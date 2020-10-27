Welcome to Dividend.com
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
EWN - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return 5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return 10.7%
  • Net Assets $187 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 72.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.33
$22.43
$37.07

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 13.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme Small Regions Equity
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Miscellaneous Region

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*

EWN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Mar 12, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    5350000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Savage

Fund Description

The fund will at all times invest at least 80% of its assets in the securities of its underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities in its underlying index. The underlying index uses a capping methodology to limit the weight of any single issuer to a maximum of 25% of the underlying index. The underlying index will include large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies and may change over time. The fund is non-diversified.

EWN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EWN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -55.6% 252.0% 15.00%
1 Yr 12.3% -58.1% 40.4% 15.00%
3 Yr 5.7%* -19.6% 10.6% 12.38%
5 Yr 10.7%* -15.8% 16.7% 10.68%
10 Yr 7.8%* -10.1% 12.7% 11.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EWN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 28.7% -19.5% 46.8% 13.33%
2018 -17.1% -43.5% 14.1% 43.36%
2017 31.4% -29.3% 409.6% 20.00%
2016 1.3% -39.7% 262.7% 57.00%
2015 -0.3% -42.6% 20.7% 28.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EWN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -53.9% 26.9% 12.50%
1 Yr 12.3% -58.1% 40.4% 15.00%
3 Yr 5.7%* -19.6% 10.6% 11.43%
5 Yr 10.7%* -15.8% 16.7% 9.71%
10 Yr 7.8%* -10.1% 12.7% 11.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EWN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 28.7% -19.5% 46.8% 13.33%
2018 -17.1% -43.5% 14.1% 43.36%
2017 31.4% -29.3% 55.0% 19.00%
2016 1.3% -39.7% 99.4% 53.00%
2015 -0.3% -42.6% 20.7% 29.47%

EWN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EWN Category Low Category High EWN % Rank
Net Assets 187 M 696 K 4.88 B 28.10%
Number of Holdings 60 10 751 34.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 135 M 432 K 2.5 B 26.45%
Weighting of Top 10 72.13% 12.5% 100.0% 9.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASML Holding NV 22.39%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EWN % Rank
Stocks 		99.84% 69.86% 100.87% 33.06%
Cash 		0.16% -0.87% 14.05% 66.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 85.95%
Other 		0.00% -10.00% 26.91% 85.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.98% 0.05% 85.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EWN % Rank
Technology 		29.61% 0.00% 47.76% 9.17%
Consumer Defense 		24.06% 0.00% 32.76% 7.50%
Communication Services 		14.97% 0.00% 30.05% 15.00%
Basic Materials 		10.19% 0.00% 44.16% 53.33%
Financial Services 		9.01% 0.00% 66.07% 88.33%
Industrials 		5.20% 0.00% 38.76% 75.00%
Healthcare 		4.35% 0.00% 39.91% 46.67%
Energy 		1.38% 0.00% 44.29% 63.33%
Real Estate 		0.76% 0.00% 27.00% 65.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.47% 0.00% 34.21% 89.17%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 35.45% 95.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EWN % Rank
Non US 		99.24% 0.00% 100.87% 46.28%
US 		0.60% 0.00% 94.14% 34.71%

EWN - Expenses

Operational Fees

EWN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.09% 21.28% 73.95%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.35% 43.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

EWN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EWN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EWN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 2.00% 372.66% 41.53%

EWN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EWN Category Low Category High EWN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.94% 0.00% 13.73% 61.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EWN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EWN Category Low Category High EWN % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.97% -2.81% 10.42% 39.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EWN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

EWN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2008

12.76

12.8%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

7.75

7.8%

Jennifer Hsui has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Alan Mason

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2016

4.46

4.5%

Alan Mason is a Managing Director of BlackRock Advisors, LLC since 2009. Previously, Mr. Mason was a Managing Director of Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009 and a Principal from 1996 to 2008.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2018

1.76

1.8%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Rachel Aguirre

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2018

1.76

1.8%

Rachel Aguirre is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018. Rachel Aguirre has been with BlackRock since 2006, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (“BGI”), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.Ms. Aguirre was previously a Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2012 to 2017, Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011 and Principal and Portfolio Manager of Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.13 5.39 1.76

