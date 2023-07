associated resources. Such companies may include small- and medium-capitalization companies. As of December 31, 2022, the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index included 24 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $382 million and $64.3 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $20.6 billion. These amounts are subject to change. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in securities that comprise the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act of 1940”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of assets in a particular issuer. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of September 30, 2022, each of the industrials, basic materials and environmental services industry sectors represented a significant portion of the Fund.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks and American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) of companies involved in the environmental services industry. The NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index is designed to measure the performance of widely held, highly capitalized companies engaged in business activities that may benefit from the global increase in demand for consumer waste disposal, removal and storage of industrial by-products, and the management of