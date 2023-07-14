Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SPDR® S&P® EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF

ETF
EWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$54.11 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
EWX (ETF)

SPDR® S&P® EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$54.11 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
EWX (ETF)

SPDR® S&P® EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$54.11 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR® S&P® EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF

EWX | ETF

$54.11

$786 M

1.78%

$0.96

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

16.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

Net Assets

$786 M

Holdings in Top 10

3.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$54.1
$44.86
$54.11

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR® S&P® EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF

EWX | ETF

$54.11

$786 M

1.78%

$0.96

0.65%

EWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® S&P® EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    May 12, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    11400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index(the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (SSGA FM or the Adviser), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities).  When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs)) based on securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market  
instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to represent the small capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI (Broad Market Index). The S&P Global BMI is a rules-based index that measures global stock market performance. The Index is reconstituted annually. A country will be eligible for inclusion in the S&P Global BMI if it is classified as either a developed or emerging market by the S&P Global Equity Index Committee. Country classification is reviewed annually and determined based on quantitative criteria and feedback from market participants via a publicly available market consultation. All publicly listed companies with float-adjusted market capitalizations of at least $100 million and sufficient liquidity based on 12-month median value traded ratio and 6-month median daily value traded are included for each country. Once included, all current constituents with float-adjusted market capitalizations of at least $75 million and sufficient liquidity will remain in the S&P Global BMI for each country. All stocks are weighted proportionally to their float-adjusted market capitalization and the Index is rebalanced annually in September. In addition, the Index rebalances quarterly to allow for changes in shares outstanding and the inclusion of eligible initial public offerings, as well as new listings on eligible exchanges and issues that emerged from bankruptcy. To be included in the Index, a publicly listed company must have a total market capitalization between $100 million and $2 billion, and be located in a country that meets emerging markets status. The Index is float-adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the technology sector, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, countries represented in the Fund included Brazil, Chile, China (which includes investments in China A Shares), Colombia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies located in Taiwan, India and China, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, the Index comprised 3,103 securities. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC  (the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

EWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -11.0% 31.2% 59.39%
1 Yr 16.8% -12.4% 30.0% 12.13%
3 Yr 10.1%* -17.4% 12.6% 2.11%
5 Yr 5.5%* -9.8% 36.0% 1.55%
10 Yr 4.5%* -12.3% 12.5% 2.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -50.1% 7.2% 7.04%
2021 8.7% -18.2% 13.6% 1.40%
2020 4.7% -7.2% 79.7% 60.29%
2019 3.7% -4.4% 9.2% 69.30%
2018 -4.1% -7.2% 7.0% 57.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.7% -30.3% 31.2% 95.39%
1 Yr -7.6% -48.9% 30.0% 92.45%
3 Yr 10.2%* -16.6% 12.7% 1.99%
5 Yr 5.9%* -9.8% 36.0% 1.92%
10 Yr 5.5%* -12.3% 12.5% 1.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -50.1% 7.2% 7.04%
2021 8.7% -18.2% 13.6% 1.40%
2020 4.7% -7.2% 79.7% 60.29%
2019 3.7% -4.4% 9.2% 69.60%
2018 -4.1% -7.2% 7.0% 62.30%

EWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EWX Category Low Category High EWX % Rank
Net Assets 786 M 717 K 102 B 40.66%
Number of Holdings 2449 10 6734 3.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.1 M 340 K 19.3 B 78.31%
Weighting of Top 10 3.29% 2.8% 71.7% 99.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 2.85%
  2. Alchip Technologies Ltd 0.33%
  3. Gigabyte Technology Co Ltd 0.27%
  4. Corp Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV 0.27%
  5. International Games System Co Ltd 0.25%
  6. MINISO Group Holding Ltd 0.25%
  7. King Yuan Electronics Co Ltd 0.23%
  8. Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries SA 0.23%
  9. Cia de Minas Buenaventura SAA 0.22%
  10. Topco Scientific Co Ltd 0.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EWX % Rank
Stocks 		99.10% 0.90% 110.97% 23.97%
Cash 		0.56% -23.67% 20.19% 82.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.17% 0.00% 6.07% 15.92%
Other 		0.17% -1.48% 9.95% 8.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 46.33%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 52.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EWX % Rank
Technology 		19.34% 0.00% 47.50% 70.38%
Industrials 		16.03% 0.00% 43.53% 4.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.96% 0.00% 48.94% 52.78%
Basic Materials 		11.65% 0.00% 30.03% 15.52%
Financial Services 		9.73% 0.00% 48.86% 96.51%
Real Estate 		7.80% 0.00% 17.15% 3.10%
Healthcare 		7.06% 0.00% 93.26% 17.98%
Consumer Defense 		6.38% 0.00% 28.13% 45.92%
Communication Services 		3.81% 0.00% 39.29% 89.52%
Utilities 		3.28% 0.00% 39.12% 18.37%
Energy 		2.96% 0.00% 24.80% 65.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EWX % Rank
Non US 		98.67% -4.71% 112.57% 19.38%
US 		0.43% -1.60% 104.72% 55.58%

EWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.03% 41.06% 88.43%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 16.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

EWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 0.00% 190.00% 46.74%

EWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EWX Category Low Category High EWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.78% 0.00% 12.61% 13.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EWX Category Low Category High EWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.97% -1.98% 17.62% 17.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Amy Cheng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Amy Cheng is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. She is responsible for managing various domestic, international and emerging market strategies. Prior to assuming her current role in May 2008, Ms. Cheng worked in SSGA's Implementation Group. She also worked as an operations associate responsible for funds managed by the active international equities team. Prior to joining SSGA in 2000, Ms. Cheng worked at Mellon Financial. Ms. Cheng earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from the University of Rochester and a Master of Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. She is a member of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series Americas Regional Advisory Committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×