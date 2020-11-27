Welcome to Dividend.com
iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF

etf
EWJE
Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$38.02 +0.0 +0%
primary theme
Japan Equity
EWJE (ETF)

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF

Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$38.02 +0.0 +0%
primary theme
Japan Equity
EWJE (ETF)
iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF
Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$38.02 +0.0 +0%
primary theme
Japan Equity

EWJE - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return 6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return N/A
  • Net Assets $6.74 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 5.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.02
$25.55
$38.42

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 17.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme Japan Equity
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Japan Stock

EWJE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Mar 05, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    200000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Savage

Fund Description

The index is designed to represent an alternative weighting methodology to its market capitalization-weighted parent index, the MSCI Japan Index (the "parent index"). The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of the underlying index. It is non-diversified.

EWJE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EWJE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -5.7% 31.7% 73.33%
1 Yr -4.0% -10.5% 22.5% 82.22%
3 Yr N/A* -4.8% 10.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.7% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.8% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EWJE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 N/A 4.7% 24.4% N/A
2018 N/A -32.8% -6.5% N/A
2017 N/A 15.8% 46.8% N/A
2016 N/A -3.0% 303.1% N/A
2015 N/A 1.7% 20.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EWJE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -5.7% 31.7% 73.33%
1 Yr -4.0% -10.6% 22.5% 80.00%
3 Yr N/A* -4.8% 10.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.7% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.8% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EWJE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 N/A 4.7% 24.4% N/A
2018 N/A -32.8% -6.5% N/A
2017 N/A 15.8% 50.3% N/A
2016 N/A -3.0% 11.7% N/A
2015 N/A 1.7% 20.9% N/A

EWJE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EWJE Category Low Category High EWJE % Rank
Net Assets 6.74 M 2.48 M 10.2 B 84.78%
Number of Holdings 316 26 1722 37.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 397 K 397 K 2.12 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 5.88% 3.3% 58.0% 95.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mini Tpx Idx Fut Dec20 Xose 20201210 0.89%
  2. Mini Tpx Idx Fut Dec20 Xose 20201210 0.89%
  3. Mini Tpx Idx Fut Dec20 Xose 20201210 0.89%
  4. Mini Tpx Idx Fut Dec20 Xose 20201210 0.89%
  5. Mini Tpx Idx Fut Dec20 Xose 20201210 0.89%
  6. Mini Tpx Idx Fut Dec20 Xose 20201210 0.89%
  7. Mini Tpx Idx Fut Dec20 Xose 20201210 0.89%
  8. Mini Tpx Idx Fut Dec20 Xose 20201210 0.89%
  9. Mini Tpx Idx Fut Dec20 Xose 20201210 0.89%
  10. Mini Tpx Idx Fut Dec20 Xose 20201210 0.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EWJE % Rank
Stocks 		99.79% 95.72% 100.00% 28.89%
Cash 		0.21% 0.00% 4.28% 71.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 46.67%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 46.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 46.67%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.20% 0.22% 48.89%

EWJE - Expenses

Operational Fees

EWJE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.09% 11.67% 93.33%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.09% 1.15% 10.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.20% N/A

Sales Fees

EWJE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EWJE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EWJE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 4.00% 127.00% 38.64%

EWJE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EWJE Category Low Category High EWJE % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.39% 0.00% 3.66% 10.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EWJE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EWJE Category Low Category High EWJE % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.98% -0.33% 2.98% 20.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EWJE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

EWJE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2019

1.66

1.7%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2019

1.66

1.7%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Rachel Aguirre

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2019

1.66

1.7%

Rachel Aguirre is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018. Rachel Aguirre has been with BlackRock since 2006, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (“BGI”), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.Ms. Aguirre was previously a Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2012 to 2017, Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011 and Principal and Portfolio Manager of Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2009.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2019

1.66

1.7%

Jennifer Hsui has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Alan Mason

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2019

1.66

1.7%

Alan Mason is a Managing Director of BlackRock Advisors, LLC since 2009. Previously, Mr. Mason was a Managing Director of Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009 and a Principal from 1996 to 2008.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 22.85 5.21 1.66

