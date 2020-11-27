Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings*
We couldn't find any Funds within this investment theme.
Find dividend fund alternatives using our directory.Go to Dividend.com Directory
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings*
The index is designed to represent an alternative weighting methodology to its market capitalization-weighted parent index, the MSCI Japan Index (the "parent index"). The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of the underlying index. It is non-diversified.
|Period
|EWJE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.4%
|-5.7%
|31.7%
|73.33%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-10.5%
|22.5%
|82.22%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.8%
|10.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.7%
|14.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.8%
|13.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EWJE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|N/A
|4.7%
|24.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-32.8%
|-6.5%
|N/A
|2017
|N/A
|15.8%
|46.8%
|N/A
|2016
|N/A
|-3.0%
|303.1%
|N/A
|2015
|N/A
|1.7%
|20.9%
|N/A
|Period
|EWJE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.4%
|-5.7%
|31.7%
|73.33%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-10.6%
|22.5%
|80.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.8%
|10.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.7%
|14.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.8%
|13.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EWJE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|N/A
|4.7%
|24.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-32.8%
|-6.5%
|N/A
|2017
|N/A
|15.8%
|50.3%
|N/A
|2016
|N/A
|-3.0%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2015
|N/A
|1.7%
|20.9%
|N/A
|EWJE
|Category Low
|Category High
|EWJE % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.74 M
|2.48 M
|10.2 B
|84.78%
|Number of Holdings
|316
|26
|1722
|37.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|397 K
|397 K
|2.12 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|5.88%
|3.3%
|58.0%
|95.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EWJE % Rank
|Stocks
|99.79%
|95.72%
|100.00%
|28.89%
|Cash
|0.21%
|0.00%
|4.28%
|71.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-2.20%
|0.22%
|48.89%
|EWJE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|0.09%
|11.67%
|93.33%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.09%
|1.15%
|10.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.20%
|N/A
|EWJE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|EWJE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EWJE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|4.00%
|127.00%
|38.64%
|EWJE
|Category Low
|Category High
|EWJE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.39%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|10.87%
|EWJE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|EWJE
|Category Low
|Category High
|EWJE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.98%
|-0.33%
|2.98%
|20.00%
|EWJE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.261
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.650
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.456
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2019
1.66
1.7%
Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2019
1.66
1.7%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2019
1.66
1.7%
Rachel Aguirre is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018. Rachel Aguirre has been with BlackRock since 2006, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (“BGI”), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.Ms. Aguirre was previously a Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2012 to 2017, Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011 and Principal and Portfolio Manager of Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2019
1.66
1.7%
Jennifer Hsui has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2019
1.66
1.7%
Alan Mason is a Managing Director of BlackRock Advisors, LLC since 2009. Previously, Mr. Mason was a Managing Director of Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009 and a Principal from 1996 to 2008.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|22.85
|5.21
|1.66
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...