities.

Cambria screens the Fund’s portfolio to limit its exposure to any single country outside the United States to 30% of Fund assets. Although the Fund generally expects to invest in companies with larger market capitalizations, the Fund may invest in small- and mid-capitalization companies. As of August 1, 2022, the Fund had significant investment exposure to companies in the materials, energy, and information technology sectors, and companies in Taiwan, South Africa and India as well as Chinese companies principally traded in Hong Kong.

The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings periodically to meet the investment criteria and target allocations (e.g., security weights and country-specific limits) established by the Fund’s quantitative algorithm. As a result, the Fund may experience high portfolio turnover.

Read More

EYLD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -11.0% 31.2% 98.85%
1 Yr 15.4% -12.4% 30.0% 15.07%
3 Yr 5.9%* -17.4% 12.6% 7.03%
5 Yr 2.1%* -9.8% 36.0% 15.15%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.3% 12.5% 64.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -50.1% 7.2% 10.36%
2021 5.6% -18.2% 13.6% 4.06%
2020 3.3% -7.2% 79.7% 79.42%
2019 5.1% -4.4% 9.2% 28.27%
2018 -3.7% -7.2% 7.0% 39.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.7% -30.3% 31.2% 99.23%
1 Yr -16.3% -48.9% 30.0% 96.80%
3 Yr 5.5%* -16.6% 12.7% 7.10%
5 Yr 5.4%* -9.8% 36.0% 2.24%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -50.1% 7.2% 10.36%
2021 5.6% -18.2% 13.6% 4.06%
2020 3.3% -7.2% 79.7% 79.42%
2019 5.1% -4.4% 9.2% 28.27%
2018 -3.7% -7.2% 7.0% 47.05%

EYLD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EYLD Category Low Category High EYLD % Rank
Net Assets 179 M 717 K 102 B 65.09%
Number of Holdings 99 10 6734 50.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.7 M 340 K 19.3 B 78.56%
Weighting of Top 10 21.14% 2.8% 71.7% 86.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Yankuang Energy Group Co., Ltd. 1.91%
  2. Topco Scientific Co., Ltd. 1.70%
  3. Indian Bank 1.66%
  4. China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd. 1.62%
  5. Enerjisa Enerji AS 1.61%
  6. Truworths International, Ltd. 1.59%
  7. Dimerco Express Corp. 1.57%
  8. Vedanta, Ltd. 1.52%
  9. Huadian Power International Corp., Ltd. 1.52%
  10. China Petroleum Chemical Corp. 1.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EYLD % Rank
Stocks 		96.03% 0.90% 110.97% 64.87%
Cash 		3.97% -23.67% 20.19% 27.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 55.20%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 50.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 44.27%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 51.41%

EYLD - Expenses

Operational Fees

EYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.03% 41.06% 88.70%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 2.00% 14.45%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 4.80%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

EYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 76.53%

EYLD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EYLD Category Low Category High EYLD % Rank
Dividend Yield 13.77% 0.00% 12.61% 1.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EYLD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EYLD Category Low Category High EYLD % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.00% -1.98% 17.62% 2.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EYLD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EYLD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mebane Faber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2016

5.88

5.9%

Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

